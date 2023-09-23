Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia adds 4-star TE commit to No. 1 class

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are on fire in recruiting!

Four-star tight end recruit Ethan Barbour is the latest elite recruit to commit to Georgia football. Barbour is a key in-state recruit in the class of 2025 for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Barbour plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The Alpharetta standout is the No. 4 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Barbour is ranked as the No. 179 recruit in his class and the No. 21 prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports.

6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end is an excellent addition for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The Dawgs have the nation’s best recruiting class in the class of 2024 and 2025. Georgia has seven commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley deserves a lot of credit for being an elite recruiter in recent seasons. Barbour joins the top tight end in the class of 2025, Elyiss Williams, in committing to Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire