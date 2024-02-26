Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia hires Georgia Tech’s Josh Crawford as RB coach

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have hired Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Josh Crawford to serve as the running backs coach at Georgia. Crawford replaced Dell McGee, who is now the head coach at Georgia State.

Crawford joined Georgia Tech in 2023 after coaching as the Western Kentucky outside receivers coach (2021). Crawford was promoted to be the Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach in 2022.

What does Josh Crawford bring to the Georgia football program? The former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach played running back for Moorehouse from 2004-2006. Additionally, Crawford has deep ties in Georgia. He coached at the high school level from 2010-2020.

Crawford’s high school coaching stops in Georgia include Colquitt County, Jefferson County, Lee County, Valdosta, and Greater Atlanta Christian. Crawford helped develop Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton, who was named as a first team freshman All-America selection.

How did social media react as Georgia scooped up a young, talented coach from its in-state rivals?

It is hard and too early to tell. The Georgia staff lost a significant amount of continuity. However, the Dawgs added several exciting new hires.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire