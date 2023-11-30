Social media reacts as Iowa basketball pulls away from North Florida
Iowa’s first-half defense had Hawkeye fans feeling frustrated and wondering just how good this team might be in 2023-24. The Hawkeyes led North Florida just 47-43 at the break.
Then, a second-half barrage from Iowa left everyone feeling much better about the Hawkeyes’ prospects moving forward. Iowa raced away from North Florida in the second half, outscoring North Florida after halftime 56-35 to win 103-78.
Five Hawkeyes finished in double figures, led by senior guard Tony Perkins and graduate forward Ben Krikke’s 21 points. Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery added 16 points as did freshman big Owen Freeman.
Freeman also had a dizzying sequence where he blocked three UNF shots in a row late in the second half. The frosh from Moline, Ill., finished with five blocks, five rebounds and three steals.
Junior forward Payton Sandfort was Iowa’s other double-figure scorer, ending his night with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Iowa shot 59% from the field as a team and 57.1% from 3-point range against the Ospreys. The Hawkeyes also connected on 23-of-26 free throw tries. Now, Iowa will turn its attention to its Big Ten opener on Monday as the Hawkeyes hit the road to take on No. 1 Purdue.
Before that massive road tilt arrives, here’s how Hawkeye social media took in Iowa’s 103-78 win over the North Florida Ospreys.
A nice start for Dasonte Bowen
Dasonte Bowen hitting a three with confidence.
Game-changer if he can hit that consistently.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023
Fast start for Tony Perkins
Tony Perkins is a good rhythm tonight. What a start.
— Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 30, 2023
To use a Franism…Perkins is cookin'. Second triple and he's 5 for 5 to start the game. 12 points. Iowa leads 22-16.
— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) November 30, 2023
Good to see Tony in his zone.
— Dennis’ B1G Pic Energy (@webcentrick) November 30, 2023
Oh, it's THAT Kelly
https://t.co/edFVlbZQwV pic.twitter.com/n2jgRgXCs7
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023
Scrimmage energy
Iowa playing with scrimmage energy so far
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 30, 2023
Don't freak out, people
One of my favorite things ever is watching people freak the hell out over the fact that Iowa isn't blowing someone out by 20 points when we're five minutes into the game.
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023
A slam
He can do it in his sleep. 😤@_OwenFreeman x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/V2m6UmvNGM
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 30, 2023
It is decreed
THE HARDING-FREEMAN ACT
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023
When all is said and done the Harding-Freeman duo is gonna be special.
— Dennis’ B1G Pic Energy (@webcentrick) November 30, 2023
Freshmen stocks rising
This freshman class is honestly really good. #Hawkeyes
— Ross (@RJHINDM) November 30, 2023
It's going to be hard to keep Owen Freeman off the floor.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023
Owen Freeman: Good at basketball.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 30, 2023
Brock Harding is fun to watch with the ball in his hands
— Sam (@sammmidd) November 30, 2023
Fans would like just a fraction of defense
Would be super cool if Iowa played even just a little defense
— Sam (@sammmidd) November 30, 2023
Not a real inspiring half of basketball with Purdue & Iowa State on tap next week. #Hawkeyes
— Trent Condon (@trentcondon) November 30, 2023
The defense is just atrocious.
— Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 30, 2023
Another random team shooting lights out in Carver. Drink.
— Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) November 30, 2023
Who is this Iowa team?
Have absolutely no idea what to think about this team.
— Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 30, 2023
To the cup for PMac!
He's heating up. 🔥@patrickmccaff22 x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/hiPcRPQME6
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 30, 2023
Wait...Jason Sudeikis is coming to Carver??
Never change, @JessSettlesHoop. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5hqcKCoaxz
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 30, 2023
Someone just texted me that Big Ten Network just said that Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso is coming to Iowa Women's Basketball's next game.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023
Jason Sudekis?! Is he serious!!??
— katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) November 30, 2023
Coach Lasso knows ball
Ted Lasso wants to watch Caitlin Clark, just so you know…
— 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) November 30, 2023
Send back!
🚫 by @J0shDix. pic.twitter.com/1lcp3viX35
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 30, 2023
Dix got up.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 30, 2023
WHOA, OWEN!
1 BLOCK, 2 BLOCK, 3 BLOCK and partridge and a pear tree 😏 @_OwenFreeman x @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/EuajI8PFnb
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 30, 2023
Holy Hell, Owen Freeman just rejected THREE shots in a row.
Standing O for him.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 30, 2023
‼️FREEMAN TRIPLE BLOCK‼️
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 30, 2023
Owen Freeman, three blocks in a row. He's going to be a good one.
— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 30, 2023
W
NO BEER!!!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) November 30, 2023
Late Weeknight Dub. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/m6jH5Aib97
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 30, 2023
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.