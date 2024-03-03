Advertisement
Social media reacts as Iowa basketball captures resume-enhancing win at Northwestern

Josh Helmer
·4 min read

Led by a terrific tag-team effort from sophomore guard Josh Dix and junior forward Payton Sandfort, the Iowa Hawkeyes went into Welsh-Ryan Arena and collected a massive 87-80 win over Northwestern.

Dix led Iowa with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown. Sandfort added 23 for the Hawkeyes, connecting on 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Iowa saw double-figure performances from graduate forward Ben Krikke with 12 points and senior guard Tony Perkins with 10.

It was a fantastic day from the floor for the Hawkeyes as Iowa shot 55.0% from the field and 50% from 3-point distance.

In the process, Iowa collected an all-important Quad 1 victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.

As they should be, Hawkeye fans were overjoyed on social media with the triumph.

Fire it up!

Let's cook Payton

We like it, we like it!

Emotional roller coaster

Josh Dix turns the tide

Now we go!

What a jump

And counting

Certified

They WANT the NCAA Tournament

Gotta have it

A surge!

 

Putting in work

Calling the shot

DAGGER

 

YES

Just HUGE

NO BEER

