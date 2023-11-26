Social media reacts: Jonathan Weitz’s huge day leads to Clemson taking down South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers got revenge for last season’s loss to South Carolina, taking down the Gamecocks 16-7 on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia behind an excellent kicking performance from Jonathan Weitz.

Heading into this matchup, Clemson had struggled with field goals all season. Week after week, the Tigers felt the need to go for it on fourth down as they were simply not hitting their field goals. That was not the case against South Carolina.

Showing faith in Weitz, Swinney trotted the kicker out on the field for some huge kicks, all of which he hit. Weitz hit a 50, 49, and 42-yard field goal, putting points on the board when Clemson’s offense struggled.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Weitz’s huge performance.

Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz said as a young boy he used to practice kicking with his dad saying, "this is the kick that beats the Gamecocks" were too many to count.

His emotion reaction after kicking 3 field goals of 40+ yards to help the Tigers to a 16-7 victory.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/mrLaZkbcQY — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) November 26, 2023

HOW ABOUT JOHNATHAN WEITZ!!! OUR STATE. pic.twitter.com/zAYe0zVlHc — Clay Swinney (@claybay10) November 26, 2023

Jonathan Weitz thought his Clemson career would end with a loss to South Carolina last year. He got a second chance. He made the most of it. 1-for-6 this season from 40+, until he went 3-for-3 Saturday. The smile says it all. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/MtgAt1ewvK — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 26, 2023

Jonathan Weitz holds the Palmetto Bowl Trophy. He kicked three field goals that were the difference. pic.twitter.com/UBrQ2NGmWW — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 26, 2023

Let Weitz kick a 74 yard field goal you cowards — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 26, 2023

Didn’t have Weitz turning into a Lou Groza Award Winner in Week 13 — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 26, 2023

HOLY SHIT WEITZ DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/WClJcT93cF — Palmetto Bowl Champs Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 26, 2023

Jonathan Weitz is the leading scorer in the game — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 26, 2023

Nothing else matters unless you win the state championship. Clemson gets the win and bragging rights. Khalil Barnes and Johnathan Weitz get the A+ grade from me. Clemson finishes strong with 4 straight wins including 2 ranked wins. — Morgan Thomas (@TheMorganTShow) November 26, 2023

Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz booted a 50 yard field goal in the first half at South Carolina, the first Tiger kicker to boot a field goal of at least 50 yards vs the Gamecocks since Eddie Seigler made a 52 yarder at South Carolina in 1971. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 26, 2023

#CLEMSON WINS PALMETTO BOWL 16-7!!! Freshman Khalil Barnes had a scoop-and-score for Tigers’ only TD and an INT in first 3 plays from scrimmage. Weitz was 3 for 3 from 50, 49 and 42! Tigers avenge last year’s 31-30 loss and give Gamecocks a losing record for season. #ALLIN… pic.twitter.com/BYa9TfZJYP — CUTigers.com (@CUTigers_com) November 26, 2023

Another 3 points added to the board courtesy of @jonn_weitz. This one from 49 yards out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6soqz3hYuc — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Weitz now has kicks of 50, 49 and 42 yards tonight — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) November 26, 2023

Weitz hits another FG for the Tigers– didn't have that in the BINGO card. Clemson 16, South Carolina 7 13:16 left in Q3 pic.twitter.com/vPkh9TNcT5 — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) November 26, 2023

That’s fine Lou Groza Award winner Weitz makes it 16-7 — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire