Social media reacts to Georgia’s College Football Playoff ranking

Georgia takes over No. 1 spot in CFP rankings ahead of Ohio State

Lucas Kochevar
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 2 in the country. After a dominant win ,over Ole Miss the Bulldogs have finally jumped to the top spot in the country. Georgia jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in these College Football Rankings. The rest of the top eight remain the same.

The Bulldogs have now added two ranked wins to their resume. The wins against Missouri and Ole Miss look great. Missouri moved up to No. 9 in the current rankings after a dominant win against Tennessee. Ole Miss dropped to No. 13 after the loss to Georgia. The Bulldogs upcoming opponent, Tennessee, fell to No. 18.

Alabama remains at No. 8 in the rankings and they’ll be the last domino standing in Georgia’s path to the playoffs. The matchup against the Crimson Tide will be critical in Atlanta on Dec. 2 in the SEC championship.

Social media reacts to Georgia’s return to the No. 1 spot:

Bulldogs account focused on the task at hand

Bulldogs reclaim No. 1 spot in the CFP

 

Georgia's win over Missouri looks better everyday

The Bulldogs won 30-21 over the Tigers two weeks ago. That win is looking more impressive each week as the Tigers rise up in the rankings. The Tigers sit at No. 3 in our SEC power rankings.

Georgia haas sixth-most all-time appearances

The Bulldogs are sixth for the appearances in the College Football Playoff rankings with 45 all-time. Alabama and Ohio State have been in every playoff ranking ever.

Georgia could add two top 25 wins

If the Bulldogs win out, they can add two more top 25 wins with No. 18 Tennessee and No. 8 Alabama.

SEC teams in the CFP rankings

The SEC teams remain the same in the top 25. They shuffle around once again with LSU and Missouri rising up. Ole Miss and Tennessee fall.

The Volunteers take a tumble

The Bulldogs take on the Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game will take place in Knoxville and will be the Bulldogs last SEC opponent until Alabama.

Next up for the Bulldogs: Tennessee

Georgia has handled Tennessee at Neyland stadium and look to continue that trend Saturday.

