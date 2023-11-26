Social media reacts to Gi’Bran Payne fumble-turned-touchdown
Notre Dame needed to show before halftime that it had no intention of letting Stanford do whatever it wanted. It looked for a moment that the Irish would fall short in that mission as gi'bran payne appeared to lose a fumble at the goal line after a 3-yard run.
As the Cardinal celebrated their apparent fourth turnover of the first half, replays showed that Payne might have broken the plane before he lost the ball. The officials reviewed it, and it turned out Payne did indeed score before losing the ball:
TOUCHDOWN IRISH#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/mnLwecwHe3
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 26, 2023
It might not have been the cleanest touchdown of the season, but it gave the Irish a 28-16 halftime lead. That will make it more challenging for the Cardinal to pull off the upset despite them showing that they won’t go away without a fight. That’s good news for Irish fans, including those who took to social media afterwards to celebrate the final touchdown of the half:
