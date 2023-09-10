Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS: Jalen Milroe throws first INT of 2023 season

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
1

Alabama Football may have been the favorite against Texas, but they were playing from behind after an early interception thrown by Jalen Milroe led to a Longhorns’ field goal.

Milroe, who started Week 1 against Middle Tennessee and is starting against Texas threw his first interception of the 2023 season and fans were quick to judge on social media.

The three-man quarterback competition all offseason long in Tuscaloosa is apparently still ongoing, according to Saban. Well, fans are making their voices heard. Some are defending Milroe, while others are already frustrated.

Here’s what they had to say on the first Milroe mishap of the year.

Is he nervous?

Demands to be better

Very different opponent

Even the call stings

Maybe an overreaction?

Lots of game left

Don't let him throw?

Made the stop at least

Takes off

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire