Social media reacts: Georgia flips 4-star Florida commit

The Georgia Bulldogs added to their No. 1 recruiting class with a recent commitment from four-star defensive line recruit Nasir Johnson. Johnson is the No. 75 recruit in the nation and the No. 15 recruit in Georgia. Johnson is the No. 14 defensive line prospect in the country.

Following Johnson’s commitment, Georgia has 10 commitments from players ranked in the nation’s top-75, per 247Sports. Georgia’s gain is Florida’s loss. Johnson is the second player Georgia has flipped away from Florida in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs have 28 total commitments in the class of 2024.

Nasir Johnson plays high school football for Dublin High School in Dublin, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman will help Georgia replace seniors on the defensive line that could enter the NFL draft like Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tramel Walthour, and Zion Logue.

Florida may be losing a great class

Nasir Johnson flips from Florida to Georgia. Won't go as far as saying the class is unraveling. There's still lots of talent there. But at this point it's absolutely beginning to develop some fractures. Better be careful, too many more fractures and the whole thing could shatter

The Gators have dropped to the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class after holding steady at No. 3 for months.

BREAKING: Nasir Johnson 4⭐️ DL has flipped from the Florida Gators and has committed to the b2b National Champions. THE GEORGIA BULLDOGS!

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 15, 2023

Class of 2024 4 🌟 DL Nasir Johnson has flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia! Johnson is listed at 6'5 315 LBs

The Gators lose their third commitment this week after four-star DL Nasir Johnson flipped to Georgia.

It is hard to recruit well when you are 5-5.

4* DL Nasir Johnson has flipped his commitment from Florida to UGA!

Four-star DL Nasir Johnson flips from Florida to Georgia as #Gators lose their third blue-chip prospect in the last five days. Another defensive front seven loss, strength of the recruiting class. UF down to No. 6 in the 247Sports team rankings after being No. 3 all season.

2024 UGA OL/DL Recruiting Class 4 ⭐️ DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

4 ⭐️ DL Justin Greene

4 ⭐️ DL Nasir Johnson

4 ⭐️ DL Jordan Thomas

4 ⭐️ DL Quintavius Johnson

3 ⭐️ DL Nnamdi Ogboko 4 ⭐️ OL Daniel Calhoun

4 ⭐️ OL Michael Uini

4 ⭐️ OL Nyier Daniels

4 ⭐️ OL Marques Easley

4 ⭐️ OL… pic.twitter.com/1fOywM48pK — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) November 15, 2023

