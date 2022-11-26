Social media reacts to Iowa coughing up the Big Ten West in 24-17 loss to Nebraska

Even after a 3-4 start to the season that included an embarrassing 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State, Iowa rallied by winning four straight to position itself in control-its-own destiny mode in the Big Ten West. Beat Nebraska in the regular season finale and the Hawkeyes were back off to Indianapolis for a return trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

There was every reason to believe that would happen, too. The Hawkeyes were favored by multiple scores and had won seven straight over the Huskers. Unfortunately, there were signs very early that things just simply weren’t going to go according to plan.

First off, Iowa started the day off minus star tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum. Then, star Hawkeyes defensive back and punt returner Cooper DeJean went down on the game’s first defensive series.

Nebraska took advantage of that, picking on his replacement for three Casey Thompson touchdown passes. The first two went to Huskers wide receiver Trey Palmer with TJ Hall in coverage. Palmer had touchdown grabs of 87 and 18 yards. Then, Thompson connected with Marcus Washington as Nebraska beat Jamison Heinz in coverage for a 14-yard touchdown catch.

Three of those Nebraska scores were set up by Iowa miscues. Both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla fumbled, resulting in a 21-yard field goal and then the second touchdown to Palmer. Ultimately, the death blow was a muffed punt by Arland Bruce that set up the Washington touchdown grab to start the third quarter.

Though backup quarterback Alex Padilla and Iowa fought back valiantly, ultimately, those early mistakes were just too much to overcome. Here was how Iowa fans and national voices responded on social media to the heartbreaking loss that ended Iowa’s hopes of a trip back to Indy.

For the seniors

Iowa loses Cooper DeJean on the first defensive series

Story continues

Oh no Cooper DeJean. Please be ok man. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 25, 2022

Sam LaPorta and Cooper DeJean are arguably 2 of Iowa's 5 best players … now Iowa is without both. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 25, 2022

Nebraska takes advantage

Trey Palmer tweeted that he woke up angry again today. You know what that means: Another big day. 💥@treythekiid3 x @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/DHbCvFPbwH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2022

DeJean loss kills Iowa

DeJean loss killing Iowa right now — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) November 25, 2022

Petras fumble sets up another early Nebraska score

That's a fumble. And this is officially a disaster. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 25, 2022

Sure Iowa fumbled but the brightside is with the defense on the field they are more likely to score — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 25, 2022

And again Nebraska makes Iowa pay

TD ➡️ Griddy Trey Palmer breaks it out for the second straight week. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/weyiUjprmD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2022

At least Iowa will send some All-Stars

The Big Ten has announced that in the event of a 4-way tie in the West, an all-star team of the whole division will be assembled to take on the winner of The Game. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2022

Petras exits with injury

Iowa QB Spencer Petras has been sidelined with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/Q9QyWMwdHE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2022

It's Padilla time

Hearing rumors it’s Padilla time… — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 25, 2022

Padilla time starts rocky

Does Padilla not take snaps in practice? — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 25, 2022

Padilla is Spanish for "fumbled snap" — Ivan Pepperoni, an Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 25, 2022

Guess Padilla isn’t better… — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 25, 2022

Maybe Iowa can get a good Black Friday deal

It’s Black Friday if Iowa hires a new offensive coordinator today they can probably get a good deal — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 25, 2022

Comeback feels insurmountable

The stat that Iowa's biggest comeback in this season was 3 points feels like it should be a permanent graphic because man that's hilarious. — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 25, 2022

No context

Thank you, halftime

My god thank you for halftime — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire