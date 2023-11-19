Social media reacts as Iowa captures Big Ten West, punches ticket to Indy with Illinois win
The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Illinois into Kinnick Stadium for Senior Day festivities where a Big Ten West title was on the line.
With a win, No. 16 Iowa would advance to Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 to take on the winner of next week’s contest between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.
Fans can go ahead and start booking those Indy reservations. The Hawkeyes are headed to the Big Ten Championship game. For the third time in program history, Iowa is the Big Ten West champion.
In proper Iowa fashion, there was plenty about the Hawkeyes’ 15-13 win over Illinois that didn’t come easily and didn’t resemble a work of art. None of that matters in Iowa City, though. It’s plenty beautiful enough for these eyes.
Seldomly used of late, sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson finishes as the hero of this Hawkeye triumph. The 6-foot, 222 pound running back took an inside carry off the right side, broke into the clear and then raced 30 yards for the game-winning score with just under five minutes left to play.
Then, on Illinois’ final chance, it was sixth-year defensive lineman Joe Evans that came away with back-to-back pass deflections to force an Illini turnover on downs. The former walk-on from Ames, Iowa, gave Iowa the football back, and the Hawkeye offense put it on ice from there.
Facing a third-and-8 snap with 2:52 remaining, Johnson was again the man who took a carry into the open for a 12-yard gain and the first down that allowed Iowa to start the celebrations.
Illinois didn’t make it easy. The game had plenty of twists and turns. But, it was Iowa that emerged victorious using its patterned formula of success.
Take a look at how Hawkeye fans took in the action and the eventual celebration on social media.
Joe Evans gets the Senior Day party started
JOE EVANS SAFETY
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
SACKED 🔒
A safety for @HawkeyeFootball + 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/aHM5WsQnxn
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
Joe Evans already making an impact on Senior Day.
— Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023
It's beautiful
Iowa up 2-0 on Illinois is just perfect.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2023
2-0 Iowa pic.twitter.com/B4pvQ2ElTJ
— Tommy Lang (@tommylang1630) November 18, 2023
Death. Taxes. Iowa defense scoring.#Hawkeyes force a safety on Illinois' first possession.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023
Iowa leads Illinois 2-0 midway thru 1st quarter. Of course, they do
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 18, 2023
Hawkeye football, baby
Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/AAxtrVIQ5U
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
Kaleb Brown making things happen
Kaleb Brown huge gain pic.twitter.com/dToPp2J4TF
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023
I think Kaleb Brown is going to be a focal point in this offense over the next couple of years.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023
Kaleb Brown is becoming a star. Has the moves for sure
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 18, 2023
Kaleb Brown my GOODNESS
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
But why has it taken so long???
Kaleb Brown has been there ALL YEAR.
— Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) November 18, 2023
Still just stunned it has taken this long to get Brown involved to this degree.
— Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023
This is actually good news everyone
Iowa misses the 53-yard field goal and the score remains 2-0.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023
Drew Stevens missed an early kick.
So one can only assume he’s going to hit a massive clutch kick later today. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 18, 2023
Iowa gets a break, Illinois grabs the lead
*whispers* I think that was DPI on Iowa.
Mighta gotten away with that.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023
CALEB GRIFFIN ON TARGET 🎯
pic.twitter.com/I20wuJXfdT
— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) November 18, 2023
Excuse me??
Illinois didn’t participate in the wave
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
Deacon Hill delivers!
Hawkeyes in the end zone 💪
+ 6️⃣ for @AddisonOstrenga and @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/OqADCiR7gT
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
Wait, Deacon Hill is delivering?
Hill getting comfortable at just the right time
— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) November 18, 2023
We can just go ahead and say it: Deacon Hill looks downright competent playing QB. Excellent drive for the TD.
— Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 18, 2023
Reggie puts the Illini in front
REGGIE LOVE ‼️@IlliniFootball gets 6 and takes the lead. 👀
📺: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/tOoGEadUQK
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 18, 2023
You've got to be kidding
This was call roughing the passer on Iowa pic.twitter.com/3rHhcnzCsj
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023
This isn't football
If that’s roughing the passer then this isn’t football anymore
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
That roughing the passer call on Iowa. Man. We don't have to be that soft.
— Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) November 18, 2023
And Illinois tacks on
The 29 yard attempt is good!
+ 3 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/brm3icEz6H
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
It's that simple
Enough excuses.
Get a stop, score a touchdown, and win the division.
— Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 18, 2023
Or, does he?
I hate that Bert has a knack for knowing how to beat Kirk at his own game
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 18, 2023
It can never be easy for these Hawkeyes
— Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 18, 2023
KALEB. JOHNSON.
KALEB JOHNSON. 🙌@HawkeyeFootball takes back the lead.
📺: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Zv6OzRUFtY
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 18, 2023
But, it was blocked???
No extra point on that, brutal
Iowa up by two with a little under 5 to go
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023
Iowa misses the extra point, so it’s only a two-point lead. Buckle up.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023
JOE EVANS! AGAIN!
💪 @HawkeyeFootball defense comes up BIG in the final minutes pic.twitter.com/kcWoqkk4K8
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023
BATTED DOWN. JOE EVANS. AGAIN.
Iowa takes over at the Illinois 33!
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 19, 2023
Have yourself a Senior Day
JOE EVANS, HIMOTHY
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 19, 2023
Joe Evans. Have yourself a Senior Day.
— Sean Bock (@SBock247) November 19, 2023
A Gatorade shower for OC Brian Ferentz
Gotta love a Gatorade shower for the Big Ten West Champs 🎉🙌@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/3VLw13hk2I
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023
Rallying around Brian
"They can smell it now!" @HawkeyeFootball just seconds away from clinching the Big Ten West 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J4phwDYlZW
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023
Watching those clips of the team with Brian are incredibly humanizing. This is just a game. Those are human beings. Way more invested than we are. It was great to see the team rally around him
— Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) November 19, 2023
They got to celebrate in Ames, too!
YEEEESSSSSSS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kdZFWKqZ7j
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 18, 2023
The West is ours
The West is won.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/6LRYi03kE2
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 19, 2023
CLINCHED
Your 2023 Big Ten West Champions
The Iowa Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Lq8sKbMyn0
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 19, 2023
IOWA IS THE BIG TEN WEST CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/q2gl73c9IX
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 19, 2023
And the viewing will be pleasant
I’m really gonna enjoy watching more football this evening.
— Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 19, 2023
IT'S A PARTY
IT’S A PARTY IN KINNICK#Hawkeyes
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 19, 2023
Emotional Kirk
"What a crazy year. They just stick together. They really care about each other."
Kirk Ferentz talks about Big Ten West champ @HawkeyeFootball. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/2J5Loq9WLI
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 19, 2023
For Coach Kirk Ferentz
Our Head Coach 🐐#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DuwZ0VVzd1
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 19, 2023
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.