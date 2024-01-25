Social media reacts as Iowa basketball suffers Maryland heartbreaker

Ladies and gentlemen, this was a weird one.

Truthfully, I don’t know if something was wrong with me tonight. This game was a slog to get through. It started early with some bad offense from both teams.

Really, Maryland basketball turned this into an Iowa football game. They tested Iowa’s offense the entire game, forcing them into a dogfight. Meanwhile, they were mediocre themselves on offense. This could just be me, but, for most of this one, this just felt like one of… those games.

And then, out of nowhere, a real game broke out. It’s like late in the game I rubbed the crust off my eyes, and boom, we were in for a thrilling finish. Both teams fighting down the stretch, the scoreboard close, the crowd… well, they weren’t really there much, but you get the picture. Maryland was in this one, clawing their way back to steal one from the Hawkeyes.

And then they did. Seriously, what the heck! I was fully ready to publish an article about how Iowa came out of a boring game with a win and now we could all forget about it and move on.

But, no! Iowa blew this one late. Ridiculous! Maryland scores the game-winner with a second left to lose, 69-67.

Let’s get to the reactions. I’m genuinely disgusted right now.

BOOOM!

Not good basketball alert

This is not good basketball. Iowa leads 11-7 with 11:54 left in the first half. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 25, 2024

Not good basketball

We got something...

We’ve got hoops action inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa leads Maryland 11-7 11:54 1H @HawkeyeReport pic.twitter.com/LHP08Oc5Es — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) January 25, 2024

Oh we're cooking...

I think the boys are cooking tonight🔥🔥 — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 25, 2024

More like... bored's eye view (I'm sorry, I'll stop soon)

Big slam!

Yes he is

Owen Freeman is gonna be special — Sam (@sammmidd) January 25, 2024

Brutal

MBB HALF: Iowa 34, Maryland 28.

–Freeman 10 pts, 5-6 FG

–Perkins 9 pts, 1 ast

–Krikke 5 pts, 3 rebs

–McCaffery 4 pts, 8 mins IOWA 15-23 from 2, 0-7 from 3

MARY 40.7% FGs, 9 turnovers Ugly basketball overall. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 25, 2024

....Me?

If you're reading this, you just got called for a travel. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 25, 2024

I mean... can she?

Only one Hawkeye has the green light for that move, and she isn't playing tonight. https://t.co/HUEwhPj5s4 — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) January 25, 2024

Big man got up!

Welp...

Jahmir Young and Julian Reese starting to take over this game. Maryland now leads 46-45. Iowa's offense has been sloppy tonight. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 25, 2024

I agree

I continue to stand by the argument that Brock Harding is the best option as a true point guard for Iowa. Just made a gorgeous pass to Josh Dix for 3. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 25, 2024

Could literally describe the entire game

Tenuous indeed...

Owen Freeman fouls out with 3:07 to go. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes. Iowa's lead over Maryland is a tenuous 63-57. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 25, 2024

Ugh

This is seriously crazy. I'm not usually a "refs" guy but they're willing Maryland to a win. — It's me; Scott (@Wonderdullard) January 25, 2024

Ugh...

What a collapse in a must-win game — Sam (@sammmidd) January 25, 2024

Dangit

And just like that, the NIT is the ceiling. What a bad loss at home — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 25, 2024

Lol

Despite being double-teamed, Jahmir Young gets to the hoop and converts the difficult layup. 1.5 seconds left. Iowa ball. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 25, 2024

Seriously...

lol a layup? Seriously? — Ross (@RJHINDM) January 25, 2024

I guess that's a positive

At least we don’t have to watch five more minutes. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 25, 2024

Inexcusable

FINAL: Maryland 69, Iowa 67. Bad, bad home loss for the Hawkeyes. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 25, 2024

