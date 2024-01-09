Advertisement

Social media reacts to Frank Solich entering the College Football Hall of Fame

Evan Bredeson
·5 min read

A former Nebraska football coach has been selected to join the College Football of Fame. Frank Solich is one of 22 individuals who will make up the 2024 induction class.

Before becoming the Husker head coach in 1998, Solich was an assistant for 19 seasons. In those 19 seasons, he would help Nebraska win 11 conference titles and three National Championships (1994, 1995, 1997).

He would win nine games or more in five of his six seasons in charge and finished in the Top Ten three different times. He would finish his career at Nebraska with an overall record of 58-19.

He would then take over at Ohio University from 2005 to 2020 and would amass a record of 115-82. Solich would finish his tenure in Athens as the winnest coach in Mid-American Conference history.

A coach becomes eligible for the College Hall of Fame three full seasons after retirement and must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Former Solich quarterback and 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Eric Crouch told the media that he could not think of a more worthy inductee after the news broke.

“I can’t think of a better person, player, coach, and friend to be joining the College Football Hall of Fame. Frank Solich has earned it the hard way, through perseverance and dedication to college football. I am honored to have played for him at the University of Nebraska. Congrats to Coach Solich and his family.”

Solich was the coach for two Hall of Famers in Crouch and I-back Mike Rozier (Solich was Rozier’s position coach at Nebraska).

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented on Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. Find social media reactions to the news below.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire