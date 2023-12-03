Social media reacts: Georgia falls painfully close in loss to Alabama

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lost 27-24 to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. Georgia played better in the second half, but could not overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit. The Bulldogs coughed up a costly fumble and had their most penalties in a game this season.

Give credit to Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe, who bounced back from a couple of rough opening drives to fuel a Crimson Tide victory. Milroe’s ability to extend plays and run killed Georgia all game. The dual-threat quarterback put the game on ice with a first down conversion late in the fourth quarter. Milroe actually fumbled on the clutch conversion, but he recovered his own fumble.

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers both bravely battled through ankle injuries in Georgia’s defeat. The Bulldogs cut Alabama’s lead to three points twice in the fourth quarter, but was not able to get the ball back with a chance to go ahead.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck played solid. The Georgia running game was productive.

A few key plays stand out for Georgia. A missed 50-yard field goal after a false start in the first half, a fumble on a reverse play, and Isaiah Bond’s questionable fourth down catch cost Georgia mightily.

How did Georgia football social media respond to the Bulldogs’ first defeat in 29 games?

Georgia will be back

Tough loss for Georgia. But with Kirby Smart at the helm, you know Georgia will be back in this SEC Championship — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 3, 2023

UGA missed a lot of opportunities

I know this will tick people off but 🤷🏻‍♂️ Georgia has beat Georgia tonight.

Missed FG

Turn over inside own 20

Way too many pentalites. Still very much in game.

The Committee doesn’t put the 4 best teams in, they pick the 4 they can justify the easiest. UGA is out. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

Louisville would not be an exciting bowl opponent

Thanks to bowl contracts and Alabama winning the SEC, Louisville’s reward for playing in the ACC title game – win *or* lose – will likely be playing an angry Georgia team in the Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/24eMMWrWWB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

UGA would make a 12-team playoff (starts in 2024)

We're watching two of the four best teams in CFB right now and there's a chance neither will make the playoff. Wild. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 3, 2023

Bama is 5-1 against UGA in the Kirby Smart era

For the first time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/kDnhkbPX7z — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2023

Texas must make the CFP over Alabama

So the best SEC team got housed by Texas AT HOME this season. Not losing any sleep if the SEC gets shut out of the playoff. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 3, 2023

It's been a long time since UGA lost

Georgia’s winning streak comes crashing down and Alabama’s in SEC Championship continues as No. 8 Crimson Tide hangs on for 27-24 over No. 1 Bulldogs. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 3, 2023

Georgia falls back to reality

Mad respect to Bama and the 🐐 Nick Saban. Tonight is not a nightmare, but more of a waking up little from a 728 day dream come true. Georgia til I die. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 3, 2023

Three of these four have been pretty painful

Alabama is 4-0 vs. Georgia in SEC championship games 👀🏆@AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/RBSHbtFfSY — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 3, 2023

Georgia paid for its mistakes

True Self inflicted Loss. Congrats to Bama. Gotta put Texas in playoff tho. — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) December 3, 2023

Still a memorable season for UGa

A hell of a run. pic.twitter.com/NzlmbjzSNd — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2023

UGA's bowl selection is coming up

Final from Atlanta. The Dawgs await bowl selection tomorrow at Noon. — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2023

CFP scenario is pretty clear unless there's an upset

Alabama beating Georgia was the SEC’s Nightmare. The possibility of no SEC team being in the College Football Playoff is REAL. Washington is in. Texas beat Alabama so they are in. If Michigan and FSU win, then they are in. The committee can’t change up now to benefit the SEC. pic.twitter.com/tnEMQoPZRT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

Bold prediction: Alabama makes the CFP

Alabama will be in the Playoff — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2023

Reasonable way to rank these teams

The final CFP rankings will have Texas > Bama > UGA. Sorry if this offends you but it’s correct. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2023

Pain

I just want to say…winning two national titles in a row doesn’t not make the losses hurt any less. I know most non-Georgia fans wouldn’t understand that, but it’s true. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2023

What a run

It had been a long time since the Dawgs lost a football game 😳 pic.twitter.com/IzrnSVOKwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

UGA looks top four, but there are too many undefeated teams

It's still #GoDawgs all day every day. Streak had to end at some point. Great season boys. We still need to be in the playoff We are 100% one of the best 4 teams. — UGA United (@UGAUnited) December 3, 2023

Former Bulldog Keith Marshall

The CFP expanision is necessary

This is weird but they designed a 4 team playoff for 5 conferences and they’re having trouble making it work — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) December 3, 2017

Georgia fans aren't used to losing

Time between these two photos: 728 days.

Zero losses in between.

2 National Championships.

1 SEC Championship.

1 Helluva ride. Had you told me the morning of 2021 it would bookend two defeats to Bama, but everything else in the middle… SIGN ME THE HELL UP. #GoDawgs 🏆🏆 https://t.co/ZhBzwV3IMu pic.twitter.com/32Oh9qKgJj — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 3, 2023

Jermaine Burton is annoying

Georgia fans should cheer for Michigan and FSU to keep Alabama out!

Play that wasn't reviewed

Georgia went conservative on offense in first half, yes!! Georgia defense did not make a stop when it needed, yes!! Georgia was injured at the wrong time, yes!!! This 4th down play TOTALLY changed the landscape of the game. You can’t miss those plays (with replay) in a… pic.twitter.com/NvNTuLtfpK — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) December 3, 2023

Kirby Smart makes his case

Kirby Smart asked about the Playoff: “Bill Hancock (CFP chairman) said it’s not the four most deserving. It’s the four best. If you’re in that committee room, and you’re telling me that that’s not one of the four best teams, then you’re in the wrong profession.” — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 3, 2023

