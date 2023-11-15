Social media reacts to Georgia’s College Football Playoff ranking

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 2 in the country. After a dominant win ,over Ole Miss the Bulldogs have finally jumped to the top spot in the country. Georgia jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in these College Football Rankings. The rest of the top eight remain the same.

The Bulldogs have now added two ranked wins to their resume. The wins against Missouri and Ole Miss look great. Missouri moved up to No. 9 in the current rankings after a dominant win against Tennessee. Ole Miss dropped to No. 13 after the loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs upcoming opponent, Tennessee, fell to No. 18.

Alabama remains at No. 8 in the rankings and they’ll be the last domino standing in Georgia’s path to the playoffs. The matchup against the Crimson Tide will be critical in Atlanta on Dec. 2 in the SEC championship.

Social media reacts to Georgia’s return to the No. 1 spot:

Bulldogs account focused on the task at hand

Bulldogs reclaim No. 1 spot in the CFP

Georgia's win over Missouri looks better everyday

Most significant move is Missouri from No. 14 to No. 9. If Tigers beat Florida and Arkansas, Mizzou is guaranteed a New Year's 6 bowl – either Fiesta, Peach or Cotton — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2023

The Bulldogs won 30-21 over the Tigers two weeks ago. That win is looking more impressive each week as the Tigers rise up in the rankings. The Tigers sit at No. 3 in our SEC power rankings.

Georgia haas sixth-most all-time appearances

Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 57 all-time): Alabama, Ohio St 57

Clemson 51

Oklahoma 49

Notre Dame 46

Georgia 45

Utah 44

LSU 42

Michigan, Okla St 40

Oregon 35

Penn St, USC 33

Wisconsin 32

Auburn 29

Florida, Iowa 28

Florida St 27

Baylor 26

Mich St,

Miss St,… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2023

The Bulldogs are sixth for the appearances in the College Football Playoff rankings with 45 all-time. Alabama and Ohio State have been in every playoff ranking ever.

Georgia could add two top 25 wins

CFB Teams with Multiple Wins over CFB Playoff Top 25 Teams: Texas – 3

Alabama – 3

Oklahoma State – 3

Washington – 3

Missouri – 2

Ohio State – 2

Georgia – 2

Ole Miss – 2 pic.twitter.com/dSJMpsdL06 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 15, 2023

If the Bulldogs win out, they can add two more top 25 wins with No. 18 Tennessee and No. 8 Alabama.

SEC teams in the CFP rankings

Most teams in the CFP Top 25 💪 The best conference in college football. pic.twitter.com/FyAJF2gdeD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2023

The SEC teams remain the same in the top 25. They shuffle around once again with LSU and Missouri rising up. Ole Miss and Tennessee fall.

The Volunteers take a tumble

UGA’s opponent for Saturday down 5 spots in the latest CFP rankings. Vols are down to 18. Ole Miss down 4 spots to #13 after it’s blowout loss to UGA in Athens Mizzou up 5 spots all the way to #9. That’s a nice boost to UGA’s resume. Tigers are above 9-1 Louisville — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) November 15, 2023

The Bulldogs take on the Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game will take place in Knoxville and will be the Bulldogs last SEC opponent until Alabama.

Next up for the Bulldogs: Tennessee

Are Tennessee fans going to stay past the 3rd quarter this week vs Georgia? The Dawgs have cleared the place out early in their last 3 trips to Neyland. 2017: 41-0

2019: 43-14

2021: 41-17#GBO🍊 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/sYtGWDopUN — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 14, 2023

Georgia has handled Tennessee at Neyland stadium and look to continue that trend Saturday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire