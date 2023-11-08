Advertisement

Social media reacts as Iowa blows out North Dakota to open up 2023-24 season

Josh Helmer
·5 min read

That’s what Hawkeye fans were hoping for.

Iowa made its opener versus North Dakota look like light work, racing away from the Fighting Hawks, 110-68.

Six Hawkeyes finished in double-figure scoring, paced by junior forward Payton Sandfort’s 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting. That included 3-of-7 marksmanship from 3-point range from the Waukee, Iowa, native. It’s a terrific first sign from one of the elder statesmen on this roster that the Hawkeyes hope morphs into one of their consistent nightly producers.

Valpo grad transfer Ben Krikke made waves in his Hawkeye debut, scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. Freshman forward Owen Freeman finished with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen added 12 points, redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery chipped in with 11 points, and senior guard Tony Perkins also had 10 points.

The Moline Boys—Freeman and fellow Moline frosh point guard Brock Harding—showcased their chemistry and connection on a highlight reel alley-oop dunk. Freshman forward Ladji Dembele had a nice one-handed slam coming down the paint as well.

As a team, Iowa finished shooting 53.3% from the floor and 50% (12-of-24) from 3-point distance. It was a seemingly effortless path to triple digits in the opener for the Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile, Iowa limited North Dakota to just 40.3% field goal shooting, including an icy 16.0% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes also forced 19 turnovers, while committing only seven giveaways themselves.

Hawkeye social media was naturally enthused by the season opener’s promising signs for the year ahead.

The First Iowa Hawkeyes Starting Five

Dasonte Bowen for three! The first points!

Payton Sandfort wastes no time

Just might be!

Got that Dawg

'Take it to the cup, 22!'

Ladji Dembele...FOR THREE

Praise the college sports heavens!

An applicable throwback

The Moline Boys

Hawkeye frosh can hoop

Hello, Saucy T!

Sounds like going from watching...aww never mind

Elevation from Tony Perkins

OK, Ben Krikke!

It's finally the year **fingers crossed**

Ladji Dembele takes flight!

Yes, yes he is

Stonks rising

Sandfort soars

Little bro

So back

YES. We're truly back.

