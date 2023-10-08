Social media reacts: Georgia topples Kentucky in big home win

Georgia football is the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs crushed Kentucky 51-13 behind an efficient offensive performance against the Wildcats.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck showed excellent control of the offense. He threw for 389 passing yards and four touchdowns against No. 20 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs finally got off to strong start against the Wildcats. Georgia opened the game with a 21-0 lead and never allowed Kentucky to have hope. Georgia punted just once all game.

Kentucky’s offense punted eight times and failed to establish the run against a tough Georgia defense. The Bulldogs held Kentucky to only 183 total yards while gaining 608 total yards of their own.

Georgia superstar tight end Brock Bowers had another great performance with seven receptions for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Georgia football fans are fired up as the Bulldogs showed they are capable of winning a third consecutive national championship in 2023. How did Georgia social media react following the Bulldogs’ dominant win over Kentucky?

Dawgs dominate

It’s still @GeorgiaFootball’s world and everyone else is just living in it. Dawgs looked beyond dominant today. pic.twitter.com/XaHaQrrUEa — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 8, 2023

Georgia let the offense air it out

Tonight was a large moment for UGA in my eyes because the staff took the data and adjusted This isn’t a run first team. UGA/UK always play man ball with each other. UK’s lines are closer to UGA’s than most years Bobo/Smart drew up a plan to game script them out of the game 1/2 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) October 8, 2023

6-0 feels good

The Wildcats looked good last week against Florida

UGA now up 44-13 on the team that beat Florida last week. If you listen close, you can hear the sound of Florida fans all canceling their reservations in Jacksonville at the same time time. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) October 8, 2023

Georgia's first dominant game

The 2 sides of the Dawgs and UGA crushes Kenducky, 51-13 pic.twitter.com/kJMOCKDbh3 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2023

Georgia's two close games look like flukes now

Appears rumors of Georgia's demise may have been exaggerated. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) October 8, 2023

Former UGA WR Mecole Hardman

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DAAAWWWGGGGGGGSSSSS ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) October 7, 2023

UGA has some epic streaks going

Kentucky fans, media are disappointed

Embarrassing for the program to have this performance on this stage In past years, Georgia was still the better team but Kentucky earned respect in defeat. This is the opposite — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 7, 2023

You love to see a 23 game win streak

Bowers makes history

Georgia’s Brock Bowers just moved to 2nd all-time in UGA receiving TDs with 24. Terrence Edwards leads with 30… pic.twitter.com/uw6hyvS8Lo — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) October 8, 2023

Rara Thomas' nice grab

UGA recruiter is fired up

Roll with us or get rolled over‼️ Take notice‼️ #CommitToTheG ELITE PLAY WITH ELITE 👑🐶 — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) October 8, 2023

Missouri also lost, giving UGA first place in SEC East

Dawgs showed out to take control of the East! 🐶@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/N3lVjHhJlU — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 8, 2023

