Social media reacts: Georgia adds 4-star TE commit to No. 1 class

The Georgia Bulldogs are on fire in recruiting!

Four-star tight end recruit Ethan Barbour is the latest elite recruit to commit to Georgia football. Barbour is a key in-state recruit in the class of 2025 for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Barbour plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Alpharetta standout is the No. 4 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Barbour is ranked as the No. 179 recruit in his class and the No. 21 prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports.

6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end is an excellent addition for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have the nation’s best recruiting class in the class of 2024 and 2025. Georgia has seven commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley deserves a lot of credit for being an elite recruiter in recent seasons. Barbour joins the top tight end in the class of 2025, Elyiss Williams, in committing to Georgia.

UGA football fans are hyped to have another talented commitment:

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley

UGA head coach Kirby Smart is hyped

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) September 22, 2023

UGA has a dynamic TE duo in 2025

BOOM‼️ Georgia lands 2025 4 🌟 TE Ethan Barbour (@EthanBarbour5) from Alpharetta,GA. Barbour is coming off a visit to Georgia last Saturday. He joins 2025 5 🌟 TE Elyiss Williams who is also another TE that is committed to the Dawgs. Coach Hartley is in his BAG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/bQmTydej2T — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) September 22, 2023

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Boom UGA lands another commit!

BAM!!! 2025 4* TE Ethan Barbour has committed to UGA! — UGA Football Recruiting (@FieldStForum) September 22, 2023

Big win for Todd Hartley and in-state recruiting

and keeping ethan barbour in state is huge! https://t.co/PWdsvi5rnT — the silverback (@theblack_caesar) September 22, 2023

Another Dawg!

Ethan Barbour: 6-foot-3, 230-pound, do-everything tight end pic.twitter.com/rLInXA1dBg — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) September 22, 2023

Barbour can make contested catches

Dawgs get a commitment from 4* 2025 TE Ethan Barbour out of Alpharetta. They now have pledges from the #1 and #4 TE’s in 2025. Barbour is extremely athletic with the speed to rack up YAC. @DawgsCentral_ saw him recently and he had 4 TD’s in a quarter pic.twitter.com/fWO588H2MW — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) September 22, 2023

UGA media likes Barbour's catching ability

Here’s a take for you, Ethan Barbour would have the most natural hands in the TE room today. What he lacks in the freakish traits that some of the others in that UGA room have had, He’s the most immediately refined guy they’ll have. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) September 22, 2023

Barbour's commitment announcement

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Ethan Barbour (2025) has Committed to Georgia! The 6’3 230 TE from Alpharetta, GA chose the Bulldogs over Auburn & South Carolina “I want to be the best Tight End in the nation and Georgia can help me do that.”https://t.co/9Au6CrYiYQ pic.twitter.com/aG99WT9J9X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire