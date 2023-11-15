Advertisement

Social media reacts to Iowa’s encouraging loss at No. 7 Creighton

Josh Helmer
·7 min read

Facing its first big test of the 2023-24 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes represented themselves well.

Iowa fell at No. 7 Creighton, 92-84, but the Hawkeyes saw a number of encouraging signs from the setback. Iowa graduate transfer forward Ben Krikke was fabulous, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

Behind Krikke and junior forward Payton Sandfort’s strong play, the Hawkeyes actually built a 22-15 lead early on in the first half. After a number of first-half lead changes, the contest went to the break all even at 43 apiece.

Playing inside their home arena, the Bluejays responded like an Elite Eight team from the season before should: Creighton came out roaring to start the second half. The Bluejays began the second half on an extended 37-20 scoring run after Creighton senior guard Francisco Farabello canned a 3-pointer to give the Bluejays their largest lead of the night at 80-63. It electrified the CHI Health Center crowd in Omaha, Neb.

But, Iowa didn’t blink. The Hawkeyes fought back and whittled the Creighton lead all the way back down to just five points at 89-84 with 1:26 remaining after redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery got loose and slipped to the cup for a slam.

Then, Iowa couldn’t come away with the final stops and buckets it needed to either win it in regulation or take the contest into overtime. It looked like Sandfort was fouled on a late 3-point try, but that wasn’t whistled in Iowa’s favor either.

Playing with house money on the road against an elite team in Creighton, the performance left Iowa fans feeling good about this team’s potential prospects. Take a look at how social media responded to an encouraging road performance from the Hawkeyes.

Some aren't a fan of the late night

Just mentally prepare everyone

The pace of this Iowa-Creighton game to start!

The Iowa contrast

OK, Ben Krikke!

The Crocodile Hunter

Payton Sandfort starts fast

P Money?

And so it shall be!

Will there be any whistles on Creighton tonight?

It's Courtney Green. What did we expect?

Pretty fun Iowa team!

Connor chimes in!

Creighton starts the second half with a flurry

Really, Creighton?

Continuation???

Wow

Iowa has one final run at Creighton

LOTS of positives to take away

Going to be a fun season

Against Creighton? Great sign.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire