Social media reacts to Jalen Milroe finding Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown
After a lackluster start for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe found a streaking Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 7-6 lead over Arkansas with under a minute remaining in the first quarter.
The Alabama defense has been decent early on holding the Razorbacks to a pair of long field goal attempts that gave Arkansas an early 6-0 lead. After punting on each of their first two possessions and facing a long third down, Milroe finally makes a connection deep to Prentice to get things rolling for the Alabama offense.
Social media made their thoughts known on the big play for the Tide!
The play
milroe is legit a top tier deep ball thrower. no idea how prentice gets this wide open, but the throw is beautiful nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/GpzNhr9V6k
— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) October 14, 2023
Milroe attack the weak spot of the coverage
That’s a good way to go after a Cover 2.
— Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) October 14, 2023
Yes, it was
Oh my god a BEAUTY!
Jalen Milroe connects with Kobe Prentice for a 79 yard TD!
7-6 Alabama
— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 14, 2023
It was up there a while
Milroe TD pass had the kind of hang time Saban appreciates.
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 14, 2023
Milroe is still growing
Milroe developing eye manipulation is a scary sight
— Vontrell ❄️ (@2ktrell) October 14, 2023
It is thing of beauty
that milroe deep ball is special
— Braden (@rbware9) October 14, 2023
I bet he does
Jalen Milroe says “PRENTICE” when he shoots a piece of paper into the trash can
— Riley (@Ri_S_OB) October 14, 2023
This is Alabama football
The Milroe experience: 24 yards of offense all quarter, then throws a 79-yard TD pass. LOL
— Jim Hicks (@js_hicks) October 14, 2023
Maybe, just maybe
This new version of jalen milroe would beat Texas i’m afraid
— HTown Brodie (@BodieWeeBey) October 14, 2023
Like clockwork
Jalen Milroe will look totally stuck for a quarter then throw a bomb to a wide open receiver like its nothing
— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 14, 2023
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.