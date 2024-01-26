Advertisement

Social media reacts to Kevin Johns interviewing with Iowa for vacant OC position

Josh Helmer
Former Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns was confirmed to be in Iowa City interviewing for the Hawkeyes’ vacant OC position on Friday per David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider.

When former Duke head coach Mike Elko left to take over as Texas A&M‘s new head coach in November, he brought in Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein with him as the Aggies’ new OC.

Then, when Manny Diaz became the new head coach at Duke, he elected to hire his own offensive coordinator. Diaz hired SMU quarterbacks coach Jonathan Brewer.

That sent Johns to the coaching market.

Johns joined the Duke program in January of 2022 and he played a key role in turning Riley Leonard into one of the ACC’s and nation’s best quarterbacks. During the 2022 season, Leonard set single-season school records for touchdowns responsible for (33), most games with one-plus touchdown pass (12) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.33-1).

Leonard completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions during the 2022 season. He also rushed for an additional 699 yards and 13 scores.

In its initial season under Johns’ direction, Duke improved from last in the ACC in 2021 to fifth, fifth and seventh in scoring offense, total touchdowns and passing touchdowns, respectively. Duke also improved from 11th to fifth in the ACC in passing efficiency and from seventh to fourth in 2022 in total offense.

Duke’s offense ranked 43rd nationally in total offense in 2022, averaging 415.7 yards per game.

Injuries slowed down Duke and Leonard’s 2023 season. He played in just seven games, passing for 1,102 yards and three scores and rushing for an additional four touchdowns and 352 yards.

Prior to his stint as Duke’s OC, Johns served as Indiana’s co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2011-13. Then, from 2014-16 he was Indiana’s sole offensive coordinator, its quarterbacks and its wide receivers coach.

Following then-Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson’s resignation in December of 2016, Johns spent one season in 2017 as Western Michigan’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Then, in 2018, Johns served as the Texas Tech offensive coordinator, inside receivers and tight ends coach. From 2019-21, Johns was the Memphis Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johns also coached at Northwestern from 2004-10 in various roles. He served as the Wildcats’ running backs coach, as its wide receivers coach, as its passing game coordinator and as its recruiting coordinator during that time span.

Johns’ success with Leonard and his overall track record had Iowa fans excited about the possibility of him taking over the Hawkeyes’ offensive reins.

