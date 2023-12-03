Social media reacts as Iowa wastes elite defensive day in Big Ten Championship loss
This loss was like a compilation of the greatest hits for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Playing in the biggest game of the year, against their best competition of the year, the defense did their thing. After all of the talk about Phil Parker’s defense only being good because of playing in a weaker division, they took it to the Wolverines offense.
Michigan were gifted their points by Iowa turnovers, and besides that, their offense was shut down. This is how it goes for the defense at Iowa, though.
So the defense does their job and steps up, as they’ve done all season. What does the offense do? What do you think? Seriously, what did you think was going to happen?
The Hawkeyes’ offense gave the perfect sendoff for Brian Ferentz by putting up zero points in the 26-0 loss. In front of the eyes of the nation, they had more turnovers than points. You’ll never believe this either, Iowa was on the losing side of a controversial call. It seriously was the greatest hits for the Hawkeyes. A true Kirk Ferentz masterclass.
As we do at Hawkeyes Wire, we cope with the pain of a dreadful Iowa performance by simply laughing at the absurdity. Thankfully, the good folks on social media provided plenty of entertainment. Here are the highlights from the night.
Insanity
lol three people picked Iowa to win?? https://t.co/tZl1WW8jJF pic.twitter.com/UfI8qohSXY
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2023
Yup
Iowa playing more conservatively on offense than ever in a game where they literally have nothing to lose is certainly a choice.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 3, 2023
It was
this might be an insurmountable deficit for iowa pic.twitter.com/hOD3uX1BMx
— Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) December 3, 2023
This was a bad idea
Live look at at the Iowa City golfer simulator giving out free beer until Iowa scores: pic.twitter.com/qek6z229zv
— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 3, 2023
Jack Campbell was needed
Iowa is making a close game of it, and just needs 5 second half safeties to take us to OT.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023
Every time
Gus Johnson: “THIS IS IOWA’S CHANCE!!!”
Iowa: pic.twitter.com/Mz6PzOqsmy
— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) December 3, 2023
Mood
It's been a long game for Iowa fans pic.twitter.com/7eZUMJmGff
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023
Would be an upgrade
Iowa should hire the offensive coordinator it had in 1948 pic.twitter.com/yXGP05XfeY
— BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) December 3, 2023
That brother starvin'
Both Iowa and Louisville go scoreless in the first half pic.twitter.com/z5ZRt4FWJE
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023
If only
Iowa if they had an offense that could gain over 100 yards: pic.twitter.com/3dvmK7eeTE
— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 3, 2023
Isn't that how Hill won the job?
Could one of these Dr Pepper contestants play qb for Iowa potentially
— Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) December 3, 2023
Yup
So this winds up an Iowa fumble with a “clear and immediate recovery” by Michigan. Blake Corum then takes it into the end zone from 6 yards out.
Michigan 17, Iowa 0. 9:14, 3rd Qtr. pic.twitter.com/1lUNJfH1XF
— Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) December 3, 2023
Well said Brian
Yeah I agree with Brian on this pic.twitter.com/XGvbMIJUPA
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 3, 2023
Lol
Iowa once they’ve crossed the 50
Fumble
Failed QB sneak/tush push on 4th & 1
— Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) December 3, 2023
I'm tired
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 3, 2023
Unfortunately it did not
Appears Brian Ferentz broke his headset during that tirade. So if Iowa's offense gets better, you'll know why.
— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) December 3, 2023
Someone check on them
I’m afraid everyone might be dead here. https://t.co/3jEh73v99Q
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 3, 2023
Please help them
Live look at the Iowa golf simulator: https://t.co/COxI5Ia2TS pic.twitter.com/Z898vcKU8I
— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 3, 2023
The update we all wanted
okay I just called, they still have "kegs rolling in" and beer's still free
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 3, 2023
Not good
Michigan has 3.7 yards per play, which is in the 5th percentile.
Iowa has 2.4, in the 0th percentile.
— Hawkeye Analytics (@iowaanalytics) December 3, 2023
Yup
The combined yardage of Michigan's touchdown drives: 11
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 3, 2023
The theme song of Iowa football
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 3, 2023
Sheesh
With that punt, Iowa now has 1,048 more punting yards than total yards on offense this season. Only other FBS teams with more punt yards than yards on offense is Navy with 73 more
— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 3, 2023
It's the fourth quarter...
Addison Ostrenga's 19-yard reception was the #Hawkeyes' first offensive play for more than 10 yards.
— John Steppe (@JSteppe1) December 3, 2023