Social media reacts: Georgia left out of College Football Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. Georgia fell to Alabama in the SEC championship game to ruin the Bulldogs’ undefeated season. Georgia’s costly mistakes and some poor luck contributed to the Dawgs’ downfall.

Georgia is ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia (12-1) is the College Football Playoff’s first team to be left out of the top four after being ranked No. 1 in the last week before the final rankings. The College Football Playoff committee selected three undefeated Power Five teams. There has not been three undefeated Power Five teams since 2019, when LSU went on to win the national championship.

Georgia is probably one of the best four teams in the country, but unfortunately, the Bulldogs did not do enough to make the College Football Playoff. Now, the Bulldogs await their bowl selection. Georgia will make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Here’s how college football social media reacted to Georgia missing the playoff for the first time since 2020:

The selection committee's nightmare

The Committee is forced to pick one: ◻️ Exclude a 13-0 P5 Champion

◻️ Ignore a head-to-head result

◻️ No SEC — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 3, 2023

Aaron Murray says there should be no SEC teams

Orange Bowl next for UGA?

Georgia as expected misses the Playoff, and is the No. 6 seed. Would think it's the Orange Bowl if Alabama makes it as the fourth seed. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 3, 2023

Georgia's three-peat hopes are over

Georgia 3-peat officially off. 😢 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

UGA is one of the best

Here’s how absurd the “four best” concept is. There is no one who has watched five football games in their life who doesn’t know #Georgia is one of the four best. They’d be favored against anyone on a neutral field. So – you putting them in? — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

UGA is out, but Alabama is in

I’m surprised.

I’m also a little bitter. I’m also just ready to watch Hallmark Christmas movies for the next 10 hours don’t @ me. 🎄🎅 — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 3, 2023

Who Aaron Murray's four best teams are

If we want to go best teams then FSU and Washington should be out 1. Michigan

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. UGA If Washington is in, so should FSU. You can’t say Washington would be favored over Texas/Bama/UGA YOU HAVE TO STAY CONSISTENT — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2023

Georgia should be ranked over FSU?

Not that it matters in the championship talk, but FSU ranked over Georgia is just nonsense. Nobody with a functional brain thinks FSU would beat Georgia if they played right now. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) December 3, 2023

Selection committee avoids addressing the Michigan scandal

How did Alabama get in?

“Clearly a Best Four Team” Alabama • Lost by 10 to Texas

• Beat Arkansas by 3

• Beat Auburn by 3

• Beat A&M by 6 Arkansas, Auburn, A&M combined record: 17-19 https://t.co/B80EYQvZ4p — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 3, 2023

An injury devalued FSU that much?

You PLAY to WIN THE GAMES* (*and go to a new years six bowl if someone gets injured) #CFP pic.twitter.com/l7NJAaex5E — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) December 3, 2023

Alabama had a lot of bad, close games

By all definitions, it’s definitely a playoff-quality resume. pic.twitter.com/TTnB0zZPaP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire