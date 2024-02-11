Advertisement

Social media reacts to Iowa basketball’s massive rally vs. Minnesota

Josh Helmer
·3 min read

Wow. What a comeback.

In a tale of two halves, the Iowa Hawkeyes roared to erase a 20-point deficit in the second half en route to a 90-85 triumph over Minnesota (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten).

Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery scored 14 second-half points, while senior guard Tony Perkins and junior forward Payton Sandfort added 12.

For the game, McCaffery and Sandfort led the way with 21 points apiece. Perkins added 18 and and freshman forward Owen Freeman grabbed another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After surrendering 51 points and 54.5% shooting to Minnesota in the first half, including 66.7% marksmanship from beyond the 3-point line, Iowa buckled down defensively in the second half. The Hawkeyes limited the Gophers to 38.7% field goal shooting and just 28.6% from beyond the arc.

In the process, Iowa (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) collected a win it really needed to find a way to corral.

Hawkeye social media was thrilled with the rally.

Bang!

Condensed version!

Fantastic

When sarcasm pays off

Huge for the NCAA Tournament at-large hopes

Wasn't even stressing

Make it count!

You gotta love it!

Sports baby

Amazing what happens when you defend

The gut feels GREAT

Appreciate the accountability

Play that song!

As they should!

Quite the turnaround

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire