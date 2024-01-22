Advertisement

Social media reacts to Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as DC

Adam Stites
·4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t wait long once they had a chance to get their guy.

After initially getting blocked from interviewing Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the same position in Jacksonville, the Jaguars were finally able to interview him over the weekend.

With the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly interested in Nielsen too, the Jaguars wasted no time and are set to hire him as their next defensive coordinator before he gets a chance to interview elsewhere, according to Adam Schefter.

While not officially announced by the Jaguars yet, reactions to the news are rolling in on social media. Here’s a sampling of some of the tweets about the Jaguars’ reportedly hiring Nielsen:

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire