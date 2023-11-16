Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia flips 4-star Florida commit

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs added to their No. 1 recruiting class with a recent commitment from four-star defensive line recruit Nasir Johnson. Johnson is the No. 75 recruit in the nation and the No. 15 recruit in Georgia. Johnson is the No. 14 defensive line prospect in the country.

Following Johnson’s commitment, Georgia has 10 commitments from players ranked in the nation’s top-75, per 247Sports. Georgia’s gain is Florida’s loss. Johnson is the second player Georgia has flipped away from Florida in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs have 28 total commitments in the class of 2024.

Nasir Johnson plays high school football for Dublin High School in Dublin, Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman will help Georgia replace seniors on the defensive line that could enter the NFL draft like Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tramel Walthour, and Zion Logue.

Georgia football social media was hyped up as the Bulldogs flipped an elite Florida commit!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire