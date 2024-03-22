Social media reacts to John Calipari, Kentucky’s early NCAA Tournament exit again

It’s time to start having the conversation about John Calipari and his future at Kentucky. The blue blood program bounced out early from the NCAA Tournament, again as their struggles continued.

After not making the tournament in 2021, Kentucky has lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years. That includes being bounced as a No. 2 seed in 2022 losing to Saint Peter’s and then Thursday night to Oakland as a No. 3 seed.

Since winning the one title in 2012, Kentucky has been back to the title game but hasn’t won it and is the only Blue Blood program to not win it in that span. So what does that say about John Calipari and his program that is littered with four and five-star recruits?

It’s not a good look.

As soon as Jack Gohlke and Oakland wrapped up the victory on Thursday night, social media did what it does best and reacted to the Kentucky struggles. Here are some of our favorite tweets.

