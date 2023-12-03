Social media reacts: Georgia left out of College Football Playoff

Advertisement
James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. Georgia fell to Alabama in the SEC championship game to ruin the Bulldogs’ undefeated season. Georgia’s costly mistakes and some poor luck contributed to the Dawgs’ downfall.

Georgia is ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia (12-1) is the College Football Playoff’s first team to be left out of the top four after being ranked No. 1 in the last week before the final rankings. The College Football Playoff committee selected three undefeated Power Five teams. There has not been three undefeated Power Five teams since 2019, when LSU went on to win the national championship.

Georgia is probably one of the best four teams in the country, but unfortunately, the Bulldogs did not do enough to make the College Football Playoff. Now, the Bulldogs await their bowl selection. Georgia will make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Here’s how college football social media reacted to Georgia missing the playoff for the first time since 2020:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire