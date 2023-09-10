SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS: Jalen Milroe throws first INT of 2023 season

Alabama Football may have been the favorite against Texas, but they were playing from behind after an early interception thrown by Jalen Milroe led to a Longhorns’ field goal.

Milroe, who started Week 1 against Middle Tennessee and is starting against Texas threw his first interception of the 2023 season and fans were quick to judge on social media.

The three-man quarterback competition all offseason long in Tuscaloosa is apparently still ongoing, according to Saban. Well, fans are making their voices heard. Some are defending Milroe, while others are already frustrated.

Here’s what they had to say on the first Milroe mishap of the year.

Is he nervous?

Jalen Milroe when it’s time to throw the ball pic.twitter.com/SRLw2y8D7x — lami⭐️ (@lamibackup) September 9, 2023

Demands to be better

Jalen Milroe throws another ball like that & curtains @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/8cLelmwZvX — Barret@57PodLVII🧨 (@57PodLVII) September 9, 2023

Very different opponent

Big moment for Jalen Milroe. Stared down his target on that INT in a moment you could afford against MTSU more than Texas. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 9, 2023

Even the call stings

Jalen Milroe drops back and… PICKED OFF BY TEXAS!! pic.twitter.com/Yy3R9Tjzks — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 9, 2023

Maybe an overreaction?

Jalen Milroe threw a interception pic.twitter.com/9zMtfqWoRz — Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) September 9, 2023

Lots of game left

That’s one of those “what were you thinking throws.” How does the team — and Milroe — respond? — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) September 9, 2023

Don't let him throw?

Texas isn't spying Milroe. Alabama needs to run him until they do to get a numbers advantage. No reason to drop-back pass until then. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) September 9, 2023

Made the stop at least

Nice tackle by Milroe tho — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) September 9, 2023

Takes off

Jalen Milroe when his first read isn’t open pic.twitter.com/7BKjOcBz8H — John (@iam_johnw) September 9, 2023

