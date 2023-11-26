Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia hangs on to win against Georgia Tech

James Morgan
·4 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs finished a third straight season undefeated against Georgia Tech, but the Dawgs’ final regular season win did not come easy.

Georgia Tech forced a pair of Georgia turnovers and ran for over 200 yards against Georgia. The Bulldogs spotted an opponent a 7-0 lead yet again. Georgia running back Daijun Edwards lost a fumble in the first quarter and quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception later in the game.

Offensively, Georgia leaned on running back Kendall Milton took 18 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs also got a nice game from wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who recorded five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Marvin Jones Jr. and Christen Miller came up with sacks. Smael Mondon recorded eight tackles. The Bulldogs gave up their most points of the season against Georgia Tech.

How did Georgia football social media react to the Bulldogs’ 31-23 win over Georgia Tech?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire