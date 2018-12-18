Social media reacts to Jose Mourinho’s exit

Jose Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United and social media was set alight as the combative Portuguese coach was finally given his marching orders.

Once again he has been sacked in the third season of a job, with United sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, 19 points off leaders Liverpool and 11 points off the top four.

The soccer world has been having its say, with Mourinho’s departure huge news across the globe.

Here is a look at some of the big names who have been having their say.

With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best…and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018





The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018





Spot on! Plenty of clubs in Europe doing fine without him!! https://t.co/jduiTvsyFJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2018





Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2018





Jose Mourinho . Gone ! Three or four players should be getting their suit cases at the ready , because what’s been going on on the field is disgraceful. I’d have a mirror put in the dressing Room . #MUFC. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2018



