Social media reacts as Iowa basketball falls to 0-3 in Big Ten play in loss at Wisconsin

Things are not going well right now for Iowa men’s basketball and that’s putting it nicely.

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to 8-6 and 0-3 in Big Ten play after an 83-72 loss at No. 21 Wisconsin. Iowa actually got off to a quick start, jumping out to an 11-4 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from graduate forward Ben Krikke and junior forward Payton Sandfort.

After senior guard Tony Perkins knocked down a trey with 2:07 remaining in the first half, the Hawkeyes led, 32-26. Wisconsin responded with a 6-0 run to close the first half and send the game to halftime knotted up at 32 apiece.

With 12:02 remaining in the contest, Iowa was right there. The Hawkeyes trailed just 53-52 after Krikke’s and-1 bucket and free throw.

But, things went haywire from that point forward. Back-to-back Iowa turnovers turned a six-point deficit into a double-figure hole in a hurry. That stretch included a highlight-reel alley-oop off the backboard from Wisconsin junior Chucky Hepburn to sophomore AJ Storr that sent the Kohl Center into a frenzy.

Wisconsin enjoyed its highest-scoring half of the season against Iowa, pouring in 51 points after halftime to race away from the Hawkeyes.

There were still some bright spots for Iowa. Freshman forward Owen Freeman continues to turn heads with his play at such a young age. The frosh finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds to grab his second career double-double. The 6-foot-10 big shot 7-of-9 from the floor.

Senior guard Tony Perkins had a really strong night as well, leading all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a perfect 2-of-2 from downtown. The Indianapolis native came away with three steals and a pair of assists, too.

While those are several positives, social media was understandably not altogether enthused by Iowa’s showing in Madison, Wis. Take a look at how Hawkeye social media reacted to Iowa’s loss which dropped it to 0-3 in Big Ten play.

Didn't take long to remember, did it?

I forgot how much I disliked Gard 🤣🤣 — tina (@Luebke_Tina) January 3, 2024

Iowa starts well

Nice start in Madison! — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 3, 2024

Ben Krikke starting to expand his range more over the past couple of games. Drills another 3. Iowa leads 11-4. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 3, 2024

Those Hawks are hunting early 👀 — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 3, 2024

Good start. Energy is good. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 3, 2024

Owen continues to impress

What an absolutely gorgeous move by Owen Freeman. Young fella understands his size and has the finesse to make things happen. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 3, 2024

Hawkeye turnovers start to turn the tide

Too many dumb turnovers. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 3, 2024

Fran McCaffery isn't happy with a travel called on Ben Krikke and, without seeing the replay, he probably has a point. Iowa, though, has been careless with the ball so far. Otherwise, has been a good start. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 3, 2024

Freeman send back!

Owen Freeman, MAN. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 3, 2024

What a block by Freeman — WOW. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 3, 2024

Owen Freeman is going to be a dude — JMinKC (@jontificate) January 3, 2024

This tandem is fun

These @IowaHoops freshmen have done a lot of this, and will do a lot more of it. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Ic5ZN1WFKI — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 3, 2024

Patrick McCaffery is not popular at the moment

Get Patrick out of there. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 3, 2024

Hold on to the ball Pat — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 3, 2024

Patrick’s effort level has been unacceptable the last 5-6 game minutes. — Lifelong Kings Fan Harrison (@HD_starr) January 3, 2024

A Freeman reverse!

I love Freeman. DAWG! — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 3, 2024

Give Freeman all my money, holy cow he is going to be good — tina (@Luebke_Tina) January 3, 2024

Apparently AJ Storr can just run Tony Perkins over

Storr able to just hit-stick Perkins to get to the rim. Neat. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 3, 2024

Has Freeman already ascended here?

Is Owen Freeman Iowa’s best player? Discuss. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) January 3, 2024

Brock Harding hits!

Meanwhile, the struggles continue

Patrick’s really struggling. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 3, 2024

Need a really good stretch of basketball from 22 here soon or I’m really going to start to wonder how much more time he needs on the floor. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 3, 2024

Is this just who Iowa is in 2024?

Just what this team is. Not bad. Just not good enough to close out good teams. Can hang with most. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 3, 2024

And a potential W in the Kohl Center is gone...

Understandable

Had to turn that garbage off. Can’t watch another trip down the floor end with a pass right into an opponent’s chest. Just can’t. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 3, 2024

I mean, are you serious?

That's brutal. 4 Iowa guys. 1 Wisconsin on the missed free throw. Wisconsin gets it and hits a three. Can't happen if you want to win on the road in the Big Ten. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 3, 2024

At least Tony Perkins played well

Nice to see Tony playing well tonight, though — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 3, 2024

Sheesh

Get Dasonte Bowen out there

Bowen needs more minutes. He’s done more in two minutes than 3 of our guys have done all game. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 3, 2024

Mood

Sad. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 3, 2024

It’s going to be a long, cold winter for men’s basketball. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 3, 2024

Does not bode well

Iowa is making the types of mistakes that are inexcusable at this point of the season. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 3, 2024

Skip to baseball?

Is it time for #Hellerball yet? 😅 — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 3, 2024

Need to flip this around in a hurry

Hawks now facing an 0-3 hole in the B1G. Need 11 wins in a down year for the conference. Perkins and Freeman were the bright spots. Would love to see more Harding and Bowen. With a tough end of conference schedule, they need to pile up wins in a hurry, starting with Rutgers. — Trent Condon (@trentcondon) January 3, 2024

