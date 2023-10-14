Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe finding Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown

After a lackluster start for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe found a streaking Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 7-6 lead over Arkansas with under a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Alabama defense has been decent early on holding the Razorbacks to a pair of long field goal attempts that gave Arkansas an early 6-0 lead. After punting on each of their first two possessions and facing a long third down, Milroe finally makes a connection deep to Prentice to get things rolling for the Alabama offense.

Social media made their thoughts known on the big play for the Tide!

The play

milroe is legit a top tier deep ball thrower. no idea how prentice gets this wide open, but the throw is beautiful nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/GpzNhr9V6k — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) October 14, 2023

Milroe attack the weak spot of the coverage

That’s a good way to go after a Cover 2. — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) October 14, 2023

Yes, it was

Oh my god a BEAUTY! Jalen Milroe connects with Kobe Prentice for a 79 yard TD! 7-6 Alabama — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 14, 2023

It was up there a while

Milroe TD pass had the kind of hang time Saban appreciates. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 14, 2023

Milroe is still growing

Milroe developing eye manipulation is a scary sight — Vontrell ❄️ (@2ktrell) October 14, 2023

It is thing of beauty

that milroe deep ball is special — Braden (@rbware9) October 14, 2023

I bet he does

Jalen Milroe says “PRENTICE” when he shoots a piece of paper into the trash can — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) October 14, 2023

This is Alabama football

The Milroe experience: 24 yards of offense all quarter, then throws a 79-yard TD pass. LOL — Jim Hicks (@js_hicks) October 14, 2023

Maybe, just maybe

This new version of jalen milroe would beat Texas i’m afraid — HTown Brodie (@BodieWeeBey) October 14, 2023

Like clockwork

Jalen Milroe will look totally stuck for a quarter then throw a bomb to a wide open receiver like its nothing — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 14, 2023

