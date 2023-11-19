Social media reacts as Iowa captures Big Ten West, punches ticket to Indy with Illinois win

The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Illinois into Kinnick Stadium for Senior Day festivities where a Big Ten West title was on the line.

With a win, No. 16 Iowa would advance to Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 to take on the winner of next week’s contest between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

Fans can go ahead and start booking those Indy reservations. The Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship game. For the third time in program history, Iowa is the Big Ten West champion.

In proper Iowa fashion, there was plenty about the Hawkeyes’ 15-13 win over Illinois that didn’t come easily and didn’t resemble a work of art. None of that matters in Iowa City, though. It’s plenty beautiful enough for these eyes.

Seldomly used of late, sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson finishes as the hero of this Hawkeye triumph. The 6-foot, 222 pound running back took an inside carry off the right side, broke into the clear and then raced 30 yards for the game-winning score with just under five minutes left to play.

Then, on Illinois’ final chance, it was sixth-year defensive lineman Joe Evans that came away with back-to-back pass deflections to force an Illini turnover on downs. The former walk-on from Ames, Iowa, gave Iowa the football back, and the Hawkeye offense put it on ice from there.

Facing a third-and-8 snap with 2:52 remaining, Johnson was again the man who took a carry into the open for a 12-yard gain and the first down that allowed Iowa to start the celebrations.

Illinois didn’t make it easy. The game had plenty of twists and turns. But, it was Iowa that emerged victorious using its patterned formula of success.

Take a look at how Hawkeye fans took in the action and the eventual celebration on social media.

Joe Evans gets the Senior Day party started

JOE EVANS SAFETY — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

Joe Evans already making an impact on Senior Day. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

It's beautiful

Iowa up 2-0 on Illinois is just perfect. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2023

Death. Taxes. Iowa defense scoring.#Hawkeyes force a safety on Illinois' first possession. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

Iowa leads Illinois 2-0 midway thru 1st quarter. Of course, they do — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 18, 2023

Hawkeye football, baby

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/AAxtrVIQ5U — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

Kaleb Brown making things happen

I think Kaleb Brown is going to be a focal point in this offense over the next couple of years. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

Kaleb Brown is becoming a star. Has the moves for sure — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 18, 2023

Kaleb Brown my GOODNESS — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

But why has it taken so long???

Kaleb Brown has been there ALL YEAR. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 18, 2023

Still just stunned it has taken this long to get Brown involved to this degree. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

This is actually good news everyone

Iowa misses the 53-yard field goal and the score remains 2-0. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

Drew Stevens missed an early kick. So one can only assume he’s going to hit a massive clutch kick later today. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 18, 2023

Iowa gets a break, Illinois grabs the lead

*whispers* I think that was DPI on Iowa. Mighta gotten away with that. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

CALEB GRIFFIN ON TARGET 🎯

pic.twitter.com/I20wuJXfdT — Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) November 18, 2023

Excuse me??

Illinois didn’t participate in the wave — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

Deacon Hill delivers!

Wait, Deacon Hill is delivering?

Hill getting comfortable at just the right time — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) November 18, 2023

We can just go ahead and say it: Deacon Hill looks downright competent playing QB. Excellent drive for the TD. — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 18, 2023

Reggie puts the Illini in front

You've got to be kidding

This was call roughing the passer on Iowa pic.twitter.com/3rHhcnzCsj — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023

This isn't football

If that’s roughing the passer then this isn’t football anymore — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

That roughing the passer call on Iowa. Man. We don't have to be that soft. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) November 18, 2023

And Illinois tacks on

The 29 yard attempt is good! + 3 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/brm3icEz6H — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

It's that simple

Enough excuses. Get a stop, score a touchdown, and win the division. — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 18, 2023

Or, does he?

I hate that Bert has a knack for knowing how to beat Kirk at his own game — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023

It can never be easy for these Hawkeyes — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 18, 2023

KALEB. JOHNSON.

But, it was blocked???

No extra point on that, brutal Iowa up by two with a little under 5 to go — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

Iowa misses the extra point, so it’s only a two-point lead. Buckle up. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

JOE EVANS! AGAIN!

💪 @HawkeyeFootball defense comes up BIG in the final minutes pic.twitter.com/kcWoqkk4K8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

BATTED DOWN. JOE EVANS. AGAIN. Iowa takes over at the Illinois 33! — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 19, 2023

Have yourself a Senior Day

JOE EVANS, HIMOTHY — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 19, 2023

Joe Evans. Have yourself a Senior Day. — Sean Bock (@SBock247) November 19, 2023

A Gatorade shower for OC Brian Ferentz

Gotta love a Gatorade shower for the Big Ten West Champs 🎉🙌@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/3VLw13hk2I — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Rallying around Brian

"They can smell it now!" @HawkeyeFootball just seconds away from clinching the Big Ten West 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J4phwDYlZW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Watching those clips of the team with Brian are incredibly humanizing. This is just a game. Those are human beings. Way more invested than we are. It was great to see the team rally around him — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) November 19, 2023

They got to celebrate in Ames, too!

The West is ours

CLINCHED Your 2023 Big Ten West Champions The Iowa Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Lq8sKbMyn0 — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 19, 2023

IOWA IS THE BIG TEN WEST CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/q2gl73c9IX — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 19, 2023

And the viewing will be pleasant

I’m really gonna enjoy watching more football this evening. — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 19, 2023

IT'S A PARTY

Emotional Kirk

"What a crazy year. They just stick together. They really care about each other." Kirk Ferentz talks about Big Ten West champ @HawkeyeFootball. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/2J5Loq9WLI — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 19, 2023

For Coach Kirk Ferentz

