Social media reacts to Ian Book’s 2023 preseason debut with Eagles

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has one NFL regular-season game to his name with the New Orleans Saints in 2021. The Saints cut Book last season but immediately was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he did not see the field with them. He hopes that will change in 2023, but he’s got a long way to go to win the Eagles’ fan base over after his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

The most notable moment of Book’s night was when the Ravens’ Daryl Worley sacked him for a 21-yard loss. His passing wasn’t any better as he completed only one of four attempts for 11 yards. Even though he only played in the fourth quarter, it was more than Eagles fans needed to see to judge his performance.

Social media was ripe with criticism for Book in a way only Eagles fans could dish out. Hopefully, he can use this as motivation assuming he gets another chance:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire