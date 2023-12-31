Social media reacts: Georgia demolishes FSU 63-3 in historic win

The Georgia Bulldogs broke their own record for the largest margin of victory in a bowl game. Georgia defeated Florida State 63-3 in a dominant display.

Georgia raced out to a 42-3 halftime lead and did not let up. The Bulldogs pulled many of their starters in the second half, but continued to have success against a depleted Florida State team.

Georgia outgained Florida State 673 to 209 in a performance that reminded many fans of last year’s 65-7 win in the national championship over TCU. The Bulldogs totaled 36 first downs while FSU moved the chains just 11 times. Georgia forced four Florida State turnovers add to the Bulldogs’ edge.

The Dawgs sent a message: Georgia is obviously one of the four best teams in the college football. The College Football Playoff selection committee can’t deny that Georgia would easily be able to handle a team like Michigan or Washington.

Georgia’s convincing victory means that Georgia’s senior class goes out as the winningest senior class in Georgia football history with 50 career wins. Quarterback Carson Beck was sharp as the Bulldog offense scored nine straight touchdowns after being stopped on their first possession.

How did Georgia football fans and members of the media react after Georgia’s historic win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl?

Thank you, seniors!

Georgia's seniors will exit Athens with an unprecedented 50 career wins with back-to-back national championships. Wow. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 31, 2023

Georgia fans rejoice

Running back Kendall Milton was outstanding

Kendall Milton has been voted the Most Outstanding Player of the Orange Bowl…he rushed nine times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His long run was 43 yards. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) December 31, 2023

History, again!

Georgia breaks the record for the largest margin of victory in bowl game history (60) 😮🐶 pic.twitter.com/qVM2nio3Fk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2023

Georgia was left out

Georgia should be livid The fact that Michigan who was reprimanded by their own conference for "violating policies that compromised the integrity of competition" is in the playoff & not them If CFB Playoff has injury criteria, they should have cheating guidelines as well — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 30, 2023

Georgia football bought in

"If you look at this Georgia roster, it's one of the most talented in the country" Yeah so was A&M's, you still have to win games — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2023

FSU players opted out

Last thing…apparently Florida State has 14 starters opted out and Georgia none (or few) Maybe…just maybe, that’s a program culture thing Georgia has won the last 2 titles. The fact all their players wanted to play might say something about their program vs the other — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 31, 2023

FSU did still get screwed too

I'd like to put it on the record that no matter the final score of the Orange Bowl, Florida State should've been in the CFP, and Georgia is the best team in the country. Which is why the "deserving vs best" argument holds no weight with the four teams chosen. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2023

UGA staffer is hyped!

ELITE PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ THAT’S WHY YOU COME TO GEORGIA‼️ Real deal Brotherhood and buy in from our players‼️ LOVE THIS TEAM AND STAFF‼️ 🐶 #GoDawgs — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) December 31, 2023

Georgia co-defensive coordinator

Go Dawgs!!! — Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) December 31, 2023

What a run!

UGA over last 3 seasons: 30-1

Back-to-back national titles

SEC Champ

Peach Bowl Champ

Orange Bowl Champ (2x)

Winningest class in UGA history (50 wins) 3-peat or not, UGA faithful are witnessing glory days. Enjoy it & get ready for a CFP run in ‘24 — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) December 31, 2023

Bad piece of history for FSU

Florida State's 60 point defeat vs Georgia is the largest loss in program history pic.twitter.com/iIhEHnx4rF — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2023

There's no denying this

Can’t tell me UGA isn’t one of the 4 best teams in the country. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) December 31, 2023

Georgia had a lot of players sitting out too

There are lists on both sides. Here’s Georgia’s players not playing #OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/5duP9HQwRw — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) December 31, 2023

Insane block from Sedrick Van Pran

Sedrick Van Pran laddies & Gentleman… pic.twitter.com/Rww3MZs41E — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 30, 2023

Georgia is tough to play in the postseason

Georgia now holds the two largest margin of victories in NCAA bowl game history pic.twitter.com/jliLl4vPtQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2023

