Social media reacts to Jaylen Henderson injury in Texas A&M bowl game vs. Oklahoma State

Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson was injured on the opening offensive play of the Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Henderson was looking to make a pass when he was upended by Cowboys' Cameron Epps, then landed on his arm. He walked off the field with his arm in a large cast.

The injury brought players and fans to a standstill both in the stands and at home. Several fans shared messages of support for the opposing quarterback, too. Here's a look at a few of them:

