Social media reacts to Jaylen Henderson injury in Texas A&M bowl game vs. Oklahoma State
Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson was injured on the opening offensive play of the Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Henderson was looking to make a pass when he was upended by Cowboys' Cameron Epps, then landed on his arm. He walked off the field with his arm in a large cast.
The injury brought players and fans to a standstill both in the stands and at home. Several fans shared messages of support for the opposing quarterback, too. Here's a look at a few of them:
Ugh. Don’t like game starting like that. Prayers up for A&M QB. #GoPokes
— Primetime_Pokes (@primetime_pokes) December 28, 2023
That A&M injury was bad. Prayers for that QB.
— Noah (@Noah_OConnor44) December 28, 2023
Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson looks to have just broken something in his arm on the first play and was immediately put into an air-cast.
Brutal
Marcel Reed from Nashville is now playing. pic.twitter.com/YmA3MjdNKa
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 28, 2023
Jaylen Henderson
Right arm / elbow injury
Landed awkwardly on it on the first play of the game.
Likely a fracture and/or dislocation.
Hard to tell if he fractured humerus (upper arm), elbow or both.
He was fitted for an air cast which is almost always used for a… pic.twitter.com/CrDA4oazU2
— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 28, 2023
Jaylen Henderson walks off the field with his arm completed wrapped.
He yelled “f***” walking off. pic.twitter.com/NUoczEwv2g
— Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) December 28, 2023
