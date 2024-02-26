Social media reacts: Georgia hires Georgia Tech’s Josh Crawford as RB coach

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have hired Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Josh Crawford to serve as the running backs coach at Georgia. Crawford replaced Dell McGee, who is now the head coach at Georgia State.

Crawford joined Georgia Tech in 2023 after coaching as the Western Kentucky outside receivers coach (2021). Crawford was promoted to be the Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach in 2022.

What does Josh Crawford bring to the Georgia football program? The former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach played running back for Moorehouse from 2004-2006. Additionally, Crawford has deep ties in Georgia. He coached at the high school level from 2010-2020.

Crawford’s high school coaching stops in Georgia include Colquitt County, Jefferson County, Lee County, Valdosta, and Greater Atlanta Christian. Crawford helped develop Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton, who was named as a first team freshman All-America selection.

How did social media react as Georgia scooped up a young, talented coach from its in-state rivals?

Crawford knows Georgia well!

Georgia in-state recruiting with Josh Crawford 📈 pic.twitter.com/QzgsjKe69M — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) February 26, 2024

Georgia also considered hiring Crawford as a WR coach

Former Morehouse RB returning to the position group he broke into his coaching career at Greater Atlanta Christian https://t.co/bv9MaNVYsn — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) February 26, 2024

Crawford has a masters from UGA

Josh Crawford has a Master's from #Georgia Coached at:

2010-12 Greater Atlanta Christian School

2013 Jefferson County HS

2014-16 Colquitt County HS

2017 Lee County HS

2018-19 Valdosta HS

2020 Colquitt County HS

2021-22 Western Kentucky

2023-Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/oIQvj0tgGA — The Bulldawg Report (@ReportBulldawg) February 26, 2024

A few of Georgia's other top RB coach targets

Georgia hires Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Josh Crawford to fill the role at RB coach, per @mzenitz. Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith, Texas’ Tashard Choice and Alabama’s Jimmy Gillespie were other top targets. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) February 26, 2024

One Georgia fan doesn't like the hire(s)

Not impressed with the hiring of James Coley and Josh Crawford. Coley is a recycle project and Josh doesn't even know where the RB room is. This is gonna lead to some big transfers next window This looks desperate to me, TBH 👀 #GoDawgs@DawgNationDaily — UGANation412 (@UGAnation412) February 26, 2024

Can’t please everyone! Kirby Smart knows what he’s doing.

Who Crawford helped develop at Georgia Tech

New Georgia offensive staff

#Georgia's Offense: Kirby Smart + Mike Bobo + James Coley + Josh Crawford + Stacy Searels pic.twitter.com/O9uLpYwKRW — The Bulldawg Report (@ReportBulldawg) February 26, 2024

Crawford played a role in Tech's offensive improvement

Georgia plucks Josh Crawford from Georgia Tech to be the Dawgs' RB coach. Tech's offense really improved last season — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 26, 2024

Numbers back up Tech's improved offense

Recruits:

A lot can change in a year. Come help us continue to trend in the right direction 📈 EVERYTHING MATTERS 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Hd5muN55O6 — Norval McKenzie (@coach_norv) January 22, 2024

Heavy coaching turnover for Georgia

#UGA adds assistants in (RBs) Josh Crawford, (WRs) James Coley, (CBs) Donte Williams, and (S/Co-DC) Travaris Robinson this offseason. Dawgs lost Dell McGee (RBs), Fran Brown (CBs), Bryan McClendon (WRs), & Will Muschamp is now an analyst (no longer S/co-DC) — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 26, 2024

Does UGA have a better staff now?

Did Georgia's coaching staff improve this offseason? — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 26, 2024

It is hard and too early to tell. The Georgia staff lost a significant amount of continuity. However, the Dawgs added several exciting new hires.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire