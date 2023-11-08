Social media reacts as Iowa blows out North Dakota to open up 2023-24 season

That’s what Hawkeye fans were hoping for.

Iowa made its opener versus North Dakota look like light work, racing away from the Fighting Hawks, 110-68.

Six Hawkeyes finished in double-figure scoring, paced by junior forward Payton Sandfort’s 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting. That included 3-of-7 marksmanship from 3-point range from the Waukee, Iowa, native. It’s a terrific first sign from one of the elder statesmen on this roster that the Hawkeyes hope morphs into one of their consistent nightly producers.

Valpo grad transfer Ben Krikke made waves in his Hawkeye debut, scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. Freshman forward Owen Freeman finished with 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting, sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen added 12 points, redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery chipped in with 11 points, and senior guard Tony Perkins also had 10 points.

The Moline Boys—Freeman and fellow Moline frosh point guard Brock Harding—showcased their chemistry and connection on a highlight reel alley-oop dunk. Freshman forward Ladji Dembele had a nice one-handed slam coming down the paint as well.

As a team, Iowa finished shooting 53.3% from the floor and 50% (12-of-24) from 3-point distance. It was a seemingly effortless path to triple digits in the opener for the Hawkeyes.

Meanwhile, Iowa limited North Dakota to just 40.3% field goal shooting, including an icy 16.0% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes also forced 19 turnovers, while committing only seven giveaways themselves.

Hawkeye social media was naturally enthused by the season opener’s promising signs for the year ahead.

The First Iowa Hawkeyes Starting Five

Dasonte Bowen for three! The first points!

Payton Sandfort wastes no time

Payton Sandfort with 10 points in the first 4:50. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2023

Payton Sandfort is going to score a lot of points. A LOT. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 8, 2023

Payton Sandfort with an absolute flamethrower to start the game. He already has 10 points in a little bit more than five minutes. Has hit 2-of-3 from deep. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 8, 2023

Just might be!

Payton Sandfort might be good at basketball — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 8, 2023

Payton Sandfort is basically doing everything except selling popcorn right now. And I'm guessing he'd do a good job at that, too. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 8, 2023

Payton Sandfort is the king of heat checks — Sean Bock (@SBock247) November 8, 2023

Got that Dawg

We call him P Money for a reason https://t.co/Du0P0f9ir3 pic.twitter.com/JoWvNYqvms — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 8, 2023

This @payton_20_ fellow seems pretty good at playing basketball. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 8, 2023

'Take it to the cup, 22!'

Always a good idea to listen to @JessSettlesHoop. 🗣️ Patrick McCaffery does just what the Big Ten Network color analyst asked.@patrickmccaff22 x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/3beXbSgt4I — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 8, 2023

Ladji Dembele...FOR THREE

Freshman Ladji Dembele checks in and drills a three. If he makes that consistently… he's going to be a problem for defenses. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2023

Ladji! — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 8, 2023

Praise the college sports heavens!

Iowa fans have been looking for offense, may I reintroduce you to Iowa Hawkeye basketball. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 8, 2023

An applicable throwback

I don’t think there are two programs who play more opposite than Iowa basketball and football. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) January 14, 2022

The Moline Boys

✅ Nice dime

✅ Nice dunk You'll like this @IowaHoops highlight. pic.twitter.com/Gu4GSsQ5h4 — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 8, 2023

Hawkeye frosh can hoop

Iowa's freshmen can hoop. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2023

Owen Freeman is your favorite Hawkeye. You just don’t know it yet. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 8, 2023

I love this freshmen class — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) November 8, 2023

Man, the Brock Harding-Owen Freeman two-man game is going to be fun. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 8, 2023

Hello, Saucy T!

Sounds like going from watching...aww never mind

Going from watching Archie Miller’s offense a few years ago to watching this is like going from listening to nails scraping a chalkboard to being serenaded by Beyoncé. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 8, 2023

I will always appreciate Fran's teams ability to make scoring look effortless. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 8, 2023

Elevation from Tony Perkins

A 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 dunk from @Saucy___T to cap off a 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 half for @IowaHoops. 💪 pic.twitter.com/7pVMN06Z4L — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 8, 2023

OK, Ben Krikke!

It's finally the year **fingers crossed**

This is the year Iowa gets to the sweet 16 I’m telling you — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 8, 2023

Ladji Dembele takes flight!

Yes, yes he is

Brock Harding is gonna be a lot of fun to watch — JMinKC (@jontificate) November 8, 2023

Stonks rising

Iowa fans– if you haven't bought stock in this freshmen class– this could be one of, if not, the best all-around class Fran has brought in. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 8, 2023

Obviously it's still early in the season but this Iowa team could be fun. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 8, 2023

Sandfort soars

Little bro

So back

YES. We're truly back.

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 8, 2023

