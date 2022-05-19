Social media reacts to Jordan Addison’s commitment to USC

The Jordan Addison transfer saga has come to end.

The 2021 Biltenkof award winner is headed out west to join Lincoln Riley at USC.

Addison is another key piece to the puzzle for what was been a busy offseason for Riley in the transfer portal. Quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Travis Dye and Addison create one of the more exciting offensive trios in the nation. USC is locked and loaded to compete for the Pac-12 in year one.

Most assumed the Trojans were the favorite from the get-go but Texas made it interesting down the stretch after getting him on campus for an official visit. Longhorns players and coaches made a strong push for the standout wide receiver.

Texas still is in good shape in the wide receiver room with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and incoming transfers Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall.

Anytime time a player of Addison’s caliber makes a move it creates quite a stir on social media.

Jordan Addison’s portal recruitment played out almost identically to Caleb Williams. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) May 19, 2022

Jordan Addison transferring as the Biletnikoff Award winner isn’t even close to being the biggest CFB story of the day. Wild times. — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) May 19, 2022

Jordan Addison to USC in the midst of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher beefing about NIL… Peak irony — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) May 19, 2022

Zero ceiling to what this USC offense will be capable of … Jordan Addison may put up HUGE numbers in La La Land 👀 https://t.co/JLVHHmnFrV — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) May 19, 2022

100 receptions | 1,593 yards | 17 touchdowns After a dominant sophomore season at Pittsburgh, Jordan Addison is headed out west to join Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams at USC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WewKFjOmmj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 19, 2022

Blame USC and the system, Addison did nothing wrong and yinz should be grateful for the year he had last year https://t.co/fF4OXnbwGq — Logan Carney (@Media_Carnival) May 19, 2022

Kedon Slovis: Transfers from USC to Pitt Jordan Addison: Transfers from Pitt to USC Kedon Slovis: pic.twitter.com/yRW1NnNBCN — Brandon Fisher, Loves the KOC (@Skol_Squatch) May 19, 2022

Jordan Addison joining @USC_Athletics Mario Williams, Travis Dye, and Caleb Williams in what continues to be the Lincoln Riley renaissance in less than 8 months in LA. #CollegeFootball #USC — Jonathan Cisowski (@cisow77) May 19, 2022

Jordan Addison to USC, as it was destined to be from the beginning. Others were brought in to make the tampering look not so obvious. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) May 19, 2022

Our WR room is still going to be nasty especially when we incorporate our tight end room 🤘 what I can say is our staff gave it their best shot. #HookEm — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) May 19, 2022

Would have been nice to get Addison but don’t get it twisted Texas’ WR room has some BEASTS 🤘🏽🤘🏽 — Joe 🤘🏽 (@joe_hookem) May 19, 2022

