Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe finding Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

After a lackluster start for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe found a streaking Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 7-6 lead over Arkansas with under a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Alabama defense has been decent early on holding the Razorbacks to a pair of long field goal attempts that gave Arkansas an early 6-0 lead. After punting on each of their first two possessions and facing a long third down, Milroe finally makes a connection deep to Prentice to get things rolling for the Alabama offense.

Social media made their thoughts known on the big play for the Tide!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire