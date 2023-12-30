Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia demolishes FSU in first half

The Georgia Bulldogs came to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Georgia holds a 42-3 lead over the Seminoles after an absolutely dominant, historic first half.

Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outgained Florida State 383 to 185 yards in the first half. Georgia averaged an incredible 11.3 yards per play and picked up 20 first downs in the first half.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in the first half. The Bulldogs scored four rushing touchdowns including two from senior running back Kendall Milton.

The Bulldogs forced three turnovers before the first half mercifully ended for the Seminoles. Georgia will have a chance to break the record for the largest margin of victory in bowl game in the second half. Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship last year is the biggest bowl win ever.

What did social media have to say after Georgia’s insanely dominant first half?

