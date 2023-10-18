Social media reacts: Georgia flips 4-star LSU commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped four-star LSU commitment Ondre Evans. Evans, who has steadily risen up the recruiting rankings, is Georgia’s third commitment at the cornerback position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Ondre Evans plays high school football for Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Evans is ranked as the No. 106 recruit in the class of 2024. Evans is considered to be the No. 10 cornerback and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is Georgia’s gain and LSU’s loss. The Bulldogs have 27 commitments in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. LSU has the No. 12 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

BREAKING: 4-star CB Ondre Evans (2024, Christ Presbyterian Academy, TN) has flipped his commitment from #LSU to #Georgia @OndreEvans LSU now holds 23 commitments in its Class of 2024.

Ondre Evans: 6-foot-1, 190-pound corner with ELITE speed

6'1"

10.55 100m

Four-star corner Ondre Evans flipped from #LSU to Georgia. Evans was the second-highest rated corner in the Tigers' class. They now have four-stars Cai Bates and Ju'Juan Johnson and three-star Wallace Foster committed at an obvious position of need.

4-star cornerback Ondre Evans has flipped his commitment from #LSU to Georgia. Evans was LSU's second-highest rated recruit at CB. A tough loss considering how much of that room the Tigers still need to rebuild.

Broke my personal record for the 100 meter and Schools record as well! 10.55 100 meter dash time!

