Social media reacts to Frank Solich entering the College Football Hall of Fame

A former Nebraska football coach has been selected to join the College Football of Fame. Frank Solich is one of 22 individuals who will make up the 2024 induction class.

Before becoming the Husker head coach in 1998, Solich was an assistant for 19 seasons. In those 19 seasons, he would help Nebraska win 11 conference titles and three National Championships (1994, 1995, 1997).

He would win nine games or more in five of his six seasons in charge and finished in the Top Ten three different times. He would finish his career at Nebraska with an overall record of 58-19.

He would then take over at Ohio University from 2005 to 2020 and would amass a record of 115-82. Solich would finish his tenure in Athens as the winnest coach in Mid-American Conference history.

A coach becomes eligible for the College Hall of Fame three full seasons after retirement and must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Former Solich quarterback and 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Eric Crouch told the media that he could not think of a more worthy inductee after the news broke.

“I can’t think of a better person, player, coach, and friend to be joining the College Football Hall of Fame. Frank Solich has earned it the hard way, through perseverance and dedication to college football. I am honored to have played for him at the University of Nebraska. Congrats to Coach Solich and his family.”

Solich was the coach for two Hall of Famers in Crouch and I-back Mike Rozier (Solich was Rozier’s position coach at Nebraska).

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented on Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Find social media reactions to the news below.

Nebraska

Ohio

Video tribute

The irony

The irony of Frank Solich and Danny Woodhead going into College Football Hall of Fame together… Congrats to both. Twenty years heals a lot of wounds. pic.twitter.com/aTBm3kdHRD — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 8, 2024

Matt Rhule on Solich

Rhule on Solich being named to CFB Hall of Fame. “Coach Solich’s record speaks for itself… More importantly, he has always put his players first and greatly impacted their lives on and off the field. To me that is the definition of a Hall of Fame coach."https://t.co/W6DI5ck3tf — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) January 8, 2024

Congrats!

Congratulations to Frank Solich on going into the College Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/ug7adnPaBC — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) January 8, 2024

Danny Woodhead?

Remember when Frank Solich was scrutinized for not offering Danny Woodhead a scholarship? Now, they go into the CFB HOF in the same class. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) January 8, 2024

Induction in August

NEWS: Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich has been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame. He is the seventh Husker coach to be selected. He will be inducted in August. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 8, 2024

The fullback

The Sporting News

Frank Solich and Joel Makovicka pic.twitter.com/f01JoNqiMB — 1990sHuskers (@1990sHuskers) January 7, 2024

Press release

Part of the press release from @Huskers, Frank Solich has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame. Solich becomes the seventh Husker in the Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/UHGLhmxQ58 — Anthony Mitchell (@AMitchellSports) January 8, 2024

Slam dunk

Frank Solich was a slam-dunk HOF choice. Incredible coach. https://t.co/YeElyzNqtM — @CollegeFootballHullabalooForY'all (@Hullabaloo_WPN) January 9, 2024

College Football Guy

Frank Solich’s CFB life: • 22 yrs as HC (6 at Nebraska, 16 at Ohio)

• 115 wins at Ohio (most in MAC hist.)

• .753 win pct at Nebraska (5th best in NU hist.)

• All Big 8 FULLBACK as a player at NU (1962-65)

• an iconic CFB picture ⬇️ Just an all-time college football guy. https://t.co/zOU8rDuQk1 pic.twitter.com/K7nQVk5UF6 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 8, 2024

The Class

Frank Solich named to College Football Hall of Fame. https://t.co/ORV6uULXSn — KNEB Sports (@KNEBSports) January 8, 2024

Seven Husker coach to enter HoF

Former #Huskers football head coach Frank Solich will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Solich, who coached in Lincoln from 1998-2003, becomes the seventh NU head coach to receive the honor (Osborne, Devaney, Jones, Bible, Yost, Robinson). @KETV pic.twitter.com/vip1K1UDLU — Matt Sottile (@MSottileTV) January 8, 2024

The resume

Coach Frank Solich will be inducted in 2024 into the College Football Hall of Fame. Solich garnered 173-101 record over 21 seasons as a head coach (6 at Nebraska, 58-19, & his final 15 seasons for Ohio Bobcats, 115-82) in addition to another 19 seasons as an assistant at NU. #GBR pic.twitter.com/lVylM06JLo — Lamont Epp (@lrepp33) January 8, 2024

Awesome news!

Congratulations to Frank Solich on making the college football hall of fame, that’s awesome. — Cryptoterrestrial Society Enjoyer (@IndSocEnjoyer) January 8, 2024

Vanderbilt?

Frank Solich was a finalist for the Vanderbilt job in 1994 when Gerry DiNardo left for LSU. We hired Rod Dowhower instead. https://t.co/FpD6YVDZKh — AuricGoldfnger (There's no I in my fnger) (@AuricGoldfnger) January 8, 2024

