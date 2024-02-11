Social media reacts to Iowa basketball’s massive rally vs. Minnesota

Wow. What a comeback.

In a tale of two halves, the Iowa Hawkeyes roared to erase a 20-point deficit in the second half en route to a 90-85 triumph over Minnesota (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten).

Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery scored 14 second-half points, while senior guard Tony Perkins and junior forward Payton Sandfort added 12.

For the game, McCaffery and Sandfort led the way with 21 points apiece. Perkins added 18 and and freshman forward Owen Freeman grabbed another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

After surrendering 51 points and 54.5% shooting to Minnesota in the first half, including 66.7% marksmanship from beyond the 3-point line, Iowa buckled down defensively in the second half. The Hawkeyes limited the Gophers to 38.7% field goal shooting and just 28.6% from beyond the arc.

In the process, Iowa (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) collected a win it really needed to find a way to corral.

Hawkeye social media was thrilled with the rally.

Bang!

Nice comeback by the Hawkeye men! — HawkeyeNTexas (@HawkeyeNTexas) February 11, 2024

What a win! — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) February 11, 2024

Condensed version!

Iowa trailed 6️⃣2️⃣-4️⃣2️⃣. Here's every basket that helped the Hawkeyes record their second-largest comeback ever. 👇@IowaHoops x @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/hzHzMdCi75 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2024

Fantastic

Iowa men’s basketball just beat Minnesota after being down 20 at one point. Great come back — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 11, 2024

When sarcasm pays off

It’s fine. I doubt the men’s team won’t cause me any pain 😅😅😅 — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 11, 2024

Huge for the NCAA Tournament at-large hopes

Staying alive! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 11, 2024

Wasn't even stressing

Never a doubt 😏 https://t.co/CmB9HsGWxW — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 11, 2024

Make it count!

Hell of a fight. Use this as a springboard confidence-wise ❤️ — Bennie Mac – Be Nice… (@BenMcC1908) February 11, 2024

You gotta love it!

Wow, what a win. Way to go Hawks! — It's me; Scott (@Wonderdullard) February 11, 2024

Good win for the Hawkeyes. — Ross (@RJHINDM) February 11, 2024

Sports baby

Ahhh…the peaks & valleys of being a sports fan. Now onto the Super Bowl! — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) February 11, 2024

Amazing what happens when you defend

Like today (well, this second half) is proof that if they choose to defend with energy and effort, they can accomplish some pretty cool things. Just find a way. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) February 11, 2024

The gut feels GREAT

GUT CHECK WIN. YESSIR. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 11, 2024

Appreciate the accountability

Play that song!

NO BEER!!!!!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 11, 2024

As they should!

Iowa is going to win this game and Carver is loving it. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 11, 2024

Quite the turnaround

Hell of a second half turnaround by Iowa after it looked like Minnesota might run away with this one. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) February 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire