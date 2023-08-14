Social media reacts: Justyn Ross scores his first NFL touchdown in an impressive debut

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is a fan favorite and has received tremendous hype this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, as many know the talent he possesses and want to see it all come together. 

Playing against the New Orleans Saints, Ross caught a pass from quarterback Shane Buechele over the middle of the field to score a 15-yard touchdown. He finished the game with two receptions for 29 yards and the score. It was a strong performance for the former Tiger, who was working hard to earn a spot on the Chiefs roster.

During his three years at Clemson, Ross had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over three years. Injuries held the young wide receiver back, forced to miss his junior season due to a congenital fusion in his spine. 

Now healthy, Ross has garnered respect from teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ross has also received first-team reps throughout training camp. 

