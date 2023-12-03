Social media reacts as Iowa wastes elite defensive day in Big Ten Championship loss

This loss was like a compilation of the greatest hits for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Playing in the biggest game of the year, against their best competition of the year, the defense did their thing. After all of the talk about Phil Parker’s defense only being good because of playing in a weaker division, they took it to the Wolverines offense.

Michigan were gifted their points by Iowa turnovers, and besides that, their offense was shut down. This is how it goes for the defense at Iowa, though.

So the defense does their job and steps up, as they’ve done all season. What does the offense do? What do you think? Seriously, what did you think was going to happen?

The Hawkeyes’ offense gave the perfect sendoff for Brian Ferentz by putting up zero points in the 26-0 loss. In front of the eyes of the nation, they had more turnovers than points. You’ll never believe this either, Iowa was on the losing side of a controversial call. It seriously was the greatest hits for the Hawkeyes. A true Kirk Ferentz masterclass.

As we do at Hawkeyes Wire, we cope with the pain of a dreadful Iowa performance by simply laughing at the absurdity. Thankfully, the good folks on social media provided plenty of entertainment. Here are the highlights from the night.

lol three people picked Iowa to win?? https://t.co/tZl1WW8jJF pic.twitter.com/UfI8qohSXY — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2023

Iowa playing more conservatively on offense than ever in a game where they literally have nothing to lose is certainly a choice. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 3, 2023

this might be an insurmountable deficit for iowa pic.twitter.com/hOD3uX1BMx — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) December 3, 2023

Live look at at the Iowa City golfer simulator giving out free beer until Iowa scores: pic.twitter.com/qek6z229zv — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 3, 2023

Iowa is making a close game of it, and just needs 5 second half safeties to take us to OT. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

It's been a long game for Iowa fans pic.twitter.com/7eZUMJmGff — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Iowa should hire the offensive coordinator it had in 1948 pic.twitter.com/yXGP05XfeY — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) December 3, 2023

Both Iowa and Louisville go scoreless in the first half pic.twitter.com/z5ZRt4FWJE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Iowa if they had an offense that could gain over 100 yards: pic.twitter.com/3dvmK7eeTE — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 3, 2023

Could one of these Dr Pepper contestants play qb for Iowa potentially — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) December 3, 2023

So this winds up an Iowa fumble with a “clear and immediate recovery” by Michigan. Blake Corum then takes it into the end zone from 6 yards out. Michigan 17, Iowa 0. 9:14, 3rd Qtr. pic.twitter.com/1lUNJfH1XF — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) December 3, 2023

Yeah I agree with Brian on this pic.twitter.com/XGvbMIJUPA — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 3, 2023

Iowa once they’ve crossed the 50 Fumble

Failed QB sneak/tush push on 4th & 1 — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 3, 2023

Appears Brian Ferentz broke his headset during that tirade. So if Iowa's offense gets better, you'll know why. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) December 3, 2023

I’m afraid everyone might be dead here. https://t.co/3jEh73v99Q — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 3, 2023

Live look at the Iowa golf simulator: https://t.co/COxI5Ia2TS pic.twitter.com/Z898vcKU8I — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 3, 2023

okay I just called, they still have "kegs rolling in" and beer's still free — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 3, 2023

Michigan has 3.7 yards per play, which is in the 5th percentile. Iowa has 2.4, in the 0th percentile. — Hawkeye Analytics (@iowaanalytics) December 3, 2023

The combined yardage of Michigan's touchdown drives: 11 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 3, 2023

With that punt, Iowa now has 1,048 more punting yards than total yards on offense this season. Only other FBS teams with more punt yards than yards on offense is Navy with 73 more — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 3, 2023

Addison Ostrenga's 19-yard reception was the #Hawkeyes' first offensive play for more than 10 yards. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) December 3, 2023

