Social media reacts to Jordan Faison 45-yard touchdown reception

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Notre Dame has focused on the run game for most of its game against Stanford. Audric Estime has been the beneficiary of that, scoring three touchdowns thus far. But the pass game has had its moments, too. We saw the latest example of that when Sam Hartman found Jordan Faison for a 45-yard touchdown, increasing the Irish’s big lead over the Cardinal:

And if that wasn’t enough, the Pac-12 Network went to commercial after this touchdown with a shot a Faison in his lacrosse gear:

This was Faison’s third touchdown this season and his second in as many games. It’s a testament to how there are so many great athletes on this Irish team. A national championship might not be in the cards this year, but it’s such a treat to watch these young men do what they do so well. If you don’t believe that, why don’t you see some of these reactions from social media?

