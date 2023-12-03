Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia falls painfully close in loss to Alabama

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lost 27-24 to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. Georgia played better in the second half, but could not overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit. The Bulldogs coughed up a costly fumble and had their most penalties in a game this season.

Give credit to Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe, who bounced back from a couple of rough opening drives to fuel a Crimson Tide victory. Milroe’s ability to extend plays and run killed Georgia all game. The dual-threat quarterback put the game on ice with a first down conversion late in the fourth quarter. Milroe actually fumbled on the clutch conversion, but he recovered his own fumble.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers both bravely battled through ankle injuries in Georgia’s defeat. The Bulldogs cut Alabama’s lead to three points twice in the fourth quarter, but was not able to get the ball back with a chance to go ahead.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck played solid. The Georgia running game was productive.

A few key plays stand out for Georgia. A missed 50-yard field goal after a false start in the first half, a fumble on a reverse play, and Isaiah Bond’s questionable fourth down catch cost Georgia mightily.

How did Georgia football social media respond to the Bulldogs’ first defeat in 29 games?

Georgia will be back

UGA missed a lot of opportunities

Louisville would not be an exciting bowl opponent

UGA would make a 12-team playoff (starts in 2024)

Bama is 5-1 against UGA in the Kirby Smart era

Texas must make the CFP over Alabama

It's been a long time since UGA lost

Georgia falls back to reality

Three of these four have been pretty painful

Georgia paid for its mistakes

Still a memorable season for UGa

UGA's bowl selection is coming up

CFP scenario is pretty clear unless there's an upset

Bold prediction: Alabama makes the CFP

Reasonable way to rank these teams

Pain

What a run

UGA looks top four, but there are too many undefeated teams

Former Bulldog Keith Marshall

The CFP expanision is necessary

Georgia fans aren't used to losing

Jermaine Burton is annoying

Georgia fans should cheer for Michigan and FSU to keep Alabama out!

Play that wasn't reviewed

Kirby Smart makes his case

