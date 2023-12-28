Social media reacts to Jaylen Henderson injury in Texas A&M bowl game vs. Oklahoma State

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson was injured on the opening offensive play of the Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Henderson was looking to make a pass when he was upended by Cowboys' Cameron Epps, then landed on his arm. He walked off the field with his arm in a large cast.

The injury brought players and fans to a standstill both in the stands and at home. Several fans shared messages of support for the opposing quarterback, too. Here's a look at a few of them:

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Texas A&M live updates: Aggies tie it up with field goal

Ugh. Don’t like game starting like that. Prayers up for A&M QB. #GoPokes — Primetime_Pokes (@primetime_pokes) December 28, 2023

That A&M injury was bad. Prayers for that QB. — Noah (@Noah_OConnor44) December 28, 2023

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson looks to have just broken something in his arm on the first play and was immediately put into an air-cast.



Brutal



Marcel Reed from Nashville is now playing. pic.twitter.com/YmA3MjdNKa — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 28, 2023

Jaylen Henderson



Right arm / elbow injury



Landed awkwardly on it on the first play of the game.



Likely a fracture and/or dislocation.



Hard to tell if he fractured humerus (upper arm), elbow or both.



He was fitted for an air cast which is almost always used for a… pic.twitter.com/CrDA4oazU2 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 28, 2023

Jaylen Henderson walks off the field with his arm completed wrapped.



He yelled “f***” walking off. pic.twitter.com/NUoczEwv2g — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) December 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jaylen Henderson injury in Texas Bowl vs. OSU. Social media reacts.