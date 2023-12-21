Social Media reacts to the hiring of Jay Bateman as the next Texas A&M defensive coordinator

News broke via TexAgs on Thursday morning that Texas A&M is in the process of hiring Florida’s assistant coach, Jay Bateman as the new defensive coordinator for the Aggies.

After Coach Elko mentioned in his press conference yesterday that we could expect a hire soon, the rumors started to swirl. The name that came up the most was the former Aggie linebacker coach and current Duke DC Tyler Santucci. We know how the internet can be and the Santucci hate was abundant and unwarranted. Now, with the new hire, some of the same people aren still complaining.

With Elko being a defensive coach, the thought behind the hire really came down to how well of a fit Bateman would be within Elko’s system and the staff. Granted, Bateman overall has been up and down with his success, but he is known mainly for turning around a struggling Army defense and being named as a 2018 Broyles Award finalist.

It’s not the “splash” hire fans might have wanted, but Elko seemed more interested in building a grounded staff that can recruit and that will gel well with the university. But like everything in life, not everyone will agree with everything that someone does, and social media gave us a taste of both sides of the coin.

GigEm247's Carter Karels always tells it like it is

The Texas A&M DC hire needed to be someone who closely aligns with Elko schematically and is someone he can trust. Also would help if he can recruit/develop at a high level. Jay Bateman can be all of those things for the Aggies. Plus, what he did at Army is insanely impressive. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 21, 2023

Former Aggie Safety has been vocal about the Elko hire and is juiced for what's to come

A lot of doubting going on yall don’t understand how excited I am to see a different team. — Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) December 21, 2023

The infamous Billy Liucci broke the news as usual

BREAKING: Texas A&M head man Mike Elko lands his DC in former Florida assistant and one-time UNC coordinator Jay Bateman. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 21, 2023

Bateman has helped get a few programs on the right track over the years

New A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was a Broyles Award finalist in 2018 and engineered turnarounds at Army and UNC before heading to Florida. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 21, 2023

Some people are rightfully on the fence and will wait to see what happens

The Inside Linebackers Coach off a 5-7 Florida team looks pretty mid on paper, but he did good things at Army, and helped with recruiting at North Carolina before being let go. 🤷‍♂️ — 🤘Lawson🤘 (@mattlawson99) December 21, 2023

Something might need to change with Early signing day to avoid situations like this

Exchanged some texts with a parent of one of the players who signed with Florida yesterday. They had no idea Jay Bateman was going to leave. News broke this morning (the day after Signing Day) that Bateman is leaving Florida to become defensive coordinator at Texas A&M@Rivals… — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) December 21, 2023

Unfortunately its sounds like some recruits were left in the dark

My son was raised to understand the business as it exists but there has been new levels of disconnect with this program that I have NEVER ever experienced. No calls, no communication and the dryest experience imaginable. I’m just going to START there. — Earnest Graham (@earnestgraham) December 21, 2023

