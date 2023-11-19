Social media reacts: Georgia cruises in win at Tennessee

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs continue to look like College Football Playoff contenders. The Bulldogs just picked up a 38-10 road win at No. 18 Tennessee.

The Volunteers opened the game with a 75 yard touchdown run, but that was the only highlight of the day for Tennessee fans.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck carved up the Tennessee pass defense like a pumpkin before Halloween. Beck distributed the ball to a variety of receivers and finished the evening completing 24 of 30 passes for 298 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Georgia offensive line did an excellent job in pass protection.

Georgia wide receiver and running back Dillon Bell threw a touchdown pass and caught a touchdown in Bell’s best game of the season.

Georgia’s defense played great after the opening snap. Defensive back Tykee Smith recorded 10 total tackles. Georgia held the Volunteers to only 202 total yards after the first play of the game.

Georgia Bulldog fans were fired up after Georgia’s 14th straight road win:

Good way to describe the Georgia offense

The last two Georgia teams I’d describe as dominant. This one I’d describe as surgical — Blayne Gilmer (@BGilmer18) November 18, 2023

11-0 feels good!

How bout THEM Dawgs? pic.twitter.com/gtrqm2fi6E — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 18, 2023

44 wins in 45 games ain't bad

It’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog! Dawg Nation soak this in. 44-1, 28 straight wins. First team to go 8-0 in SEC play for 3 straight years. This doesn’t happen everyday. Don’t take it for granted. #GoDawgs — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 18, 2023

Tennessee fans head to the exits early

Undefeated in SEC regular season play for three straight years

Georgia is 24-0 over the last three regular seasons in the nation's toughest conference.

Unreal — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 18, 2023

UGA makes SEC history

The Dawgs have tied the longest winning streak in SEC history.@GeorgiaFootball is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/Wj2Z62kQtV — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 18, 2023

Kirby Smart shares UGA's winning formula

"Sign good players. Sign good kids. And get them to believe that if they don't care who gets the credit, that they'll be very successful." Kirby Smart broke down @GeorgiaFootball's winning formula with @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/zf2z7zZN9b — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 18, 2023

David Pollack on Georgia's success

If you don't care who gets the credit,

you will be very successful. h/t CKS Not me, but we. #LearningInTheJourney — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 18, 2023

UGA overcomes slow start

Death. Taxes. The 2023 Georgia Bulldogs defense giving up points on an opening drive. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 18, 2023

Georgia's not done yet

Kirby Smart gives injury updates

Per Kirby Smart:

– Tate Ratledge banged knees with someone, was seeing if he could go back in, has a chance to play this week.

– Rara Thomas foot was bothering him, could be a foot sprain, but x-ray negative.

– Ladd McConkey dealing with sore ankle from last week’s game. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 19, 2023

Ladd McConkey did not play much (if any)

A lot of people know Ladd McConkey was once told he wasn’t good enough to play for Tennessee, and the absolute coldest revenge of all time is that he now sits out a game against the Vols because he’s too valuable and they’re irrelevant. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) November 18, 2023

Dillon Bell was a star

Going away present from Todd Monken. He worked out Dillon Bell , offered him on the spot, entire industry had him a 2-3 star at the time. Didn’t matter he had seen enough and he is balling today.. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) November 18, 2023

Next up: Georgia Tech

UGA proves Tennessee fans wrong

Tenn fans last year: “Put us on a neutral field with no rain and it’s a closer game” Tennessee at home with no rain: pic.twitter.com/QzHEX8EGid — Melissa (@mellyc620) November 18, 2023

