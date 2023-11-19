Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia cruises in win at Tennessee

James Morgan
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs continue to look like College Football Playoff contenders. The Bulldogs just picked up a 38-10 road win at No. 18 Tennessee.

The Volunteers opened the game with a 75 yard touchdown run, but that was the only highlight of the day for Tennessee fans.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck carved up the Tennessee pass defense like a pumpkin before Halloween. Beck distributed the ball to a variety of receivers and finished the evening completing 24 of 30 passes for 298 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Georgia offensive line did an excellent job in pass protection.

Georgia wide receiver and running back Dillon Bell threw a touchdown pass and caught a touchdown in Bell’s best game of the season.

Georgia’s defense played great after the opening snap. Defensive back Tykee Smith recorded 10 total tackles. Georgia held the Volunteers to only 202 total yards after the first play of the game.

Georgia Bulldog fans were fired up after Georgia’s 14th straight road win:

Good way to describe the Georgia offense

11-0 feels good!

44 wins in 45 games ain't bad

Tennessee fans head to the exits early

Undefeated in SEC regular season play for three straight years

UGA makes SEC history

Kirby Smart shares UGA's winning formula

David Pollack on Georgia's success

UGA overcomes slow start

Georgia's not done yet

Kirby Smart gives injury updates

Ladd McConkey did not play much (if any)

Dillon Bell was a star

Next up: Georgia Tech

UGA proves Tennessee fans wrong

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire