Social Media reacts to Husker quarterback commit canceling Michigan State visit

A Nebraska quarterback commit is no longer planning to visit a Big Ten rival. Daniel Kaelin was scheduled to visit Michigan State over the weekend but ultimately canceled that visit.

The Bellevue West quarterback had been committed to Missouri but flipped his commitment to Nebraska in May. In 2023, Kaelin threw for 2,235 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

It was believed that Nebraska’s recent progress in recruiting five-star prospect Dylan Raiola was why Kaelin looked at other possible colleges. Ultimately, the quarterback decided to stay with his in-state school.

You can find social media reactions to the latest developments below.

No Visit to Michigan State

#Husker commit Daniel Kaelin cancels his visit to Michigan State, honoring his commitment to #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/wEV9jWw5Ar — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) December 16, 2023

Still Committed

#Huskers QB Daniel Kaelin cancels visit to Mich State and stays committed to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/bTkiZq80hV — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) December 16, 2023

Oregon and Florida

As everyone heard, Daniel Kaelin didn't take his visit to MSU this weekend. He's all N. Husker Online is reporting that Oregon and Florida tried to make a run at him this week. — Tunnel Walk Talk (@TunnelWalkTalk) December 16, 2023

The Skills On Tape

I checked Daniel Kaelin out all season This pass stood out the most @HuskerFootball https://t.co/73G7reNr3f pic.twitter.com/PegZopZKl9 — What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) December 11, 2023

A Solid Commit

Daniel Kaelin canceled his visit to Michigan State and remains solid to NEBRASKA. ‼️ (via Sean Callahan/On3) pic.twitter.com/5rjcvPvhnB — Blackshirts (@blvckshirts) December 16, 2023

Predicted to Stay with the Huskers

Glad He's Staying

Daniel Kaelin staying despite possible Dylan Raiola flip is a great program building move for the Nebraska Huskers! Glad he's staying ! #GBR https://t.co/Ogvw2EDZBl — Gabriel Esparza (@gstesparza) December 16, 2023

What's Next?

What’s Next for Daniel Kaelin?@clairvoyant_mr urges him to stay at Nebraska and compete! Tune into “The Captain” from 10-Noon every weekday for more #Huskers Sports talk pic.twitter.com/DBYFNSdQlq — 93.7 The Ticket (@937TheTicket) December 14, 2023

Canceled Trip

Rooting For You

I have a lot of respect for Daniel Kaelin. I will be rooting for him to succeed. — Colin (@letsdiscuss313) December 16, 2023

Huge News

Looks like Daniel Kaelin will stay a Husker. That’s huge! — Husker Report (@GBR_News) December 16, 2023

Kaelin Working Out with Current and Future Huskers

Deep QB Room

One thing I am worried about is our QB depth for next year. Even if we do get Raiola I’m still concerned. Will Chubba Purdy stay? Will Daniel Kaelin stay? HH will probably stay. It makes me wonder if they might pull a lower profile QB out of the portal just for depth. — Husker Report (@GBR_News) December 14, 2023

