Social Media Reacts: Girard and the Tigers Handle Business Against Syracuse

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team came off one of the program’s best wins against former No. 3 North Carolina with a 77-68 win over Syracuse.

Joe Girard played a phenomenal game against his former team, scoring 18 points, shooting 5-6 from the field, and hitting 4-4 free throws. The fifth-year senior shot 4-5 from the free-throw line. He looked excellent against the Orange and also scored his 2,000th career point.

There were some very well-rounded performances from the Tigers, with PJ Hall adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Chase Hunter’s 14 points and 7 assists. Clemson’s stars came up big in this one.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s nice win over Syracuse.

Designing a new Clemson basketball jersey after every win. 1⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/tPgr2b5SgO — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 10, 2024

Clemson men's basketball head coach Brad Brownell after today's game against Syracuse: "Everyone needs to know that Joe [Girard] loves this place, and he's never said anything different…. This wasn't an easy trip for him." pic.twitter.com/UEjEz5ovRE — Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) February 10, 2024

Clemson won comfortably on the road with a whopping 30.9% turnover rate. That’s how unbelievably good it was at everything else. Another nice road win for the Tigers today at Syracuse. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) February 10, 2024

How do you win at Syracuse while racking up 21 turnovers? Pretty simple: You shoot 60.8 percent (to 39.1 for Orange) and own a 41-24 rebounding advantage. Two huge road wins for Clemson this week. Best four players (Hall, Schieffelin, Girard, Hunter) are playing really well. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) February 10, 2024

Girard is playing for Clemson. Syracuse is playing man to man and Clemson is playing zone. What alternate universe is this? — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) February 10, 2024

That game looked like a mirror image of Tuesday night's in Chapel Hill. Clemson jumped out to a big lead, gave up a run to tie at almost the exact same point in the game, and then slammed the door. What a week. Great dubs. Very happy. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 10, 2024

Ol’ Joey G getting his 2000th career point in the Dome as a Tiger is pretty sweet pic.twitter.com/yxjkuMdfqc — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) February 10, 2024

Ian Schieffelin in crunch time this afternoon👇 • Steal @ 2:06 mark.

• 3PM @ 1:54 mark to extend #Clemson’s lead to 7️⃣.

• Layup made @ 1:31 mark (in traffic) to extend #Clemson’s lead to 8️⃣. 🧑‍🍳 clutched up BIG TIME to give #Clemson a crucial W. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H8HR8LEMc1 — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire