Social media reacts: Georgia flips 4-star LSU commit

James Morgan
·3 min read
The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped four-star LSU commitment Ondre Evans. Evans, who has steadily risen up the recruiting rankings, is Georgia’s third commitment at the cornerback position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Ondre Evans plays high school football for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Evans is ranked as the No. 106 recruit in the class of 2024. Evans is considered to be the No. 10 cornerback and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is Georgia’s gain and LSU’s loss. The Bulldogs have 27 commitments in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. LSU has the No. 12 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Georgia football fans were fired up following Ondre Evans’ commitment to the Bulldogs!

Evans' commitment announcement

UGA offered Evans back in June

LSU loses a talented commitment

Georgia fans are excited to get a Dawg

A look at Evans in action

Kirby Smart's usual social media post

UGA recruiting staffer is hyped up

LSU needs to sign a cornerback

Evans has elite speed

The rich get richer

Georgia recruiting staffer's funny reaction

