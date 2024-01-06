Advertisement

Social media reacts as Iowa basketball collects first Big Ten win vs. Rutgers

Josh Helmer
The Iowa Hawkeyes are on the board in Big Ten play.

Behind a big day from junior forward Payton Sandfort, Iowa pulled away from Rutgers in an 86-77 win inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown. Sandfort’s quick eight points to start the second half was one of the key turning points in the game.

Sandfort also added eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Three other Hawkeyes finished in double figures. Graduate forward Ben Krikke registered a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, freshman forward Owen Freeman added 15 points and four rebounds and senior guard Tony Perkins chipped in with 15 points and four steals.

Iowa limited Rutgers to just 39.4% field goal shooting and only 31.6% 3-point shooting.

Social media loved what it saw as the Hawkeyes picked up that all-important first Big Ten win.

