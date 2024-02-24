Social Media Reacts as Iowa drops close contest to No. 12 Illinois.

Saturday afternoon was the perfect example of a moral victory type of game for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Sitting in eighth place in the Big Ten following two huge wins against #21 Wisconsin and Michigan State, the 16-11 Hawkeyes found themselves in another close battle with #12 Illinois on the road.

At times we’ve seen the Hawkeyes start sluggish, taking the first half to really catch up to speed and start putting pressure on their opponents. This time it was different. In a massive game for their NCAA Tournament hopes, The Hawkeyes entered Champaign, IL. swinging. They stood toe-to-toe with the Fighting Illini, despite being the underdog, unwilling to go away even as Illinois was backed by their home crowd.

While they were able to stay in the fight for the majority of the game, performing well on offense to keep up, the Hawkeyes unfortunately didn’t have enough gas in the tank to win this one. In crunch time they sputtered as they ran out of gas, while Illinois kept a level head and got the job done. The Illinois would win 95-85 over Iowa.

It certainly wasn’t a bad performance by the Hawkeyes on the road at all. Against a really good Illinois team, they did some things well and fought hard. Unfortunately, at this stage of the season, moral victories don’t do much for the Tournament selection committee. It’s a disappointing one to drop, and fans felt that disappointment too, reacting to the loss on social media.

Hope y'all took the over in this Iowa-Illinois game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

On pace for a casual 120-120 regulation game in Iowa-Illinois. — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) February 24, 2024

Illinois student section pulls out some newspapers as #Iowa’s starting five is announced. pic.twitter.com/h1JvjCjKVU — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 24, 2024

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins averages 12.3 points. He has 13 in the first nine minutes. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) February 24, 2024

Dix has earned the Mid-Range Badge. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 24, 2024

Ladji Dembele has grown up right in front of our eyes. Still plenty of room to improve, but he has turned into a really valuable player this season for Iowa. Playing well right now. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 24, 2024

Owen Freeman's passing ability has really impressed me these past couple of weeks. Has 3 assists already today. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

Iowa's tournament chances, from Torvik:

with win today: ~60%

with loss today: ~9% — Hawkeye Analytics (@iowaanalytics) February 24, 2024

Unreal. Iowa got up then ref show — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 24, 2024

Iowa trails Illinois 44-43 at the half as Payton Sandfort gets the buzzer-beater on a full-court pass. We got a game folks. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

That’s a that pass would make Nate Stanley proud Patrick McCaffery threads the needle on a full-court pass, Sandfort converts the point blank layup. Iowa down just 44-43 at the half in Champaign — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) February 24, 2024

The McCaffery brothers have lasers. 😲 Patrick McCaffery launches it the length of the floor, and Payton Sandfort beats the halftime buzzer. 📺: Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/8yuLr70mk2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 24, 2024

Iowa’s longest pass completion of the school year pic.twitter.com/sL6iRqIxad — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 24, 2024

Tony Perkins, man. It's amazing to see how he has developed over the past 16 months. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

Let the two teams play, please. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

70-69 Iowa with 7:51 to play. Both teams are in the bonus for the rest of the game. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 24, 2024

Well it was fun while it lasted — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 24, 2024

Illinois making plays down the stretch and Iowa's offense has got cold. Iowa trails by 9 with 2:25 to go. Illinois to the line for 2. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 24, 2024

Sandfort fouls with 12 pts. Wasn't his sharpest effort — 3/11 from the floor, 0/2 from 3. Illinois up 92-81. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 24, 2024

What a missed opportunity for this basketball team. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EXVTD3MncR — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 24, 2024

FINAL: #12 Illinois 95, Iowa 85 Close game for most of the afternoon, but Illinois finished out strong and Iowa didn't. Coleman Hawkins had 30 pts on 9/11 shooting for ILL. Dix led Iowa with 20 pts, Perkins had 18, Krikke had 15, Sandfort with 12. Freeman with 8 pts, 8 reb. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 24, 2024

