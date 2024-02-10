Social Media Reacts: Girard and the Tigers Handle Business Against Syracuse
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team came off one of the program’s best wins against former No. 3 North Carolina with a 77-68 win over Syracuse.
Joe Girard played a phenomenal game against his former team, scoring 18 points, shooting 5-6 from the field, and hitting 4-4 free throws. The fifth-year senior shot 4-5 from the free-throw line. He looked excellent against the Orange and also scored his 2,000th career point.
There were some very well-rounded performances from the Tigers, with PJ Hall adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Chase Hunter’s 14 points and 7 assists. Clemson’s stars came up big in this one.
Here is a look at how social media reacted to Clemson’s nice win over Syracuse.
Today’s W saw FOUR Tigers score in double figures 🔥🔥@JG3_____: 1️⃣8️⃣
Hall: 1️⃣5️⃣@chunt3r2: 1️⃣4️⃣@ian_schieffelin: 1️⃣3️⃣#ClemsonGRIT 🐾 pic.twitter.com/pC3d2gv2jE
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 10, 2024
Designing a new Clemson basketball jersey after every win.
1⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/tPgr2b5SgO
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 10, 2024
A milestone bucket for JG3! 👏
Congrats to @JG3_____ on 2,000 career points! #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/hyReTEV1WM
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 10, 2024
Clemson men's basketball head coach Brad Brownell after today's game against Syracuse:
"Everyone needs to know that Joe [Girard] loves this place, and he's never said anything different…. This wasn't an easy trip for him." pic.twitter.com/UEjEz5ovRE
— Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) February 10, 2024
Clemson won comfortably on the road with a whopping 30.9% turnover rate. That’s how unbelievably good it was at everything else.
Another nice road win for the Tigers today at Syracuse.
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) February 10, 2024
How do you win at Syracuse while racking up 21 turnovers? Pretty simple: You shoot 60.8 percent (to 39.1 for Orange) and own a 41-24 rebounding advantage. Two huge road wins for Clemson this week. Best four players (Hall, Schieffelin, Girard, Hunter) are playing really well.
— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) February 10, 2024
Girard is playing for Clemson. Syracuse is playing man to man and Clemson is playing zone. What alternate universe is this?
— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) February 10, 2024
That game looked like a mirror image of Tuesday night's in Chapel Hill. Clemson jumped out to a big lead, gave up a run to tie at almost the exact same point in the game, and then slammed the door. What a week. Great dubs. Very happy.
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 10, 2024
Ol’ Joey G getting his 2000th career point in the Dome as a Tiger is pretty sweet pic.twitter.com/yxjkuMdfqc
— Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) February 10, 2024
Ian Schieffelin in crunch time this afternoon👇
• Steal @ 2:06 mark.
• 3PM @ 1:54 mark to extend #Clemson’s lead to 7️⃣.
• Layup made @ 1:31 mark (in traffic) to extend #Clemson’s lead to 8️⃣.
🧑🍳 clutched up BIG TIME to give #Clemson a crucial W. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H8HR8LEMc1
— Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) February 10, 2024