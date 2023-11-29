Social Media reacts to Grant Brix’s commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a massive addition to the 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. Interior offensive lineman Grant Brix of Logan-Magnolia High School made the announcement on social media.

“I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker! Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!!”

The four-star recruit is the consensus No. 1 player in the state of Iowa for the class of 2024. He is also ranked as one of the top interior linemen in the country.

Brix chose the Huskers over Oklahoma and Kansas State. Nebraska made headlines late last month after parking the Nebraska Football semi-truck outside the football field at Logan-Magnolia High School.

Recruiting service On3 says that Brix has all the talent to be successful at the next level.

One of the better movers among top 2024 offensive linemen. Light-footed and moves like a smaller player. Looks like a tight end at times. Fires off the ball with vigor. Works to finish blocks with authority once engaged.

