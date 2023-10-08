Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia topples Kentucky in big home win

James Morgan
Georgia football is the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs crushed Kentucky 51-13 behind an efficient offensive performance against the Wildcats.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck showed excellent control of the offense. He threw for 389 passing yards and four touchdowns against No. 20 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs finally got off to strong start against the Wildcats. Georgia opened the game with a 21-0 lead and never allowed Kentucky to have hope. Georgia punted just once all game.

Kentucky’s offense punted eight times and failed to establish the run against a tough Georgia defense. The Bulldogs held Kentucky to only 183 total yards while gaining 608 total yards of their own.

Georgia superstar tight end Brock Bowers had another great performance with seven receptions for 132 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Georgia football fans are fired up as the Bulldogs showed they are capable of winning a third consecutive national championship in 2023. How did Georgia social media react following the Bulldogs’ dominant win over Kentucky?

Dawgs dominate

Georgia let the offense air it out

6-0 feels good

The Wildcats looked good last week against Florida

Georgia's first dominant game

Georgia's two close games look like flukes now

Former UGA WR Mecole Hardman

UGA has some epic streaks going

Kentucky fans, media are disappointed

You love to see a 23 game win streak

Bowers makes history

Rara Thomas' nice grab

UGA recruiter is fired up

Missouri also lost, giving UGA first place in SEC East

