Social media reacts: Georgia football crushes UAB in home win

The Georgia Bulldogs are 4-0 heading into Week 5 clash against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia earned a 49-21 home win over the UAB Blazers.

Quarterback Carson Beck looked better as he scored four total touchdowns. Beck completed 22 of 32 passes for 337 passing yards. Beck missed a few deep passes, but avoided turnovers. The Georgia offense scored touchdowns on all six red zone trips against UAB.

Tight end Brock Bowers caught two touchdown passes and finished with 120 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Defensive back Tykee Smith recorded an interception off a deflection. The Georgia defense allowed UAB to convert on just four of 15 third-down attempts. Georgia gave up 250 passing yards and two passing touchdowns to UAB.

The Bulldogs did not play a complete game against UAB. Georgia turned over the ball three times and allowed the Blazers to score 21 points. Georgia lost a pair of fumbles and reserve quarterback Gunner Stockton threw a late interception.

Following the win over UAB, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the best record through 100 games of any coach in SEC history.

Georgia football social media was amped up after the Bulldogs’ big home win over UAB.

UGA fans light up Sanford

Kirby Smart makes history

Feels good to be No. 1

Not perfect, but 4-0

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs imperfect in victory again. Beat UAB 49-21. At Auburn next. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) September 24, 2023

UGA fan reaction: moving on to Auburn week

UGA fans did not like commentators

UGA fans suffered through some dodgy announcing during the 49-21 win over UAB pic.twitter.com/EJ0vJNQegB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2023

Bowers hits milestone in UGA win

Soak in the glory years

Coaching record through 100 games… Kirby Smart: 85-15

Nick Saban: 84-16

Steve Spurrier: 83-16-1

Bear Bryant: 81-12-1 Georgia fans, soak these years in. Take in the sights, smells and sounds. You’re in the midst of the best coaching tenure in the history of SEC Football — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) September 24, 2023

Georgia fans honor Nick Chubb

Todd Gurley likes getting the ball to Bowers

Bowers just give him the ball and watch em do work‼️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) September 24, 2023

UGA fans are tough to please

If you’re complaining after: – Carson Beck threw for 300+ and 3 TDs with a 68 % comp rate

– Brock Bowers finished with 9 receptions and 120 yards and 2 TDs

– The starting offense scored 42 points I don’t know what else to tell you other than you’ll never be satisfied. — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) September 24, 2023

Georgia needs to get healthy

Man I really want to see what this team looks like at 100% — UGA United (@UGAUnited) September 24, 2023

Georgia finally is getting into the SEC schedule now

This is such a weird year. After tonight, the regular season is a third of the way over, but it seems like we’re still waiting for it to start. I’m definitely ready to see something different than what this first month has been. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) September 24, 2023

Hairy Dawg made a friend

Just passing the time🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H6IiTWz1EB — National Champion x2 Hairy Dawg (@UGAHairyDawg) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire