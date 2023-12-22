Advertisement

Social media reacts to Jordan Seaton finally signing with Colorado

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
At long last, Jordan Seaton is officially a Colorado Buffalo.

The five-star offensive tackle signed his national letter of intent on Friday during the waning hours of the early signing period, as confirmed by Rivals. Reports had emerged earlier this week that Maryland was making a late push to land Seaton, but the top-ranked OT in the 2024 class ultimately stayed true to his Colorado commitment.

As things currently stand, Seaton should be considered the favorite to start at left tackle next season for head coach Deion Sanders.

Here’s how social media reacted to Seaton making things official with Colorado on the final day of the early signing period:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire