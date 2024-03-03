Social media reacts as Iowa basketball captures resume-enhancing win at Northwestern
Led by a terrific tag-team effort from sophomore guard Josh Dix and junior forward Payton Sandfort, the Iowa Hawkeyes went into Welsh-Ryan Arena and collected a massive 87-80 win over Northwestern.
Dix led Iowa with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown. Sandfort added 23 for the Hawkeyes, connecting on 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Iowa saw double-figure performances from graduate forward Ben Krikke with 12 points and senior guard Tony Perkins with 10.
It was a fantastic day from the floor for the Hawkeyes as Iowa shot 55.0% from the field and 50% from 3-point distance.
In the process, Iowa collected an all-important Quad 1 victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.
As they should be, Hawkeye fans were overjoyed on social media with the triumph.
Fire it up!
Let's get this road Dub!!!!!
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) March 2, 2024
LET'S GO HAWKS!!!!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) March 2, 2024
Let's cook Payton
Thank you Sandfort
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) March 2, 2024
Love the hot start from Payton.
— On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) March 2, 2024
We like it, we like it!
Okay, like what I'm seeing so far in this game from Iowa 💛🖤💛🖤💛 #Hawkeyes
— Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) March 2, 2024
Emotional roller coaster
Well we had a fun 10 minutes guys
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) March 2, 2024
Can’t pull guys this late in a season just for traditional rest
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 2, 2024
Josh Dix turns the tide
DIX
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) March 2, 2024
Dix always cashes in.
— Sam LaPorta America’s National Treasure (@kinnick519) March 2, 2024
Yes Dix, YES!
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) March 2, 2024
Now we go!
There we go. Play our game.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) March 2, 2024
What a shot by Payton
— Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) March 2, 2024
What a jump
Josh Dix's improvement is one of the better one-year jumps I've seen around here
Legit, two-way guard that worked his ass-off to get back from a brutal injury as quickly as possible
— Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) March 2, 2024
Josh Dix just keeps getting it done on both ends of the floor. 🤩@J0shDix x @IowaHoops
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/8WiNdlNnyY
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 2, 2024
And counting
Payton Sandfort has three 3-pointers, and counting. 🔥@payton_20_ x @IowaHoops
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/C252i03ncX
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 2, 2024
Certified
Josh Dix.
Certified Bucket.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 2, 2024
Josh Dix is already really good. But he could become one of the best guards in the Big Ten over the next couple of seasons. Just a stud.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 2, 2024
Josh Dix does everything well.
— Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 2, 2024
They WANT the NCAA Tournament
You can see Iowa’s seniors playing especially hard, led by Payton Sandfort.
— Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 2, 2024
I truly believe this team WANTS to make the tournament. Playing its you-know-what off. Just have to sustain this energy and effort. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 2, 2024
Gotta have it
Iowa needs a win to have a realistic shot at the tournament and they are playing like it in this second half.
Playing their asses off.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 2, 2024
A surge!
LETS GOOOOOOOO
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) March 2, 2024
Holy crap Hawks 👀
— Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) March 2, 2024
Putting in work
As phenomenal as Josh Dix has been on the offensive end tonight, the defensive job he’s doing on Boo Buie in this 2nd half has been great. Chasing him over every screen and making it difficult.
— Nicholas Baer (@Nicholas_Baer) March 2, 2024
Calling the shot
Josh Dix will be All-Big Ten next season
— Sean Bock (@SBock247) March 2, 2024
DAGGER
Patrick McCaffery hits the huge 3. 🏹@patrickmccaff22 x @IowaHoops
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/HTyzcccXjt
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 3, 2024
PAT MOTHERBLEEPING MCCAFFERY
— Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) March 3, 2024
BANGGGGG PMAC
— Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) March 3, 2024
YES
Oh thank gawd….
….GO HAWKS!
— JeffreyTheGreek (@JeffreyTheGreek) March 3, 2024
Just HUGE
Massive road win for Iowa at Welsh-Ryan.
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 3, 2024
What a GINORMOUS win!
— Big Takes (@Maiers_luke) March 3, 2024
NO BEER
WAY TO GO @IowaHoops! 💛🖤🏀
— Kelly (@hawkelly) March 3, 2024
NOOOOOOOOOO
BEEEEEEEEERRR!!!!!!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) March 3, 2024
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF