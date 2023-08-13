Social media reacts to Ian Book’s 2023 preseason debut with Eagles

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has one NFL regular-season game to his name with the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The Saints cut Book last season but immediately was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he did not see the field with them. He hopes that will change in 2023, but he’s got a long way to go to win the Eagles’ fan base over after his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

The most notable moment of Book’s night was when the Ravens’ Daryl Worley sacked him for a 21-yard loss. His passing wasn’t any better as he completed only one of four attempts for 11 yards. Even though he only played in the fourth quarter, it was more than Eagles fans needed to see to judge his performance.

Social media was ripe with criticism for Book in a way only Eagles fans could dish out. Hopefully, he can use this as motivation assuming he gets another chance:

Someone's made their decision

I never want to watch Ian Book play football for the Eagles again. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 13, 2023

Channelling SpongeBob

This QB battle seems to be decided

Just give all of the reps to Tanner McKee. The Eagles may have found something in the rookie QB. And these snaps are critical for his development. Ian Book is a lost cause. — Matthew Chastain (@MattChastain_) August 13, 2023

You sure about that?

I cannot watch another second of Ian book — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 13, 2023

Someone confessing to being in the locker room

Ian Book been watching the wrong season of Eagles QB tape 😭 — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) August 13, 2023

Time to get him out of Philly apparently

Ian Book should be one of the first 5 players cut, no need to keep reps away from Tanner McKee. — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) August 13, 2023

Only one month is needed

yeahhhhhhhhhhh that's enough Ian Book for one August. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) August 13, 2023

Telling the future

Ian Book will not have a job in a couple weeks. — Dick Sirianni (@IgglesCoverage) August 13, 2023

Armchair coaching

Ian Book is trying to lead the league in time of possession. Ugh. Throw the friggin ball. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) August 13, 2023

Holding up a stopwatch?

Ian Book is holding the ball way too long. Very indecisive tonight. #Eagles — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) August 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire