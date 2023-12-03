Advertisement

Social media reacts as Iowa wastes elite defensive day in Big Ten Championship loss

Jacob Keppen
·4 min read
7

This loss was like a compilation of the greatest hits for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Playing in the biggest game of the year, against their best competition of the year, the defense did their thing. After all of the talk about Phil Parker’s defense only being good because of playing in a weaker division, they took it to the Wolverines offense.

Michigan were gifted their points by Iowa turnovers, and besides that, their offense was shut down. This is how it goes for the defense at Iowa, though.

So the defense does their job and steps up, as they’ve done all season. What does the offense do? What do you think? Seriously, what did you think was going to happen?

The Hawkeyes’ offense gave the perfect sendoff for Brian Ferentz by putting up zero points in the 26-0 loss. In front of the eyes of the nation, they had more turnovers than points. You’ll never believe this either, Iowa was on the losing side of a controversial call. It seriously was the greatest hits for the Hawkeyes. A true Kirk Ferentz masterclass.

As we do at Hawkeyes Wire, we cope with the pain of a dreadful Iowa performance by simply laughing at the absurdity. Thankfully, the good folks on social media provided plenty of entertainment. Here are the highlights from the night.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire