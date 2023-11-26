Social media reacts to Jordan Faison 45-yard touchdown reception

Notre Dame has focused on the run game for most of its game against Stanford. Audric Estime has been the beneficiary of that, scoring three touchdowns thus far. But the pass game has had its moments, too. We saw the latest example of that when Sam Hartman found Jordan Faison for a 45-yard touchdown, increasing the Irish’s big lead over the Cardinal:

And if that wasn’t enough, the Pac-12 Network went to commercial after this touchdown with a shot a Faison in his lacrosse gear:

This was Faison’s third touchdown this season and his second in as many games. It’s a testament to how there are so many great athletes on this Irish team. A national championship might not be in the cards this year, but it’s such a treat to watch these young men do what they do so well. If you don’t believe that, why don’t you see some of these reactions from social media?

Zac Hagy

Jordan Faison being Notre Dames best wide receiver this season was not on my bingo card. — Zac Hagy (@AyHagy) November 26, 2023

Tom Loy

Another big play for #NotreDame's Jordan Faison. Well done on the eval, @Andrew_Ivins. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/2B7sPNUzz2 — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) November 26, 2023

Brett Vieyra

@PeteSampson_ Jordan Faison reminds me of Joey Getherall. — Brett Vieyra (@brettbrett23) November 26, 2023

Ross Higginbotham

Sam Hartman connects with Jordan Faison for another Notre Dame touchdown! 42-16 Irish! — Ross Higginbotham (@NDHiggs) November 26, 2023

Mason Plummer

Stanford DB is still looking for Faison… Speed kills 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XrDHahFIb0 — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) November 26, 2023

Ethan Gressley

It took awhile but the route is now on. Jordan Faison 45 yards! 42-16 Notre Dame ☘️☘️ — Ethan Gressley (@thetrue_ethan) November 26, 2023

Evan Gaddey

jordan faison is faster than tyreek hill — Evan Gaddey (@ejgad23) November 26, 2023

Chris Bunnell

BOOM!!!!! TOUCHDOWN IRISH!!!! Beautiful Route Jordan FAISON! Beautiful ball Sam Hartman! #WeAreND ☘️☘️☘️☘️ — Chris Bunnell (@Cbunnell89Chris) November 26, 2023

Angelo Di Carlo

It's amazing how much better you play against a 3-8 team when you don't turn the ball over. Sam Hartman to Jordan Faison and Notre Dame is suddenly up 42-16 on Stanford with 6:08 left in the 3rd. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 26, 2023

