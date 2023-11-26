Social media reacts: Georgia hangs on to win against Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs finished a third straight season undefeated against Georgia Tech, but the Dawgs’ final regular season win did not come easy.

Georgia Tech forced a pair of Georgia turnovers and ran for over 200 yards against Georgia. The Bulldogs spotted an opponent a 7-0 lead yet again. Georgia running back Daijun Edwards lost a fumble in the first quarter and quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception later in the game.

Offensively, Georgia leaned on running back Kendall Milton took 18 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs also got a nice game from wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who recorded five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Marvin Jones Jr. and Christen Miller came up with sacks. Smael Mondon recorded eight tackles. The Bulldogs gave up their most points of the season against Georgia Tech.

How did Georgia football social media react to the Bulldogs’ 31-23 win over Georgia Tech?

Another undefeated season for Georgia

29 in a row. Bring on Bama. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/MF3ZBXMYET — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 26, 2023

Ugly win is still a win

That was ugly but we got the W and went undefeated in the regular season.#Godawgs — UGA United (@UGAUnited) November 26, 2023

Georgia makes SEC history

Georgia now has the longest winning streak in SEC history, breaking the record held by Alabama. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 26, 2023

Georgia Tech played a big game

Good game Jackets 🤝 Now let’s put together a heckuva defensive scheme for next week. Gonna need it. — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) November 26, 2023

Media unhappy with the officials

How many chances can this referee crew give Georgia Tech tonight. Definitely took Georgia not to cover the spread. – Ghost holding on TE screen

– Ghost #63 downfield on a touchdown

– Go through UGA WR and get tipped interception. Job well done. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) November 26, 2023

UGA moving on to SEC title game

Aye, ATL WE COMING BACK NEXT WEEK‼️ LETS GET IT #SECChampionship gotta love games and matchups like this‼️ #GoDawgs — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) November 26, 2023

CFP scenarios for Georgia

CFP picture, going into conference championships:

✅ UGA, MICH, WASH: In with a win

💪 FSU, ORE: Very likely in with a win

🙏 TEX, BAMA: In with a win and some help

🤏 UGA, MICH, WASH: Slim chance of in with a loss

🤏 OSU: Does not play, extremely faint hopes — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2023

A lot changes in a week

UGA Fans during the Iron Bowl: We are going to obliterate these bums. UGA Fans during the Tech game: ok so if we lose next week, can we still make the Playoff? 😂😂😂 — UGA Savage Pads (@savagepads) November 26, 2023

Former Georgia assistant hurt the Dawgs

Mike Bobo and Buster Faulkner share a hug in the press box after Saturday night’s 31-23 win at Georgia Tech. pic.twitter.com/g5gpEAUdPO — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 26, 2023

Georgia plays down to unranked opponent

Georgia Tech gave UGA all it could pic.twitter.com/fE71VPoicL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2023

29 in a row

29 straight for @GeorgiaFootball❗️ The LONGEST win streak in SEC history 👏 pic.twitter.com/0lIkvdST3i — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 26, 2023

Feels good to win again

Undefeated again

Georgia has a lot of streaks

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs have won: – 29 in row (NEW SEC RECORD, ongoing UGA record)

– 45 of last 46

– 39 regular season game in row (ongoing UGA record)

– 15 true road games in row (ongoing UGA record)

– 21 nonconference games in row

– 6 in row vs Tech Wasn’t pretty but #GoDawgs — Junkyard Blawg (@junkyardbillk) November 26, 2023

Officials hurt Georgia

That's two touchdowns taken off the board tonight with a penalty — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 26, 2023

What a career for Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is gonna go to the NFL without a single regular season loss during his time as a Dawg. — Brian Stewart (@BStewartUGA) November 26, 2023

Too many commercials

Since 7:42, I have watched 1 hour and 30 minutes of the UGA-GaTech game and an hour and 10 mins of commercials. #ABC — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) November 26, 2023

Kendall Milton had a huge game

This is who we always knew Milton could be if he stayed healthy. — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire