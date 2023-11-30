Social media reacts as Iowa basketball pulls away from North Florida

Iowa’s first-half defense had Hawkeye fans feeling frustrated and wondering just how good this team might be in 2023-24. The Hawkeyes led North Florida just 47-43 at the break.

Then, a second-half barrage from Iowa left everyone feeling much better about the Hawkeyes’ prospects moving forward. Iowa raced away from North Florida in the second half, outscoring North Florida after halftime 56-35 to win 103-78.

Five Hawkeyes finished in double figures, led by senior guard Tony Perkins and graduate forward Ben Krikke’s 21 points. Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery added 16 points as did freshman big Owen Freeman.

Freeman also had a dizzying sequence where he blocked three UNF shots in a row late in the second half. The frosh from Moline, Ill., finished with five blocks, five rebounds and three steals.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer, ending his night with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Iowa shot 59% from the field as a team and 57.1% from 3-point range against the Ospreys. The Hawkeyes also connected on 23-of-26 free throw tries. Now, Iowa will turn its attention to its Big Ten opener on Monday as the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on No. 1 Purdue.

Before that massive road tilt arrives, here’s how Hawkeye social media took in Iowa’s 103-78 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

A nice start for Dasonte Bowen

Dasonte Bowen hitting a three with confidence. Game-changer if he can hit that consistently. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023

Fast start for Tony Perkins

Tony Perkins is a good rhythm tonight. What a start. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 30, 2023

To use a Franism…Perkins is cookin'. Second triple and he's 5 for 5 to start the game. 12 points. Iowa leads 22-16. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 30, 2023

Good to see Tony in his zone. — Dennis’ B1G Pic Energy (@webcentrick) November 30, 2023

Oh, it's THAT Kelly

Scrimmage energy

Iowa playing with scrimmage energy so far — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 30, 2023

Don't freak out, people

One of my favorite things ever is watching people freak the hell out over the fact that Iowa isn't blowing someone out by 20 points when we're five minutes into the game. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023

A slam

It is decreed

THE HARDING-FREEMAN ACT — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023

When all is said and done the Harding-Freeman duo is gonna be special. — Dennis’ B1G Pic Energy (@webcentrick) November 30, 2023

Freshmen stocks rising

This freshman class is honestly really good. #Hawkeyes — Ross (@RJHINDM) November 30, 2023

It's going to be hard to keep Owen Freeman off the floor. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023

Owen Freeman: Good at basketball. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 30, 2023

Brock Harding is fun to watch with the ball in his hands — Sam (@sammmidd) November 30, 2023

Fans would like just a fraction of defense

Would be super cool if Iowa played even just a little defense — Sam (@sammmidd) November 30, 2023

Not a real inspiring half of basketball with Purdue & Iowa State on tap next week. #Hawkeyes — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 30, 2023

The defense is just atrocious. — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 30, 2023

Another random team shooting lights out in Carver. Drink. — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 30, 2023

Who is this Iowa team?

Have absolutely no idea what to think about this team. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 30, 2023

To the cup for PMac!

Wait...Jason Sudeikis is coming to Carver??

Someone just texted me that Big Ten Network just said that Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso is coming to Iowa Women's Basketball's next game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023

Jason Sudekis?! Is he serious!!?? — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) November 30, 2023

Coach Lasso knows ball

Ted Lasso wants to watch Caitlin Clark, just so you know… — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) November 30, 2023

Send back!

Dix got up. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 30, 2023

WHOA, OWEN!

1 BLOCK, 2 BLOCK, 3 BLOCK and partridge and a pear tree 😏 @_OwenFreeman x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/EuajI8PFnb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 30, 2023

Holy Hell, Owen Freeman just rejected THREE shots in a row. Standing O for him. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023

‼️FREEMAN TRIPLE BLOCK‼️ — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 30, 2023

Owen Freeman, three blocks in a row. He's going to be a good one. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 30, 2023

W

NO BEER!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire