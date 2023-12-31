Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia demolishes FSU 63-3 in historic win

James Morgan
·4 min read
The Georgia Bulldogs broke their own record for the largest margin of victory in a bowl game. Georgia defeated Florida State 63-3 in a dominant display.

Georgia raced out to a 42-3 halftime lead and did not let up. The Bulldogs pulled many of their starters in the second half, but continued to have success against a depleted Florida State team.

Georgia outgained Florida State 673 to 209 in a performance that reminded many fans of last year’s 65-7 win in the national championship over TCU. The Bulldogs totaled 36 first downs while FSU moved the chains just 11 times. Georgia forced four Florida State turnovers add to the Bulldogs’ edge.

The Dawgs sent a message: Georgia is obviously one of the four best teams in the college football. The College Football Playoff selection committee can’t deny that Georgia would easily be able to handle a team like Michigan or Washington.

Georgia’s convincing victory means that Georgia’s senior class goes out as the winningest senior class in Georgia football history with 50 career wins. Quarterback Carson Beck was sharp as the Bulldog offense scored nine straight touchdowns after being stopped on their first possession.

How did Georgia football fans and members of the media react after Georgia’s historic win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl?

Thank you, seniors!

Georgia fans rejoice

Running back Kendall Milton was outstanding

History, again!

Georgia was left out

Georgia football bought in

FSU players opted out

FSU did still get screwed too

UGA staffer is hyped!

Georgia co-defensive coordinator

What a run!

Bad piece of history for FSU

There's no denying this

Georgia had a lot of players sitting out too

Insane block from Sedrick Van Pran

Georgia is tough to play in the postseason

