Social media reacts as Iowa basketball dominates Northern Illinois, 103-74

The Iowa Hawkeyes delivered one final impressive performance in 2023.

Iowa (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) rolled away from Northern Illinois (6-6) after halftime, blowing out the Huskies to the tune of a 103-74 victory. The Hawkeyes outscored the Huskies 49-26 after recess to blow things open.

Six different Hawkeyes finished in double figures and were led by graduate forward Ben Krikke’s 20 points. Krikke shot 9-of-12 from the floor, he grabbed seven rebounds and he dished out a trio of assists. The 6-foot-9, 245 pound big also connected on his lone trey.

Junior forward Payton Sandfort chipped in with 16 points as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman Owen Freeman nearly had another double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Senior guard Tony Perkins was the other Hawkeye starter in double figures with 10 points. The Indy product added a game-high eight assists as well.

Iowa got terrific bench production in the win, too. Sophomore guard Dasonte Bowen scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Freshman forward Pryce Sandfort dropped a career-high 12 points as well with three made 3-pointers.

After Northern Illinois shot 66.7% from the floor and 72.7% from 3-point range in the first half, the Hawkeyes tightened the screws after halftime. Iowa limited Northern Illinois to just 29.0% field goal shooting in the second half and forced nine turnovers. The Huskies ended up shooting 46.6% for the game.

After a three-game skid against No. 1 Purdue, Iowa State and Michigan, the Hawkeyes have now rattled off three wins in a row over Florida A&M, UMBC and Northern Illinois.

When it was all said and done, social media liked what it saw from the Hawkeyes in the win over the Huskies.

Let's hoops

No, no it's not...

Iowa game isn’t on tv? — Sam (@sammmidd) December 30, 2023

Ben Krikke in his bag very quickly

Ben Krikke with a basket + the foul. He has all six points so far. Iowa up 6-5. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) December 30, 2023

Krikke in his bag tonight — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) December 30, 2023

Ben buckets

Hawks cookin' on Friday

Hawks are cookin’ now. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 30, 2023

P Money

OK, Pryce!

Pryce Sandfort just made someone touch earth and then drained a three. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 30, 2023

PRYC3 — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 30, 2023

Could be a key piece!

Pryce could really help this team with his shooting. Glad he's starting to knock down a couple. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) December 30, 2023

All smiles

Pryce Sandfort hits his second three of the night. Probably has the biggest smile I've seen him have all season. His big brother Payton gives him a big chest bump as they go to the bench. Iowa leads 50-42. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 30, 2023

Always!

IOWA BASKETBALL THE FAMILY BUSINESS — Ali (@alisonh2006) December 30, 2023

Stingy!

Iowa holding Northern Illinois to 67% shooting. — Ross (@RJHINDM) December 30, 2023

And the natives are restless

Our basketball team is so bad. Ugh. — Sam (@sammmidd) December 30, 2023

All by his lonesome!

Ben Krikke single-handedly keeping the midrange bank shot alive. — Lifelong Kings Fan Harrison (@HD_starr) December 30, 2023

Picture perfect execution

Same!

<—-Big Owen Freeman fan. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 30, 2023

Josh Dix on the fast break

The Brock Harding no-look dish for Dasonte Bowen

Career night for Pryce

Career-high 12 points for Pryce Sandfort tonight. Has been the most confident he has looked in a while. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 30, 2023

That's a TEAMMATE

The way Payton Sanfort gets so excited for the bench guys to get minutes. 🥺🥺 — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) December 30, 2023

See ya next year

Great second half for the Hawks. The Kohl Center awaits Iowa on Tuesday. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 30, 2023

