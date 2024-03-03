Social media reacts as Iowa basketball captures resume-enhancing win at Northwestern

Led by a terrific tag-team effort from sophomore guard Josh Dix and junior forward Payton Sandfort, the Iowa Hawkeyes went into Welsh-Ryan Arena and collected a massive 87-80 win over Northwestern.

Dix led Iowa with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from downtown. Sandfort added 23 for the Hawkeyes, connecting on 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Iowa saw double-figure performances from graduate forward Ben Krikke with 12 points and senior guard Tony Perkins with 10.

It was a fantastic day from the floor for the Hawkeyes as Iowa shot 55.0% from the field and 50% from 3-point distance.

In the process, Iowa collected an all-important Quad 1 victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.

As they should be, Hawkeye fans were overjoyed on social media with the triumph.

Josh Dix's improvement is one of the better one-year jumps I've seen around here Legit, two-way guard that worked his ass-off to get back from a brutal injury as quickly as possible — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) March 2, 2024

Josh Dix just keeps getting it done on both ends of the floor. 🤩@J0shDix x @IowaHoops 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/8WiNdlNnyY — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 2, 2024

Josh Dix. Certified Bucket. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 2, 2024

Josh Dix is already really good. But he could become one of the best guards in the Big Ten over the next couple of seasons. Just a stud. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 2, 2024

Josh Dix does everything well. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 2, 2024

They WANT the NCAA Tournament

You can see Iowa’s seniors playing especially hard, led by Payton Sandfort. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 2, 2024

I truly believe this team WANTS to make the tournament. Playing its you-know-what off. Just have to sustain this energy and effort. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 2, 2024

Gotta have it

Iowa needs a win to have a realistic shot at the tournament and they are playing like it in this second half. Playing their asses off. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 2, 2024

As phenomenal as Josh Dix has been on the offensive end tonight, the defensive job he’s doing on Boo Buie in this 2nd half has been great. Chasing him over every screen and making it difficult. — Nicholas Baer (@Nicholas_Baer) March 2, 2024

Josh Dix will be All-Big Ten next season — Sean Bock (@SBock247) March 2, 2024

Massive road win for Iowa at Welsh-Ryan. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 3, 2024

What a GINORMOUS win! — Big Takes (@Maiers_luke) March 3, 2024

