Social media reacts as Iowa basketball shocks Spartans, collects key win at Michigan State

Don’t look now, but Iowa basketball is heating up. Heating right on up to the NCAA Tournament bubble perhaps.

Iowa got off to a strong start inside the Breslin Center and then used an 18-6 run to close the first half to build a 45-33 halftime lead. Redshirt senior forward Patrick McCaffery, graduate forward Ben Krikke and junior forward Payton Sandfort each helped set the tone with double-figure outputs in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Though Michigan State tightened things back to single digits on multiple occasions in the second half, Iowa always found another response. Sandfort led the way for Iowa with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Krikke added 18 points and McCaffery finished with 14. As a team, Iowa shot 50.9% from the field. In one of the other keys to the victory, the Hawkeyes did a fantastic job valuing the basketball. Iowa finished with just six turnovers in the game.

Despite some nervy second-half moments, when it was all said and done, Iowa had secured a 78-71 road victory. It’s a Quad 1 win for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) evened its league record and will have its chance to jump above .500 on Saturday at Illinois. Naturally, Hawkeye fans were thrilled across social media with the big win over Sparty.

Oh, he's definitely going to ball

Holy Haircut for @_OwenFreeman !!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 21, 2024

Owen got his hairs cut. 😂 — ICHawkeye ✈️ (@ICHawkeye) February 21, 2024

First four points for Freeman, but...

Freeman. DAWG. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 21, 2024

We're underway with Iowa-Michigan State on Peacock. 4-0 Iowa after 4 pts from Freeman. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) February 21, 2024

And that's two fouls on Owen Freeman, who will head to the bench with 16:56 to go. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 21, 2024

Oh just what we need our best player in foul trouble lol — katie💫 (@katiejo_ia) February 21, 2024

Evergreen

Sit down, Izzo. — Kelly (@hawkelly) February 21, 2024

OH?

Ladji Dembele 3 👀👀 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 21, 2024

Ladji is going to be a force. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 21, 2024

Hey, it's not all bad

I do enjoy the "three" logo they use on the scorebug during Peacock broadcasts. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 21, 2024

And then the assist

Sheesh, Payton

OK, Payton Sandfort. 👀 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/OMdCD7vAoI — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 21, 2024

So far, so good

Alright, I like this so far.. — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) February 21, 2024

Keep fighting Hawks — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 21, 2024

To the rack P Mac!

Keep taking it to rack PMac. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 21, 2024

PMac and one — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) February 21, 2024

Patrick McCaffery stepping up big-time for this Iowa offense. Has 10 already. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 21, 2024

NICK NACK PATTY MAC!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 21, 2024

Tricky Krikke

Don't know! Don't care!

Who is this Iowa team? Best we've seen them play throughout the entirety of a first half all season. McCaffery, Krikke and Payton Sandfort have 27 of Iowa's 36 points. Hawks lead by eight with just under four minutes to go. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 21, 2024

BANG!

And it's beautiful!

Iowa winning by double digits at Breslin. That doesn't happen too often. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) February 21, 2024

A dime to start the second half

Josh Dix threads the needle, and Payton Sandfort reverses it. 👀 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/KKZJhuYrIJ — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 21, 2024

Oh, yes indeed

Krikke’s old man game is strong tonight. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 21, 2024

Alright, time to grow the hair back out

Okay Owen can't cut his hair for the rest of the season. — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 21, 2024

When Freeman figures out the fouls he’s going to be unstoppable — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) February 21, 2024

In case you forgot

Never forget the last time we played Michigan State… pic.twitter.com/5vDZq8OYVs — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 21, 2024

Oh no

Danger zone — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) February 21, 2024

Deep breaths. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 21, 2024

Great football inside the Breslin Center

Great football game going on between Michigan State & Iowa. Time of possession is key — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) February 21, 2024

Not tonight please

This is the point where Iowa has blown every lead on the road. Let's see what happens today — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) February 21, 2024

NEED IT

This was a big @IowaHoops And-1. 💯 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/RNkA8f5RYB — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 21, 2024

SAUCY — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) February 21, 2024

AND 1 — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) February 21, 2024

Baseline!

No better time than now

We’re up 8 points with 8 to go Let’s change some narratives — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) February 21, 2024

Hawks have had a response

Iowa is playing tough as hell tonight. Whenever Michigan State seems to have momentum, Iowa has taken it right back. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 21, 2024

FINISH IT

FINISH THEM — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 21, 2024

Exclamation point

Gigantic

This is such a massive two wins in a row. Just keep fighting — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) February 21, 2024

THATS WHAT WE IN THE BUSINESS LIKE TO CALL A QUADRANT 1 ROAD WON, FOLKS!!!!!!!!!!! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) February 21, 2024

No beer, baby

No beer!!! Hawks win!!! Quad 1 win!!! — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) February 21, 2024

NO BEER!!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) February 21, 2024

