Social media reacts to Kevin Johns interviewing with Iowa for vacant OC position

Former Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns was confirmed to be in Iowa City interviewing for the Hawkeyes’ vacant OC position on Friday per David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider.

When former Duke head coach Mike Elko left to take over as Texas A&M‘s new head coach in November, he brought in Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein with him as the Aggies’ new OC.

Then, when Manny Diaz became the new head coach at Duke, he elected to hire his own offensive coordinator. Diaz hired SMU quarterbacks coach Jonathan Brewer.

That sent Johns to the coaching market.

Johns joined the Duke program in January of 2022 and he played a key role in turning Riley Leonard into one of the ACC’s and nation’s best quarterbacks. During the 2022 season, Leonard set single-season school records for touchdowns responsible for (33), most games with one-plus touchdown pass (12) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.33-1).

Leonard completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions during the 2022 season. He also rushed for an additional 699 yards and 13 scores.

In its initial season under Johns’ direction, Duke improved from last in the ACC in 2021 to fifth, fifth and seventh in scoring offense, total touchdowns and passing touchdowns, respectively. Duke also improved from 11th to fifth in the ACC in passing efficiency and from seventh to fourth in 2022 in total offense.

Duke’s offense ranked 43rd nationally in total offense in 2022, averaging 415.7 yards per game.

Injuries slowed down Duke and Leonard’s 2023 season. He played in just seven games, passing for 1,102 yards and three scores and rushing for an additional four touchdowns and 352 yards.

Prior to his stint as Duke’s OC, Johns served as Indiana’s co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2011-13. Then, from 2014-16 he was Indiana’s sole offensive coordinator, its quarterbacks and its wide receivers coach.

Following then-Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson’s resignation in December of 2016, Johns spent one season in 2017 as Western Michigan’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Then, in 2018, Johns served as the Texas Tech offensive coordinator, inside receivers and tight ends coach. From 2019-21, Johns was the Memphis Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johns also coached at Northwestern from 2004-10 in various roles. He served as the Wildcats’ running backs coach, as its wide receivers coach, as its passing game coordinator and as its recruiting coordinator during that time span.

Johns’ success with Leonard and his overall track record had Iowa fans excited about the possibility of him taking over the Hawkeyes’ offensive reins.

I just had a dream that the final score of the first game was 44-8 with Kevin Johns as OC Book it — Hawkeye Bernie (@HawkeyeBernie) January 26, 2024

If Kevin Johns is the guy that’s a home run hire for KF and was certainly worth the wait. — Scott (@IndyHawk89) January 26, 2024

If it’s Kevin Johns then it’s worth the wait — Brett (@schneiderbrett9) January 25, 2024

Kevin Johns has the whole fanbases happiness in his hands — hawkeye_reggie (@hawkeye_reggie) January 25, 2024

Kevin Johns would be so damn good for Iowa. I really really hope this happens. — AJ (@Packhawk26) January 25, 2024

Ok the fact that Kevin Johns had dinner last night and breakfast this morning with Kirk and then lunch with all of the other coaches today feels like a good thing — Hawks Drink Swarm (@hawksdrinkbusch) January 26, 2024

Give Kevin Johns whatever he wants. https://t.co/QXoUPQUURM — Official Marco Lainez Fan Page (@Millenial_Hawk) January 26, 2024

Today is a great day for Kevin Johns to become the Offensive Coordinator for the Iowa Hawkeyes. — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) January 26, 2024

so does Kevin Johns get named OC today or tomorrow? — hawkeye_reggie (@hawkeye_reggie) January 26, 2024

Kevin Johns would be a tremendous hire, dude has proven he can turn offenses around at places that don’t have near the support and funding that Iowa Football does, if the defense stays as consistent as they were this season, and johns gets the offense turned around, look out — Hawk Szn🦅🐤 (@hawk_szn) January 26, 2024

Iowa fans seeing the Tim Lester OC rumors pick up steam over Kevin Johns @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/tPHdCQgscn — Hawkeye Historian (@Hawk_Historian) January 26, 2024

It sounds like Kevin Johns wants to be here.

The fans want Kevin Johns to be here.

It's all on Kirk now.

Make the right choice. — Keegan Murray Enjoyer (@dmcbride77) January 26, 2024

Kevin Johns > Tim Lester. — JT (@HawkeyesJT) January 26, 2024

Just now on the radio, @ChadLeistikow still thinks Kevin Johns is the favorite for the Hawkeyes OC. — Otto (@hawkeyeram4life) January 26, 2024

Some fun facts about Kevin Johns. National ranks as OC: 2011(Indiana)-first year, toss it out

2012-101st to 51st jump in scoring

2013-16th scoring

2014-18th rushing

2015-14th yards

2016-24th scoring

2017(WMich)-25th scoring (more below) #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 25, 2024

Kevin Johns has been an OC for 10 years at 5 FBS schools. His offenses ranked Top 35 nationally at least once at every stop: • Indiana, 2015 – 35.6 PPG (22nd)

• W Michigan, ‘17 – 32.5 (29th)

• Tx Tech, ‘18 – 33.7 (24th)

• Memphis, ‘19 – 39.3 (8th)

• Duke, ‘22 – 31.5 (34th) https://t.co/Zwj9Pg39Yk — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 26, 2024

Wow! Kevin Johns officially Iowa’s OC. He was spotted wearing Hawkeye gear earlier this morning!#BackInBlack pic.twitter.com/5bE0J0iaeq — FullbackU (@u_fullback) January 25, 2024

Maybe Kirk Ferentz’s meeting with former Duke OC Kevin Johns this morning will finally produce white smoke from Casa Kinnick.

(Sent from a longtime friend at the Courtyard across from Kinnick) pic.twitter.com/YYueq5qWN9 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 26, 2024

