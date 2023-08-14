Social media reacts: Justyn Ross scores his first NFL touchdown in an impressive debut

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is a fan favorite and has received tremendous hype this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, as many know the talent he possesses and want to see it all come together.

Playing against the New Orleans Saints, Ross caught a pass from quarterback Shane Buechele over the middle of the field to score a 15-yard touchdown. He finished the game with two receptions for 29 yards and the score. It was a strong performance for the former Tiger, who was working hard to earn a spot on the Chiefs roster.

During his three years at Clemson, Ross had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over three years. Injuries held the young wide receiver back, forced to miss his junior season due to a congenital fusion in his spine.

Now healthy, Ross has garnered respect from teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ross has also received first-team reps throughout training camp.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Ross’ first NFL touchdown.

Justyn Ross — the former Clemson star — comes down with a 15-yard TD grab in his first preseason game. A lot of hype surrounding him name at #Chiefs camp with him fully healthy now… KC might have a steal. pic.twitter.com/mJOrJD3UU9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross didn’t go undrafted for being too small, too slow, or having bad hands. He simply had bad injury luck. If modern sports medicine can bridge the gap, talent isn’t the issue for Ross. That’s a monumental piece of context. pic.twitter.com/9JNGBXlScy — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) August 13, 2023

Been waiting on this one. First touchdown in the league for @_jross8 😤 pic.twitter.com/WzmWLzpumY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2023

Everyone in KC loves Justyn Ross. He’s a special, special talent. This is only the beginning and I genuinely believe he’s a legitimate NFL star: 6-4, 210, can really run, ball skills for days, the whole package. Averaged 21 YPC as a FRESHMAN at @ClemsonFB. #Chiefs hit it BIG! pic.twitter.com/zB0pOAjaqF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2023

Forget about fantasy football for a moment. Enjoy and embrace the moment of Justyn Ross coming back from an extremely rare cervical spine surgery (he was told he may never play football again) and then a foot fracture. This TD moment is awesome, preseason or not! https://t.co/wrufMLUw05 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross scores his first (unofficial) professional touchdown. What an incredible comeback story from #8. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wNl7OPfWQZ — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) August 13, 2023

#Chiefs WR Justyn Ross working against #Saints DB Isaac Yiadom Not bad coverage, but a physical catch and a broken tackle by Ross.pic.twitter.com/EqfGhjt5ef — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 13, 2023

Peep the route by Justyn Ross at the bottom of the screen. Whew. https://t.co/eynLb7vVfH — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) August 14, 2023

Justyn Ross finds the end zone. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/bUjl0W3v53 — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross first catch! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QX1x6O4hmL — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 13, 2023

I got a chance to speak to Chiefs wideout Justyn Ross following the team’s 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints to discuss his debut, his mental hurdles he got over from sitting out last season, and what #ChiefsKingdom can expect from him if he’s fortunate to make the final 53-man… pic.twitter.com/NbDw3fAGcK — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithWHB) August 13, 2023

Reminder: Justyn Ross was DIFFERENT at @ClemsonFB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vc9JTZjJei — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 13, 2023

JUSTYN ROSS TOUCHDOWN The man of the hour cashes in for 6! (@AryePulli) pic.twitter.com/2TwoWhanUC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross played in his first football game in nearly TWO years today. Ross recorded his first pass reception in a game in 1 year, 9 months, today. Ross also recorded his first TD reception in nearly 1 year, 11 months, today. Ross ended his first preseason game with 2… pic.twitter.com/dD01vzNBJV — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross really is him. 😎 pic.twitter.com/j10n3QS7q6 — Lexi (@lexiosborne) August 13, 2023

#Chiefs Justyn Ross finds the endzone, so happy for him, he hasn't played a game in 2 years!https://t.co/lq4TD6pW2Apic.twitter.com/g8g7074fYi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2023

You can't arm tackle Justyn Ross pic.twitter.com/TA72lkoq5X — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) August 13, 2023

Former Clemson WR Justyn Ross finds the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Great to see him succeeding after his unfortunate injuries over the past few years. The Chiefs got a steal getting him as an undrafted free agent.pic.twitter.com/sqwGwS0nG6 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross Hype Train pic.twitter.com/eKbbaZpXuM — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2023

