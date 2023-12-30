Social media reacts: Georgia demolishes FSU in first half

The Georgia Bulldogs came to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. Georgia holds a 42-3 lead over the Seminoles after an absolutely dominant, historic first half.

Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outgained Florida State 383 to 185 yards in the first half. Georgia averaged an incredible 11.3 yards per play and picked up 20 first downs in the first half.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in the first half. The Bulldogs scored four rushing touchdowns including two from senior running back Kendall Milton.

The Bulldogs forced three turnovers before the first half mercifully ended for the Seminoles. Georgia will have a chance to break the record for the largest margin of victory in bowl game in the second half. Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship last year is the biggest bowl win ever.

What did social media have to say after Georgia’s insanely dominant first half?

Josh Pate of 247Sports

It’s a splattering — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 30, 2023

Reminder of the national championship last year

Georgia scored 38 points in the first half against TCU in national championship game last season https://t.co/r7N9fWhn8k — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 30, 2023

Tough game for Florida State

it’s unfortunate for Florida State that they had to miss the playoffs for not being one of the four best teams in the country AND still play one of the four best teams in the country tough combo — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) December 30, 2023

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray

This is going to get ugly!! Kinda feel bad for FSU. Amazing season to run into the mighty Dawgs when you are outmanned — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 30, 2023

Not very competitive

Definite TCU vibes going on so far. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 30, 2023

You feel bad for FSU

UGA could have the biggest bowl win ever

UGA might break their own record… https://t.co/KQmHL8pRJE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2023

Brutal half

Georgia put Florida State in the body bag. Now just zip it up. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) December 30, 2023

FSU had a lot of opt outs but there's no excuse

Maybe FSU should have actually boycotted this one — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 30, 2023

Insane statistics

Georgia has 180 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in the first half. 11.3 yards a carry. They lead Florida State 42-3. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) December 30, 2023

Not far from record territory

TCU: "We lost to Georgia 65-7."

Florida State: "Hold our beer." — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 30, 2023

Georgia showing no mercy again

Selection committee looks stupid

Ain’t 4 teams in the country better than Georgia. — Caleb Colossus (@CalebColossus) December 30, 2023

Ouch

Wings round two

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire