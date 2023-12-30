Social media reacts: Georgia demolishes FSU in first half
The Georgia Bulldogs came to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Georgia holds a 42-3 lead over the Seminoles after an absolutely dominant, historic first half.
Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outgained Florida State 383 to 185 yards in the first half. Georgia averaged an incredible 11.3 yards per play and picked up 20 first downs in the first half.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in the first half. The Bulldogs scored four rushing touchdowns including two from senior running back Kendall Milton.
The Bulldogs forced three turnovers before the first half mercifully ended for the Seminoles. Georgia will have a chance to break the record for the largest margin of victory in bowl game in the second half. Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship last year is the biggest bowl win ever.
What did social media have to say after Georgia’s insanely dominant first half?
Josh Pate of 247Sports
It’s a splattering
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 30, 2023
Reminder of the national championship last year
Georgia scored 38 points in the first half against TCU in national championship game last season https://t.co/r7N9fWhn8k
— Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 30, 2023
Tough game for Florida State
it’s unfortunate for Florida State that they had to miss the playoffs for not being one of the four best teams in the country AND still play one of the four best teams in the country
tough combo
— Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) December 30, 2023
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray
This is going to get ugly!!
Kinda feel bad for FSU. Amazing season to run into the mighty Dawgs when you are outmanned
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 30, 2023
Not very competitive
Definite TCU vibes going on so far.
— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 30, 2023
You feel bad for FSU
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) December 30, 2023
UGA could have the biggest bowl win ever
UGA might break their own record… https://t.co/KQmHL8pRJE
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2023
Brutal half
Georgia put Florida State in the body bag. Now just zip it up.
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) December 30, 2023
FSU had a lot of opt outs but there's no excuse
Maybe FSU should have actually boycotted this one
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 30, 2023
Insane statistics
Georgia has 180 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in the first half.
11.3 yards a carry.
They lead Florida State 42-3.
— Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) December 30, 2023
Not far from record territory
TCU: "We lost to Georgia 65-7."
Florida State: "Hold our beer."
— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 30, 2023
Georgia showing no mercy again
show no mercy #GoDawgs
— DB (@DavinBellamy17) December 30, 2023
Selection committee looks stupid
Ain’t 4 teams in the country better than Georgia.
— Caleb Colossus (@CalebColossus) December 30, 2023
Ouch
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2023
Wings round two
#UGA after halftime (IYKYK): pic.twitter.com/Gz6lX8VQ91
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) December 30, 2023