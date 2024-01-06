Social media reacts as Iowa basketball collects first Big Ten win vs. Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on the board in Big Ten play.

Behind a big day from junior forward Payton Sandfort, Iowa pulled away from Rutgers in an 86-77 win inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown. Sandfort’s quick eight points to start the second half was one of the key turning points in the game.

Sandfort also added eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Three other Hawkeyes finished in double figures. Graduate forward Ben Krikke registered a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, freshman forward Owen Freeman added 15 points and four rebounds and senior guard Tony Perkins chipped in with 15 points and four steals.

Iowa limited Rutgers to just 39.4% field goal shooting and only 31.6% 3-point shooting.

Social media loved what it saw as the Hawkeyes picked up that all-important first Big Ten win.

Let's roll

College basketball Saturdays in Iowa City >> — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 6, 2024

Go Hawks!? — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 6, 2024

Tony Perkins gets the game started

No problem for the rook

Owen Freeman is going up against star vet Cliff Omoruyi today. No problem. 😤 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/t669SpyJ0x — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 6, 2024

Fran with the elite attire

Fran’s rocking another elite pullover. — Andrew Downs (@AndrewCDowns) January 6, 2024

DEFENSE

Excellent start. Very active defensively. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 6, 2024

Rutgers is awful offensively. Just don’t allow easy drives…. — Bennie Mac – Single Dad Era (@BenMcC1908) January 6, 2024

That’s the start we needed. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 6, 2024

Rutgers is 1-of-12 from the field. It's why Iowa has a 19-5 lead. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) January 6, 2024

Hey, we'll take it

Going to try to put this as kindly as I can: Rutgers is not very good. Currently 1-of-15 from the field. Iowa leads, 19-5. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 6, 2024

Rutgers is shooting 6.7%. — Kelly (@hawkelly) January 6, 2024

Rutgers is not good. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 6, 2024

SPLASH

Beautiful, Dasonte!

Effort is good

Shots come and go. Effort doesn’t. Really like how Iowa’s playing right now. — Lifelong Kings Fan Harrison (@HD_starr) January 6, 2024

TOUCHDOWN HAWKS

TOUCHDOWN, TOUCHDOWN IOWA! 🙌 @IowaHoops Ben Krikke with the interception and @Saucy___T hammers it home! pic.twitter.com/99UoZkByfA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 6, 2024

Not an ideal end to the first half

Mag beats the buzzer. 🚨@RutgersMBB closes the half on a 13-4 run to cut the halftime deficit to seven points. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/RrULE3S62d — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 6, 2024

Another putrid end to the half. Defend your butt off for 16 mins and then just let up. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 6, 2024

Welp. Was looking like a runaway win… — HawknolongerfromNorwalk (@hawkfromnorwalk) January 6, 2024

Lead should be 15….last 4 mins were vomit — Bennie Mac – Single Dad Era (@BenMcC1908) January 6, 2024

Payton Sandfort takes OVER

Payton Sandfort was some kind of hot out of the halftime break. 🔥@payton_20_ x @IowaHoops 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/N9pI9O5UEu — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 6, 2024

GO OFF 20 — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 6, 2024

This is the Payton Sandfort that Iowa needs — Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 6, 2024

PAYTON — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 6, 2024

Sharing the rock

Owen Freeman impresses...again!

OWENNN FREEMANNN ‼️ — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 6, 2024

Owen Freeman just made his third and-one layup/dunk of the day. Pounded his chest after that one. Well-deserved. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) January 6, 2024

Owen Freeman is going to be a nightmare for the Big Ten over the next few years. Dude can hoop. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 6, 2024

Freeman is the future — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 6, 2024

You gotta love Freeman’s game. He’s going to be fun to watch over the next few years. — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) January 6, 2024

Owen Freeman isn't that guy yet. But he's got the best chance to get there. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) January 6, 2024

A HUNTER

PAYTON IS HUNTING — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 6, 2024

My goodness, Payton Sandfort. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 6, 2024

Exclamation point

Pick-6‼️ Tony Perkins takes the steal in for a slam.@Saucy___T x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/0JRYdZKMjx — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 6, 2024

Congrats, Coach Fran McCaffery!

B1G W! With today’s victory over Rutgers, head coach Fran McCaffery has 127 Big Ten Conference victories, the most in school history.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/f5hc0fQrjF — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 6, 2024

Congrats to Fran McCaffery, winningest coach in Iowa Basketball history! — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 6, 2024

NO BEER!!

NO BEER!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) January 6, 2024

