Social media reacts to John Madden’s passing

Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85 on Tuesday. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

In a 10-year stretch as head coach of the Raiders, Madden compiled a regular-season record of 103-32-7 (a .759 winning percentage) and a postseason record of 9-7.

There was an outpouring of reaction on social media.

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

John Madden absolutely roasting Troy Aikman for 44-seconds over Aikman’s inability to grow a beard will always be one of my favorite John Madden memories… https://t.co/RT3baj5mXO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 29, 2021

Well before he had a video game, he had a book. And I probably borrowed this book from the public library ten times. Truly one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/BVObxOpXbm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 29, 2021

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere. Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend and Hall of Famer John Madden pic.twitter.com/kU05xxrk56 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a true legend in the NFL and the entire sports world. I had a lot of fun filming this commercial with him years ago for Outback Steakhouse. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/9HwDUbhi5x — Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett) December 29, 2021

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden. Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

RIP to a legend of legends. Amazing that John Madden was able to see and hear sooooo many beautiful things said about him. What a gift. Heaven got an incredible coach, pioneer, broadcaster, person, and visionary. pic.twitter.com/yBBrldcYUf — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 29, 2021

"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider." We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

– Super Bowl Champion

– Pro Football Hall of Famer

– Winningest coach of the Raiders

– Hall of fame broadcaster

– Face of the Madden video game franchise RIP John Madden pic.twitter.com/acKcV4e3QR — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 29, 2021

John Madden is a sports icon whose contributions to the game of football are countless. His words brought Philadelphia Eagles football vividly into the homes and hearts of our fans everywhere. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/MkiI7iakay — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021

The Bills family is deeply saddened by the passing of NFL legend John Madden. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Madden family during this time. ❤️ https://t.co/moLQgBzRBC — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 29, 2021

I took our friend #JohnMadden to a @springsteen #estreetband concert in #Chicago. Everyone was thrilled including Bruce. John told me it was one of the best nights of his life. It was one of those nights. RIP Friend — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) December 29, 2021

Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2021

Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏 — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021

First job out of college in ‘96 was as PR intern with Green Bay Packers. Meeting John Madden when he came in with CBS broadcast team was a thrill. I was literally the lowest man on the totem pole and he was always down to earth and gracious with his time. Sad day for football. 🙏 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 29, 2021

Coach, broadcaster, esports icon: Inside the legacy of John Madden https://t.co/Qm1GnEFAcf — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 29, 2021

My heart goes out to the Madden family, Virginia , Joseph and Michael, during this difficult time. John was legendary and always will be. #johnmadden https://t.co/DzmLPNz6em — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) December 29, 2021

RIP TO JOHN MADDEN! 💔 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden… one of the main reasons why I love football so much… wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2021

The Goat ! May he RIP #JohnMadden pic.twitter.com/wjgdXAFaDv — The Sean Salisbury Show (@SSalisburyShow) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend John Madden. Your legacy will live forever 🙏🏾 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) December 29, 2021

OMG the greatest analyst of all time of any sport passed today – JOHN MADDEN – In the world of TV it doesn’t get any better than Coach Madden – legend -icon & GOAT / Pls May Coach Madden RIP ! @TheMontagGroup @CBSSports — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2021

I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden – he was larger than life in the NFL world… but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! Honored to have played in last SB he would call in the booth… We love u & we’ll miss you Coach! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 29, 2021

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the passing of the legendary John Madden 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XenkbaJA4q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/gOSz8K1g1Z — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

Transformational. Generational.

These words are too often used inappropriately when talking sports personalities in general. It IS appropriate to use when talking about John Madden, and there is no need to explain why. It just is what it is. He changed the game. #RIP legend. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 29, 2021

We lost one of the best to ever Coach the game of football. A great man and a Raiders and NFL icon. Raider in Paradise, Coach John Madden. pic.twitter.com/ZKwWjYItLF — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) December 29, 2021

John Madden was as instrumental to the growth of pro football the last half century as absolutely anyone. His love for the game was infectious, his commentary insightful, his personality larger than life. And he was a hell of a coach. RIP Coach, thanks for a lifetime of Sundays. pic.twitter.com/Elq2lQJA2z — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

JOHN MADDEN YOU WERE THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH. FOREVER I SEE YOU YOU ALWAYS SO NICE TO THE LEGEND. YOU ARE THE REAL BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU. pic.twitter.com/Xflj9qa2Fa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 29, 2021

In the 150+ years football’s been around, no one has had a bigger impact on the game than John Madden. I’m going to really miss him and our Wednesday HOF calls. Rest in peace, John. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 29, 2021

😔RIP John Madden. What an incredible life pic.twitter.com/z9h2YKEHts — danawhite (@danawhite) December 29, 2021

RIP to an incredible man and coach, John Madden. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and Raider Nation🙏🏿 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 29, 2021

There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend pic.twitter.com/h7axywempA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 29, 2021

Sad day in #RaiderNation

RIP Coach John Madden

A legend & one of a kind!! pic.twitter.com/oJl7Eyc3iQ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend John Madden .. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 29, 2021

Today we lost a true legend of the game. Rest in peace to John Madden, an icon both on the sidelines and on our TV screens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Madden family, his friends and the entire football world during this time. https://t.co/rKexlqhHbd — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of John Madden and the Raiders organization. https://t.co/weXj2hJRwP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 29, 2021

Tonight we mourn John Madden — he redefined the role of a sports broadcaster — his voice as recognizable as anyone who ever did the job. He hoisted a Super Bowl trophy with CA’s own Oakland Raiders. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn this incredible man. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 29, 2021

