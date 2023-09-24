Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia football crushes UAB in home win

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are 4-0 heading into Week 5 clash against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia earned a 49-21 home win over the UAB Blazers.

Quarterback Carson Beck looked better as he scored four total touchdowns. Beck completed 22 of 32 passes for 337 passing yards. Beck missed a few deep passes, but avoided turnovers. The Georgia offense scored touchdowns on all six red zone trips against UAB.

Tight end Brock Bowers caught two touchdown passes and finished with 120 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Defensive back Tykee Smith recorded an interception off a deflection. The Georgia defense allowed UAB to convert on just four of 15 third-down attempts. Georgia gave up 250 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to UAB.

The Bulldogs did not play a complete game against UAB. Georgia turned over the ball three times and allowed the Blazers to score 21 points. Georgia lost a pair of fumbles and reserve quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a late interception.

Following the win over UAB, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the best record through 100 games of any coach in SEC history.

Georgia football social media was amped up after the Bulldogs’ big home win over UAB.

UGA fans light up Sanford

Kirby Smart makes history

Feels good to be No. 1

Not perfect, but 4-0

UGA fan reaction: moving on to Auburn week

UGA fans did not like commentators

Bowers hits milestone in UGA win

Soak in the glory years

Georgia fans honor Nick Chubb

Todd Gurley likes getting the ball to Bowers

UGA fans are tough to please

Georgia needs to get healthy

Georgia finally is getting into the SEC schedule now

Hairy Dawg made a friend

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire