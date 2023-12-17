Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Husker quarterback commit canceling Michigan State visit

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

A Nebraska quarterback commit is no longer planning to visit a Big Ten rival. Daniel Kaelin was scheduled to visit Michigan State over the weekend but ultimately canceled that visit.

The Bellevue West quarterback had been committed to Missouri but flipped his commitment to Nebraska in May. In 2023, Kaelin threw for 2,235 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

It was believed that Nebraska’s recent progress in recruiting five-star prospect Dylan Raiola was why Kaelin looked at other possible colleges. Ultimately, the quarterback decided to stay with his in-state school.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire