Social Media reacts to the hiring of Jay Bateman as the next Texas A&M defensive coordinator

Jarrett Johnson
·3 min read

News broke via TexAgs on Thursday morning that Texas A&M is in the process of hiring Florida’s assistant coach, Jay Bateman as the new defensive coordinator for the Aggies.

After Coach Elko mentioned in his press conference yesterday that we could expect a hire soon, the rumors started to swirl. The name that came up the most was the former Aggie linebacker coach and current Duke DC Tyler Santucci. We know how the internet can be and the Santucci hate was abundant and unwarranted. Now, with the new hire, some of the same people aren still complaining.

With Elko being a defensive coach, the thought behind the hire really came down to how well of a fit Bateman would be within Elko’s system and the staff. Granted, Bateman overall has been up and down with his success, but he is known mainly for turning around a struggling Army defense and being named as a 2018 Broyles Award finalist.

It’s not the “splash” hire fans might have wanted, but Elko seemed more interested in building a grounded staff that can recruit and that will gel well with the university. But like everything in life, not everyone will agree with everything that someone does, and social media gave us a taste of both sides of the coin.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire