Social media reacts as Iowa’s second-half rally comes up short at Indiana

It just wasn’t the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ night. That much was clear pretty much throughout.

Instead of Iowa (23-4, 12-3 Big Ten) taking a big step forward toward a potential No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Hawkeyes will be left to wonder what this means in terms of the Big Ten race. Did No. 4 Iowa just cough up its chance at the Big Ten regular season crown with this 86-69 loss at No. 16 Indiana?

Though Iowa made several inspired pushes, the Hawkeyes couldn’t overcome a deficit that quickly ballooned to 16 points early in the third quarter and stayed at double figures for most of the second half.

Iowa couldn’t overcome the big night from Indiana star graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes. The 6-foot-3 big finished with 24 points and nine rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting.

Fifth-year senior guard Sara Scalia had a huge game for the Hoosiers, too. Scalia finished with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 3-point marksmanship.

Give Indiana credit defensively, too. After pouring in 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark added just four points on 2-of-13 shooting in the second half. She shot 0-for-7 from 3-point range after halftime.

Iowa graduate guard Kate Martin added 19 points and sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke finished with 10. The Hawkeyes shot just 38.8% from the field and only 17.9% from 3-point distance.

Meanwhile, Indiana burned Iowa for 51.6% field goal shooting and 42.9% 3-point shooting.

Iowa will return home for its Pink Game versus Illinois on Sunday in Iowa City at noon CT.

Hawkeye fans were understandably disappointed with the loss across social media, but a good number were ready to chalk this loss up as a forget-about-it and move on type of performance.

hopefully this makes caitlin not want to move to indiana — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) February 23, 2024

Caitlin has scratches all over her arms. — Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) February 23, 2024

Well that stinks…but we will be back Sunday! — 𝓒𝓙 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓻𝓮𝓭 (@HawksBestie) February 23, 2024

flush it, move on — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) February 23, 2024

Bad night, still a lot of season left — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) February 23, 2024

An off night tonight. Shooting wasn’t there. You flush it and move onto the next game — Nick Polum (@NickPolum73) February 23, 2024

It’s ok to lose now. Need CC to take better care of the ball and someone else has to help. Could get Indiana one more time. A lot of important games left. — Big Takes (@Maiers_luke) February 23, 2024

Indiana brought way more energy tonight. Iowa also had a lot of shots roll in and out. Got to bring the energy when shots are not falling. — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) February 23, 2024

Great crowd. Tough night shooting. That’s basketball. 🤷‍♂️ Gotta bounce back on Sunday. — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) February 23, 2024

To all the Caitlin Clark haters that’ll come out of the rafters tonight, Jordan had bad games and lost too. She’s still better than anyone in the country — Nick Polum (@NickPolum73) February 23, 2024

I had IU +4.5. Saw this coming. They’re a good squad. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 23, 2024

Props to Indiana who had this game circled on the calendar. Watch the film, burn it, close out the season with three straight dubs.#FightForIowa — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 23, 2024

Have had most difficulty with teams that play extremely physical. MSU, Ohio State, Indiana. Wearing physically and mentally. Not a bad game to learn a lesson though. Lot of lessons to learn from this one. — Back in Black (@HastHawk) February 23, 2024

Credit to IU, they hooped Iowa — Feklahr Loves Basketball 🖤💛 (@MightyFeklhr) February 23, 2024

I am tired of being Indiana’s Super Bowl. This is the one game a year they always have circled on the calendar. While we're focused on winning championships, they are only focused on beating us. It's time to end this series. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 23, 2024

Bummer. On to the next game. — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) February 23, 2024

Take lumps on February 22 so you don't take them on March 22. Flush and forward. — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) February 23, 2024

