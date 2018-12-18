Social media reacts to Jose Mourinho’s exit

Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports

Jose Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United and social media was set alight as the combative Portuguese coach was finally given his marching orders.

Once again he has been sacked in the third season of a job, with United sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, 19 points off leaders Liverpool and 11 points off the top four.

The soccer world has been having its say, with Mourinho’s departure huge news across the globe.

Here is a look at some of the big names who have been having their say.






