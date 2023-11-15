Social media reacts to Iowa’s encouraging loss at No. 7 Creighton

Facing its first big test of the 2023-24 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes represented themselves well.

Iowa fell at No. 7 Creighton, 92-84, but the Hawkeyes saw a number of encouraging signs from the setback. Iowa graduate transfer forward Ben Krikke was fabulous, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

Behind Krikke and junior forward Payton Sandfort’s strong play, the Hawkeyes actually built a 22-15 lead early on in the first half. After a number of first-half lead changes, the contest went to the break all even at 43 apiece.

Playing inside their home arena, the Bluejays responded like an Elite Eight team from the season before should: Creighton came out roaring to start the second half. The Bluejays began the second half on an extended 37-20 scoring run after Creighton senior guard Francisco Farabello canned a 3-pointer to give the Bluejays their largest lead of the night at 80-63. It electrified the CHI Health Center crowd in Omaha, Neb.

But, Iowa didn’t blink. The Hawkeyes fought back and whittled the Creighton lead all the way back down to just five points at 89-84 with 1:26 remaining after redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery got loose and slipped to the cup for a slam.

Then, Iowa couldn’t come away with the final stops and buckets it needed to either win it in regulation or take the contest into overtime. It looked like Sandfort was fouled on a late 3-point try, but that wasn’t whistled in Iowa’s favor either.

Playing with house money on the road against an elite team in Creighton, the performance left Iowa fans feeling good about this team’s potential prospects. Take a look at how social media responded to an encouraging road performance from the Hawkeyes.

Some aren't a fan of the late night

9 pm start times should be illegal — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 15, 2023

Iowa and Creighton tipping at 9:15p local time is ridiculous. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 15, 2023

Hawks after dark? — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 15, 2023

Just mentally prepare everyone

We know this game is going 3 OTs, right? — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 15, 2023

The pace of this Iowa-Creighton game to start!

This pace is outrageous — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 15, 2023

I’m winded. Calling for a sub. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 15, 2023

Blistering pace! — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 15, 2023

700-687 score tonight — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 15, 2023

This is like watching a tennis match. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 15, 2023

The pace of this game is insane. Really impressed with Krikke and Sandfort. No fear by this Iowa team. Is this fun or what!! — Nicholas Baer (@Nicholas_Baer) November 15, 2023

The Iowa contrast

This is why we don’t need an offense in football. We get it all in basketball. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 15, 2023

Is Iowa basketball’s offense like putting a boiling glass into a freezer different from Iowa’s football offense? And I LOVE Iowa fb so chill. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 15, 2023

OK, Ben Krikke!

Krikke making it look effortless so far. He has a really nice elbow stroke. Great follow through. — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) November 15, 2023

Krikke is incredible. Need to check spelling of his name. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 15, 2023

Ben Krikke is better than advertised — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 15, 2023

Krikke is moneyyyyy from that mid range — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) November 15, 2023

Ben Krikke is INSANE — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 15, 2023

The Crocodile Hunter

Payton Sandfort starts fast

Payton Sandfort, man. Red-hot already. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 15, 2023

Payton is FIRING rn — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 15, 2023

P Money?

And so it shall be!

I hereby decree that Ben Krikke shall now be known as "Mr. Mid-Range". — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 15, 2023

Will there be any whistles on Creighton tonight?

Only the team in black going to be called for fouls tonight orrrrr….? #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 15, 2023

Okay we are 10 minutes in. Can we please call a foul on Creighton? — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 15, 2023

0 fouls on Creighton so far. — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 15, 2023

It's Courtney Green. What did we expect?

Courtney Green doing what he does best. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 15, 2023

This may shock you Hawkeye fans, but Courtney Green and his crew have struggled — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 15, 2023

Pretty fun Iowa team!

This team is really damn fun to watch — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 15, 2023

I don't know about you, but I'm enjoying this Iowa basketball game — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) November 15, 2023

I actually love Iowa's depth, experience notwithstanding. The younger guys have yet to look overmatched. There will be times that they'll make rookie mistakes, but everyone who gets regular minutes for the Hawkeyes looks like he belongs on the court. — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) November 15, 2023

Connor chimes in!

Love that pace from our guys… keep that rock moving. Young guys playing confident in first test on the road — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) November 15, 2023

Creighton starts the second half with a flurry

Got punched in the face, let’s see how they respond. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 15, 2023

Creighton has opened up a 13-point lead on the Hawkeyes. The Bluejays have 31 points in the second half alone with 10:56 still to play. No. 7 Creighton 74, Iowa 61. — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 15, 2023

Creighton is legit, man. So many weapons. If they shoot like this in March– that's a team that can go the distance. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 15, 2023

Yeesh — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 15, 2023

Really, Creighton?

Creighton fans are legit booing because Payton Sandfort took a scary fall and literally wasn't moving on the ground. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 15, 2023

Continuation???

This isn't the NBA? Are you kidding me — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 15, 2023

Wow

Creighton has made 17 of its 21 FG attempts in the second half. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 15, 2023

Yeesh — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 15, 2023

Iowa has one final run at Creighton

LOTS of positives to take away

Still seeing LOTS of good things from this team tonight. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 15, 2023

Even in a loss, there’s lots to be encouraged by in Iowa’s performance. Went into a hostile environment against a potential Final Four team and gave them a fight. Pretty clear right now this team is ahead of where many expected them to be. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 15, 2023

Going to be a fun season

Hell of an effort tonight boys. Go Hawks! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 15, 2023

This was a good night for this team. Came up short, but it’s going to be a fun season. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 15, 2023

Obviously not the ideal outcome, but there were tons of positives in that game It’s gonna be a damn fun year — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 15, 2023

Against Creighton? Great sign.

Very encouraging. Hawks played with heart to the end. Creighton's damn good. — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 15, 2023

Fought to the finish. No. 8 Creighton 92, Iowa 84 #Hawkeyes — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 15, 2023

