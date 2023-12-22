Social media reacts to Jordan Seaton finally signing with Colorado

At long last, Jordan Seaton is officially a Colorado Buffalo.

The five-star offensive tackle signed his national letter of intent on Friday during the waning hours of the early signing period, as confirmed by Rivals. Reports had emerged earlier this week that Maryland was making a late push to land Seaton, but the top-ranked OT in the 2024 class ultimately stayed true to his Colorado commitment.

As things currently stand, Seaton should be considered the favorite to start at left tackle next season for head coach Deion Sanders.

Here’s how social media reacted to Seaton making things official with Colorado on the final day of the early signing period:

2024 five-star OL Jordan Seaton has signed his NLI according to a post on his Instagram. Jordan Seaton is a Colorado Buffalo.#SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/sEtZ2XTACU — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 22, 2023

Jordan Seaton’s recruitment appears over. Buffs will hang on for the No. 1 OT in the land @CUSportsNation https://t.co/91DzzYAail — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 22, 2023

BREAKING: THE BIG SEAT HAS MADE IT OFFICIAL. 5 ⭐️ OL Jordan Seaton signed sealed and will soon be delivered to Colorado!#Skobuffs #WeComing pic.twitter.com/aUiik8kpog — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) December 22, 2023

It’s Official! 🦬‼️ — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) December 22, 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes landed the #1 offensive lineman in the country, officially. 🙌 — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) December 22, 2023

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Derek Marckel (@merekdarckel) December 22, 2023

I'm not a big I told ya so guy but https://t.co/wGhJMJTiGh — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) December 22, 2023

That boi Shedeur went down to Miami and handled business pic.twitter.com/2gtOx1HtHW — NoChillWill (@CUBUFFS334) December 22, 2023

Coach Prime has brought three 5 stars to Boulder during his tenure thus far https://t.co/D8nTRIjrQp pic.twitter.com/yR6E7ipMv4 — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) December 22, 2023

