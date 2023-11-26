Advertisement

Social media reacts: Jonathan Weitz’s huge day leads to Clemson taking down South Carolina

Alex Turri
·3 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers got revenge for last season’s loss to South Carolina, taking down the Gamecocks 16-7 on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia behind an excellent kicking performance from Jonathan Weitz

Heading into this matchup, Clemson had struggled with field goals all season. Week after week, the Tigers felt the need to go for it on fourth down as they were simply not hitting their field goals. That was not the case against South Carolina. 

Showing faith in Weitz, Swinney trotted the kicker out on the field for some huge kicks, all of which he hit. Weitz hit a 50, 49, and 42-yard field goal, putting points on the board when Clemson’s offense struggled. 

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Weitz’s huge performance.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire