Social media reacts as Iowa basketball races past Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes secured another much-needed win, downing the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night, 94-76.

With the win, Iowa improves to 10-6 (2-3 Big Ten) on the season. Combined with their 86-77 win over Rutgers last Saturday, the Hawkeyes have suddenly captured back-to-back Big Ten games.

Iowa jumped all over Nebraska (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) early, leaping out to a 17-2 lead in the game’s first six minutes as junior forward Payton Sandfort and redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery combined for a trio of 3-pointers.

It looked like it might get lopsided at that point—and ultimately it did—but Nebraska came back swinging thanks to 19 bench points and 30 points in the paint in the first half. A quick 12-6 surge to start the second half suddenly gave the Huskers their first lead of the evening.

But, Iowa outscored Nebraska 45-26 in the game’s final 16:50 to score their second league win.

Along the way, Iowa got a number of nice performances. Six Hawkeyes finished in double figures, led by freshman forward Owen Freeman’s career-high 22 points. The 6-foot-10 forward connected on 11-of-13 shots and registered a double-double with his 10 rebounds.

Sandfort and senior guard Tony Perkins each had double-doubles as well. Sandfort knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 19 points. He added 10 rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Perkins finished with 11 points and a career-high 15 assists.

Sophomore guard Josh Dix had a great shooting night, too. The 6-foot-5 guard from Council Bluffs drained 5-of-7 3-pointers.

McCaffery and graduate forward Ben Krikke each finished with 12 points apiece to round out the Hawkeyes’ double-figure scorers.

Meanwhile, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery tied Tom Davis for the most wins in Hawkeye basketball history with his 271st.

It wound up as a great night all around and Hawkeye social media enjoyed it as this Iowa team inched closer to .500 in Big Ten play.

Look at THIS start

GREAT START!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) January 13, 2024

Great to see for Patrick McCaffery

Back after missing last game due to illness, Patrick McCaffery is off to a nice individual start for Iowa tonight. pic.twitter.com/QdCEEiZadn — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) January 13, 2024

Pat is about as engaged as I've ever seen him so far. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 13, 2024

No. 1 Purdue hangover?

Nebraska looks like it has an *extreme* Purdue upset hangover. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 13, 2024

Welp. At least the beginning was fun.

Alright so that opening run is gone — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 13, 2024

OWEN FREEMAN SLAM

FREEMAN YOU DIRTY DAWG — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 13, 2024

Some defense would be nice

Iowa's interior defense has been really poor so far. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 13, 2024

Now just zero defense. Ugh. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 13, 2024

10 of Nebraska's first 12 baskets came off layups/dunks. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 13, 2024

How many layups in the half court are we going to give up? — Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) January 13, 2024

Patrick McCaffery to the cup!

Things you love to see: this Patrick McCaffery dunk. 😍 @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/fX4EhqtXxM — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 13, 2024

Good thing the 3-point shot came back

THREE POINT PARTY IN CHA BABY — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 13, 2024

We’ve been money from 3 my god — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 13, 2024

BOMBS AWAY — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 13, 2024

Oh my Krikke — Dan (Taylor's Version) (@Dan_Welter) January 13, 2024

EVERYBODY

An observation

My 2023-24 Iowa Hoops observation: I like Owen Freeman. — Matt Benson (@mbenson6) January 13, 2024

Freeman is having a GAME — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) January 13, 2024

Owen Freeman Himothy — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 13, 2024

Owen Freeman with 22 points (11 of 12 shooting) and 10 rebounds. Another double-double for the freshman. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 13, 2024

B1G Freshman of the Week, Month, Year Owen Freeman. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 13, 2024

Share the rock!

This is the best ball movement I’ve seen this year from Iowa — Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 13, 2024

Iowas ball movement is insane right now Finish them — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) January 13, 2024

It's the Josh Dix Game

Josh Dix is UNCONSCIOUS! Makes his career-best 5th 3, then gets a steal at the other end. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 13, 2024

This game shows why Josh Dix needs to look for his shot more. He's been great. — Matt Coss (@mattcoss78) January 13, 2024

COUNCIL BLUFFS 🔥🔥🔥 — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 13, 2024

Tony Perkins dropping dimes

🗣️ TONY. PERKINS. He's the third Hawkeye in program history to have 15+ assists in a single game. @Saucy___T x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SNenJCuzb7 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 13, 2024

Tony Perkins on his 15-assist performance: "It felt good. They were in the locker room calling me John Stockton. I’ll take it." — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 13, 2024

We back on the bubble yet?

So is Iowa on the bubble yet? I need it — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) January 13, 2024

Take that, Huskers

Iowa beat Nebraska tonight. 🤼

And also?

Iowa beat Nebraska tonight. 🏀 — JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) January 13, 2024

HAWKS WIN 94-76 5 straight hours of dominance over the team out west NIGHT NIGHT NEBRASKA — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 13, 2024

Congrats, Fran!

With tonight's Hawkeye win, head coach Fran McCaffery ties Tom Davis as the winningest coach in program history (271 wins) 🙌@IowaHoops x @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/QJl2NaKRxT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 13, 2024

Feels good don't it?

Feels like this team is starting to figure themselves out. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 13, 2024

NO BEER!!!!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) January 13, 2024

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 13, 2024

