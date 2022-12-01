Social media reacts to Joey Porter Jr.’s draft announcement

For as much as the draft announcement for Olu Fashanu shocked the NFL draft community, Joey Porter Jr./s was expected.

The first team All-Big Ten member made it official on Wednesday that he was going to be leaving State College for the NFL and would not be playing in the team’s bowl game. For many people, he is considered the star of the Penn State defense, he is even seen by some as the best cornerback in college football as a whole.

Many people had already started their evaluations on him, honestly, NFL team’s have already finished them. All that is left is for players like Porter Jr. to perform at the combine and solidify what the tape shows them. The tape alone is great, testing numbers for him could make him one of the highest draft Penn State players since Saquon Barkley.

Here is what social media thought of the draft announcement made by Penn State’s star cornerback.

Joey Porter Jr.

Thank You Penn State 💙 pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2 — Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) November 30, 2022

Matt Miller, ESPN

My CB1 declares for the Draft — and is opting out of the teams bowl game https://t.co/d0zGyJtBjp — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 30, 2022

Brooke Pryor, ESPN

*starts prewriting Joey Porter Jr. drafted by the Steelers story* https://t.co/PftOuIEmeE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 1, 2022

Onward State

JUST IN: Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr. will opt out of the Nittany Lions’ bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. https://t.co/eBeav4DPPd — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 30, 2022

Tyler Donohue, 247 Sports

Joey Porter Jr. made it back for one final game in Beaver Stadium last Saturday, and that’s a wrap on his college career. Three-year starter for the Nittany Lions and now could make history as program’s first 1st-round pick at CB. https://t.co/XxZOavWElu — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) November 30, 2022

NFL Draft

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. announces his intentions for the 2023 NFL Draft.https://t.co/aoOk8vogaI pic.twitter.com/U1zgp0vtrj — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) November 30, 2022

247Sports

BREAKING: Penn State DB Joey Porter Jr. announced on his Twitter page that he will forego Penn State's bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/Dz2eLY40Up — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 30, 2022

Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

CB Joey Porter Jr. has played his last game at Penn State https://t.co/kOCNwIXUte — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 30, 2022

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. announces that he will forego the teams bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. A strong candidate to be the first player drafted at the position. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 30, 2022

Pro Football Focus

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. has declared himself for the 2023 NFL Draft, per his Twitter Currently 34th on PFF's Big Board👀⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cJTia1K46N — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire