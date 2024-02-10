Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: Girard and the Tigers Handle Business Against Syracuse

Alex Turri
·3 min read

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team came off one of the program’s best wins against former No. 3 North Carolina with a 77-68 win over Syracuse.

Joe Girard played a phenomenal game against his former team, scoring 18 points, shooting 5-6 from the field, and hitting 4-4 free throws. The fifth-year senior shot 4-5 from the free-throw line. He looked excellent against the Orange and also scored his 2,000th career point.

There were some very well-rounded performances from the Tigers, with PJ Hall adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Chase Hunter’s 14 points and 7 assists. Clemson’s stars came up big in this one.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s nice win over Syracuse.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire